Key Injury Updates for Micah Parsons, Savion Williams Before Packers-Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the initial injury report of the week on Thursday, there was a new and noteworthy name.
Defensive end Micah Parson was limited participation with a pectoral injury.
That injury was from Sunday’s loss to Carolina, coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice, and was not an injury sustained at practice that could limit or even threaten his availability for Monday night’s showdown against the Eagles.
Three players did not practice on Thursday: defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and receiver Savion Williams (foot). Williams was back on the practice field on Friday. Van Ness seems destined to miss a fourth consecutive game and Hobbs will be inactive, as well.
Parsons is coming off his quietest game in his half-year tenure with the Packers. Parsons entered last week’s games with an NFL-high 44 pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.
However, in 21 pass-rushing snaps against Carolina, he didn’t deliver a single pressure, according to NGS. That’s the first time that’s happened in his career. He went 0-for-9 in one-on-one opportunities against Carolina left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Some of that – well, most of that – was a byproduct of Carolina’s quick passing game. It could be a different story on Monday night, though. Only Chicago’s Caleb Williams takes more time before throwing the ball than Jalen Hurts with an average of 3.17 seconds. That’s exactly 0.40 seconds slower than Young, who represents the league median of 2.77 seconds.
Parsons, however, will be challenged by the Eagles’ premier offensive tackle duo of Jordan Mailata at left tackle and Lane Johnson at right tackle.
On Thursday’s injury report, the Packers had three players who did not practice – the aforementioned trio of Van Ness, Hobbs and Williams – and 10 were limited for a total of 13. As you might expect, that’s more than the Eagles, who are coming off their bye. The Eagles had one player who did not practice and two who were limited.
The one player who did not practice is a big one, starting center and Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens. He was inactive for the game before the bye, as well, with a knee injury. Limited participation were cornerback Adoree Jackson and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Ojomo has played in all eight games with four starts. He leads the team with four sacks. Jackson has played six games with three starts and has four pass breakups.
Not on the injury report is one of the Eagles’ new cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander. He played in only two games with the Ravens before he was traded last week.
“We obviously think highly of the player that we have now on the field,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters in Philadelphia on Thursday. “That’s why we went and got him. You go to work, you practice, you see where he is and you see what it’s going to look like on Sunday. So, excited to get out there with him today and watch him go.”
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who missed the last two games with a calf injury, practiced for a second consecutive day and seems on course to return to the lineup, which would be important in giving Jordan Love another weapon without injured Tucker Kraft.
“It means a ton,” receiver Christian Watson said on Thursday. “We have a lot of confidence in a lot of the guys in the room, so anytime we get one of those guys back – Wicks coming back, eventually when J-Reed [Jayden Reed] comes back – it’ll be big time for us.”
Speaking of Reed, both he and defensive end Brenton Cox remain on injured reserve but seem to be ramping up their rehab work. Reed was running at full speed, or at least close to it, inside the Hutson Center before the players headed out to Ray Nitschke Field for practice.
The teams will release their updated injury reports after Friday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Nate Hobbs (knee), WR Savion Williams (foot), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (neck), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (rest), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Eagles Injury Report
Did not participate: C Cam Jurgens (knee).
Limited: CB Adoree Jackson (concussion), DT Moro Ojomo (concussion).
Full: RB Saquon Barkley (groin), CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), G Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), OLB Nolan Smith (triceps).
