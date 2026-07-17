Jordan Love or Caleb Williams? Preseason NFL Consensus QB Power Rankings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is one of the top signal-callers in the game. But how does he rank relative to his peers in the NFL and the NFC North?

Our Preseason NFL Consensus Quarterback Power Rankings took six sets of quarterback rankings and turned them into one rocket-armed set of QB rankings.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is first in runaway fashion. He was No. 1 in four sets of rankings and no worse than third. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who each got one No. 1 ranking, tied for second based on points; we broke the tie in favor of Stafford, whose lowest ranking is fifth compared to sixth for Mahomes.

The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is fourth and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow is fifth. There’s a bit of a divide before the next group, which is led by the Patriots’ Drake Maye. Love and the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tied for seventh; we broke the tie in favor of Love, whose lowest ranking was 13th compared to 15th for Prescott.

By the consensus, Love is considered the No. 1 quarterback in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff is ninth and the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams is 11th. The Minnesota Vikings’ new starter, Kyler Murray, wasn’t in enough rankings to earn a spot among our top 16 passers.

Here’s where Love ranked in each of the individual rankings. Follow the links for complete rankings and more information on Love and the rest of the quarterbacks.

SB Nation: 5th

These rankings are based on analytics including offensive impact, accuracy, explosive plays, turnovers and clutch play. Love scores well across the board, with his best mark being his avoidance of giveaways.

PFF: 6th

Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus have Love at No. 6 , ahead of Williams (13th), Goff (16th) and Murray (21st).

Love, they wrote, “was particularly impressive when pressure was kept at bay, earning a 94.2 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. He also continued to create explosive plays without putting the ball in harm's way, pairing a 5.9% big-time throw rate (fifth) with a 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate (ninth).”

Pro Football Network: 8th

These are from PFN’s top-100 rankings . Jordan Love is eighth among quarterbacks and 34th overall, ahead of Goff (53rd) and Williams (90th).

Wrote Jacob Infante: “Say what you will about Jordan Love, the numbers indicate that he’s an extremely good starting quarterback. In his third year starting for the Packers, he ended with a career-high 85.1 QB Impact Score, placing fourth among all NFL quarterbacks. Most notably, his 0.26 EPA per dropback was the second-highest in the league in 2025.”

Sports Illustrated: 9th

In Matt Verderame’s rankings , Love was the best QB in the North ahead of Williams (11th), Goff (12th) and Murray (21st).

Love has led the Packers to the playoffs all three seasons. “Over that time,” Verderame wrote, “the Packers have reached the playoffs twice while Love has ranked sixth, 13th and third, in EPA, respectively. Despite never having a 1,000-yard receiver, Love has led the Green Bay attack to robust performances, checking in eighth, fifth and 10th over the years in yards per play.”

ESPN: 13th

These are from Jeremy Fowler , who polled numerous coaches, scouts and executives for his top-10 rankings. Love was an honorable mention and essentially finished 13th.

“Control of the offense, protection and route adjustments, he has really grown in those areas,” one scout said of Love.

In the North, Goff was ninth and Williams was 10th. Murray wasn’t among the 20 who received votes.

CBS: 13th

Bryan DeArdo placed the starting quarterbacks into tiers . There are five “transcendent talents.” Love is not in that group, but he is in the second group of “borderline stars” behind Williams and Goff.

“Love has been a ‘rising star’ for some time,” he explained. “He has yet to reach the upper echelon at his position largely because he and the Packers haven't matched the success they experienced in 2023, Love's first season as Green Bay's starter.”

Fox Sports: 9th

At Fox Sports, Colin Cowherd had his top-10 quarterbacks . They weren’t used in our rankings, though Love was ninth, behind Williams (third) and Goff (eighth) in the NFC North.

Cowherd called Love “the most underrated player in the league” in spite of perplexing Septembers. “But in terms of arm, whip, size, smarts, toughness – he'll get banged up, but he doesn't miss a lot of starts – I think he's a huge talent.”

Consensus QB Rankings

Here are the top 16 starting quarterbacks based on points from the individual rankings used in this story.

1, Josh Allen, Bills (9 points); 2, Matthew Stafford, Rams (20); 3, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (20); 4, Lamar Jackson, Ravens (26); 5, Joe Burrow, Bengals (27); 6, Drake Maye, Patriots (43); 7, Jordan Love, Packers (43); 8, Dak Prescott, Cowboys (43);

9, Jared Goff, Lions (62); 10, Justin Herbert, Chargers (64); 11, Caleb Williams, Bears (65), 12, Sam Darnold, Seahawks (69); 13, Brock Purdy, 49ers (72); 14, Jalen Hurts, Eagles (75); 15, Jayden Daniels, Commanders (77); 16, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (89).

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