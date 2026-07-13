Top 100 Players List Shows Challenge for Packers (And Glimmer of Hope)

Pro Football Network unveiled its list of the top 100 players in the NFL on Monday. The list shows the Green Bay Packers lack the high-end talent that some of the other top contenders possess.

There’s also a glimmer of hope.

The Packers have four players in the top 100, though none in the top 20. Several other Super Bowl contenders have more, including the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions, who have as many players in the top 20 as the Packers have total.

Let’s dive in.

First, the Packers

Green Bay’s four players are:

Safety Xavier McKinney is No. 67 on the heels of being first-team All-Pro in 2024 and second-team All-Pro in 2025. He went from eight interceptions to two – he dropped too many on the rare occasions when he was tested – but finished with 10 passes defensed and once again was an excellent tackler.

Right tackle Zach Tom is No. 57 even after injuries limited him to 57.6 percent playing time. He allowed zero sacks and was penalized only once.

“One could argue that Zach Tom is the best offensive lineman in the NFL who has yet to receive Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition of any kind,” Jacob Infante wrote as part of a much more extensive breakdown.

Quarterback Jordan Love is No. 34, which is much better than where he landed in the NFL’s player-voted top-100 list.

Love set career highs for passer rating, completion percentage and interception percentage. The analytical numbers love him, too.

“Say what you will about Jordan Love; the numbers indicate that he's an extremely good starting quarterback,” Infante wrote. “In his third year starting for the Packers, he ended with a career-high 85.1 QB Impact Score, placing fourth among all NFL quarterbacks. Most notably, his 0.26 EPA per dropback was the second-highest in the league in 2025.”

He is the best quarterback in the NFC North, according to these rankings.

Love didn’t crack the top 10 in ESPN’s poll of executives, coaches and scouts . Detroit’s Jared Goff and Chicago’s Caleb Williams claimed the top spots, meaning Love is deemed No. 3 in the NFC North.

“I don't think he gets enough credit for playing the position consistently well, and he has got the athletic traits to match it,” one scout told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about Williams.

Edge defender Micah Parsons is No. 23. Before he suffered a season-ending ACL, he became the only player in NFL history to start his season with five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks.

Parsons was voted the No. 2 edge rusher in ESPN’s poll of executives, coaches and scouts.

“Elite burst and closing speed to make plays,” one coach told Fowler. “[He] has the most rush versatility of the group. Consistently wins over centers and guards and tackles, it doesn't matter where he is.”

Other Top NFC Contenders

Starting with the NFC North, the Lions have seven players in the top 100, including four in top 20. Only one team has more selections.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is 20th, running back Jahmyr Gibbs is 18th, edge Aidan Hutchinson is 12th and offensive tackle Penei Sewell is fourth. Sewell is moving to left tackle this season as part of the Lions’ reconfigured line.

The Chicago Bears have three, including quarterback Caleb Williams, who is 90th. Williams finished last in the NFL in completion percentage but was seventh in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdowns and first in fourth-quarter comebacks.

“His playmaking ability and clutch gene are key factors in his ranking, and it’s safe to assume he’ll continue to climb up these rankings in time,” Infante wrote.

The Minnesota Vikings have only two. Edge Andrew Van Ginkel is 99th and receiver Justin Jefferson is 16th.

“You know you’re on a Hall of Fame track when a 1,048-yard season is considered a down year for you,” Infante wrote of Jefferson, who has more receiving yards through six seasons than any player of all-time.

Looking at the big guns in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles have a league-high nine selections. The San Francisco 49ers are tied with the Houston Texans for third with six selections. The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys are among the teams with five.

The Eagles and 49ers don’t have any top-20 players while the Rams have three with Myles Garrett, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua inside the top 15.

Oh, About the Glimmer of Hope

We teased this at the start. If you’re of the belief that great players win Super Bowls – and the Packers don’t have enough great players – then look at the Seattle Seahawks. The defending champions have only three in the top 100 with quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 71, defensive tackle Leonard Williams at No. 25 and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 13.

The Seahawks beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. New England has only three players, as well, and one of them joined the team in free agency this offseason with the trade for receiver A.J. Brown.

Packers 2026 Schedule

Here’s the number of top-100 players for the teams on the schedule

Weeks 1 and 10: Minnesota Vikings – 2.

Week 2: New York Jets – 0.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons – 4.

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1.

Weeks 5 and 16: Chicago Bears – 3.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys – 5.

Weeks 7 and 18: Detroit Lions – 7.

Week 8: Carolina Panthers – 2.

Week 9: New England Patriots – 3.

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams – 5.

Week 13: New Orleans Saints – 0.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills – 2.

Week 15: Miami Dolphins – 2.

Week 17: Houston Texans – 6.

The Quarterbacks

The Packers will have eight games against top-100 quarterbacks.

They are, in order, the Bills’ Josh Allen (first), the Patriots’ Drake Maye (eighth), the Rams’ Matthew Staffford (14th), the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (39th), the Lions’ Jared Goff (53rd) and the Bears’ Caleb Williams (90th).

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER