In-House, Free Agent, Draft Replacements After Releasing Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers released two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on Monday.

“Elgton established himself as one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league during his time in Green Bay,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement on Monday.

“He contributed so much to our success over the past seven seasons and was a tremendous leader and teammate who brought an unselfishness and toughness to our team. We want to thank Elgton for all that he gave to this franchise, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

The writing was on the wall for Jenkins when his season ended after a leg fracture against the Eagles in November.

The decision creates more than $19.5 million of cap space .

The Packers aren’t looking for a replacement at center – that’s Sean Rhyan, who replaced Jenkins last season and was rewarded with a three-year, $33 million contract – but they do need to replace the depth and versatility. Depth on the offensive line is always a need, and the Packers are one rolled ankle away from being in a perilous position as things stand.

To replace Jenkins, the Packers could be looking for someone who can play inside, but also has the ability to move to center if Rhyan goes down.

In-House: Darian Kinnard

Darian Kinnard is the first candidate. The Packers acquired him before the start of the regular season and re-signed him on Monday .

Kinnard performed admirably, moving around the offensive line to plug holes when various players left with injuries. He played 213 snaps at right tackle and, by the end of the season, became the go-to guy as an extra blocker in six-lineman packages. He even caught a pass in the team’s playoff loss to Chicago.

With experience in the system, he becomes the instant top backup at both guard spots and right tackle. He could play left tackle in a pinch, which he did against Baltimore, but the Packers could draft someone who profiles better there as insurance to Jordan Morgan.

In-House: John Williams

It’s hard to count on John Williams at this stage of his career, but that’s the situation with the offensive line in Green Bay and, frankly, around the league. Young players are often asked to step up quickly.

Williams was a seventh-round pick last year but missed the entire offseason, training camp and regular season due to a back injury that required surgery. His NFL experience consists of three weeks of practice at the end of the regular season.

The Packers liked him enough to use a draft choice on him, even if that was a seventh-rounder. He’ll likely have competition in camp, but for now, he’s one of the next men up at guard and perhaps center.

In-House: Travis Glover

Travis Glover may have solved some of the problems the Packers are having had he not suffered a shoulder injury during training camp that ultimately ended his season.

As a sixth-round rookie, Glover was part of a disastrous showing against Philadelphia in the 2024 playoffs, but looked to have made some strides during the offseason.

Before the Packers put him on injured reserve, Matt LaFleur called him an ascending player. Glover could play outside at tackle, but also repped at both guard spots during the offseason. If he’s fully recovered from the injury, he’s someone the Packers have at least spoken highly of in the past.

Free Agent: G Kevin Zeitler

The likelihood of the Packers signing a free agent on the offensive line after giving a contract extension to Sean Rhyan is unlikely, but in the event they did, some competition on the interior would not hurt.

Kevin Zeitler has been rock solid during his career. Of his 13,991 snaps during the regular season, 13,985 have been at right guard for two losing organizations, Tennessee and Cleveland. Perhaps he’d welcome an opportunity to play for a franchise more associated with winning.

Before embarking on a long NFL career, Kevin Zeitler was a star at Wisconsin who grew up in Waukesha. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Green Bay’s side of things, rookie second-round pick Anthony Belton had some high end flashes but certainly did not show enough to be a slam-dunk starter at right guard. Left guard Aaron Banks played better during the second half of the season when he was healthier, but he was injured for most of the first half of the season, as well.

Jordan Love was statistically one of the best quarterbacks in football last season when he was operating from a clean pocket. Protecting him should be a top priority.

If a player like Zeitler won the starting job at right guard, Belton’s career would not be over. Eventually, he’d likely be called on to play, anyway, as the offensive line is often hit hard by injuries across the NFL.

If Belton wins the job, that’d be a win for the Packers because a young, ascending player took the jump they were hoping for in the offseason.

Free Agent: Lucas Patrick

If the Packers are looking to save a few bucks and have some insurance, what about calling up an old friend to be one of their backups on the interior?

Lucas Patrick was the team’s starting right guard in 2020, which was the best offense the Packers have had in the Matt LaFleur era. He has bounced around the league since leaving Green Bay following the 2021 season, starting a total of 26 games in Chicago, New Orleans and Cincinnati.

Patrick has played both guard and center, so he has that experience as potential insurance if any of the interior linemen go down with an injury. That versatility and cross training is paramount for a reserve offensive linemen, because there are only so many roster spots to carry on game day, and Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that cross training will continue in Green Bay.

Patrick likely won’t cost much, but could prove to be a good insurance policy.

Draft: Second Round – Connor Lew, Auburn

Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) gets ready to snap the ball against Texas A&M. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Connor Lew likely would have been a slam dunk as the best center prospect in this draft class had he not suffered a knee injury in October that knocked him out for the rest of the season. He allowed a total of three sacks the last three seasons.

ACL injuries are not what they used to be, but typically the Packers have been careful with draft prospects who have medical concerns with their early-round choices.

Lew was unable to participate at the NFL Combine because of his injury, but should be ready for training camp. It’s possible the knee injury pushes him down the draft board, but he’s ranked 63rd on the Consensus Big Board . That puts him right on the line of the second and third round.

Draft: Third Round – Jake Slaughter, Florida

Jake Slaughter played 422 pass-protecting snaps in 2025 and gave up one sack and four total pressures, according to PFF. He played more than 2,100 snaps at center the past three seasons.

He’s likely slotted as a third-round pick, or perhaps the Packers could target him earlier if they traded back from their second-round pick.

Slaughter is big, standing at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, according to his official measurements at the Scouting Combine.

There could be some positional versatility where he could move around to guard, but he is likely best suited as a center. If the Packers were to target him, they’d likely want him as some insurance if the contract for Rhyan does not work out.

Draft: Day 3 – Brian Parker, Duke

Brian Parker is a classic Packers’ convert type who played tackle in college but could move to center at the next level.

Of all the players mentioned in the draft, Parker might be the best fit because of more positional versatility. With Rhyan locked in as the center of the future, the Packers could use someone to be their backup at the pivot point but also move around if necessary.

Parker has that potential as someone who played all 899 snaps at right tackle in 2025, 828 snaps at right tackle and 50 at left tackle in 2024 and 224 snaps at right tackle and 320 at left tackle in 2023.