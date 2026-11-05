Jordan Love Leads NFL in Passing But That’s Not Number He Cares About

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love enters Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with the NFL lead in passing yards and is considered among the MVP front-runners. Plus, he is on the verge of throwing his 100th career touchdown pass.

One of those accomplishments means much more than the others.

“I think 100th career touchdown pass – me and Tom were just talking about it – I think that’ll be pretty cool,” Love said after Wednesday’s practice, referencing assistant director of communications Tom Fanning.

“It’s a cool stat but, no, I think my job is to go out there and be the best player, throw for a lot of yards. The main goal is to win the game. However you get that done, you get that done. It’s cool to look at, cool to see some of the things. I’m definitely excited to get that 100th touchdown pass and who’ll it go to. So, that’ll be cool.”

Love will be making his 57th career start against the Patriots. Through 56 starts, here is the franchise leaderboard.

Aaron Rodgers, 115 touchdown passes.

Jordan Love, 99 touchdown passes.

Brett Favre, 95 touchdown passes.

That’s some pretty good company. Favre is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and Rodgers probably will be, too. Both players have more than 500 touchdown passes, with Rodgers ranked third all-time with 540 (and counting) and Favre fifth with 508.

“It’s cool. It’s definitely an honor to know the guys who played before me and to be up there with the stats,” Love said. “It’s one of those things where you just need to keep going. We obviously know the type of career those guys had. They’ve had some long journeys. It’s one of those things I just focus on my job, doing the best I can and take it day by day.”

Jordan Love Is Carrying the Packers

Love is having the best statistical season of his career. With no running game whatsoever, Love has had to carry the entire offense on his back. That’s why he leads the league in passing yards; he’s third in passing yards per game.

In terms of total yardage, Love is responsible for 82.0 percent of Green Bay’s offensive production. That’s the most in the NFL entering Week 9. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (80.9 percent) is the only other quarterback with 80-plus percent.

“I think he’s just doing his job,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said on Monday. “I think he’s gotten so comfortable with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. He’s in really good command of what we’re asking him to do. It’s more about whatever it takes to win the game. …

“I don’t think it’s been something that’s over the top. It’s about doing whatever you’ve got to do to win the game, and that’s just kind of where we’ve found our niche so far.”

With the Packers at 5-3 despite the worst rushing attack in NFL history , Love ranks eighth in the NFL MVP odds at DraftKings .

“The run game isn’t where it needs to be, but I think we’ve still been able to adjust and still make plays,” Love said. “Like I always talk about, there’s a lot more out there, but we’ve done a great job just being able to win these games by putting up some points, and that’s what it comes down to.

“I think our defense is doing such a great job at holding teams to low points and, really, it’s our job, we always tell them all the time, I’m going to go out there and put up as many points as I can, but I think the goal is always you want to put up 30-plus and put the defense in a safe spot. But I think we’ve been doing some good things in the pass game.”

Jordan Love Impresses the GOAT

Back to the NFL’s career leaders for touchdown passes, Tom Brady holds that record with 649 – 78 more than Drew Brees. Brady spent most of his career playing for New England, where the Packers will play this week.

Brady is part of Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team. This week, Brady raved about the play of Love.

“It’s been like, ‘OK, we’re going to put this on your shoulders, and you’re going to have to carry us,’” Brady told Fox’s Colin Cowherd. “And he goes into practice every day knowing it’s about his level of execution that’s going to make the offense go, and he’s just done a great job of that.”

Asked about Brady and what he had to say on Wednesday, Love said:

“It’s definitely cool. I saw the comments he made. It’s awesome. I don’t know Tom too well – we’ve talked here and there – but got a lot of respect for him and obviously the success he had, the career he’s had. Nothing but respect for that guy and definitely looking forward to more conversations down the road.”

No. 100 Upcoming

Love is on pace for 4,772 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. His career highs are 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023. Rodgers holds the franchise record with 4,643 yards in 2011 and 48 touchdowns in 2020.

Love and the Raiders’ Kirk Cousins are the only quarterbacks with multiple touchdown passes in seven games this season, so chances are he’ll throw his 100th to New England.

But to whom? Christian Watson leads the team with six, followed by Matthew Golden with four and Tucker Kraft with three.

Whoever catches it better not throw it into the stands, like James Jones did with Rodgers’ 100th touchdown pass.

https://x.com/89JonesNTAF/status/1976449520906170492

“We’re just talking about that,” Love said. “We’ll definitely have to let them know. You don’t know who’s going to catch it. You don’t know where that ball’s going to go. We’ll definitely make sure the guys don’t throw it in the stands and we get it back. Hope that doesn’t happen.”

Celebrate the Brewers’ first World Series title with Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue.

Today's the day that could change everything for the Packers, with Micah Parsons returning to practice to add firepower to "savant" Jonathan Gannon's defense. ⬇️https://t.co/3UXWdNipAs — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 4, 2026

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