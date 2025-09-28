Laugh at Bill’s Week 4 NFL Predictions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week’s loss might sting for a long time. In the NFL, you have to win the games you’re supposed to win.
That’s especially true for the Green Bay Packers, who play in the rugged NFC North and the powerful NFC. The early lead built on the strength of the Week 1 victory over the reigning champion Detroit Lions?
Gone.
Green Bay’s offense was terrible, with no running game or pass protection. Its special teams, at least when it mattered, was worse. You just have a feeling that game is going to have a major impact when it’s all said and done, whether it’s winning the division or playoff seeding.
The Packers have to bounce back, and they’ll get their opportunity on Sunday night at the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas is 1-2, with an overtime victory over the New York Giants sandwiched between losses to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Giants’ Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns and the Bears’ Caleb Williams threw for almost 300 yards with four touchdowns. So, there should be ample opportunities for Jordan Love to make some plays through the air, especially compared to last week.
Both offensive lines have been hit hard by injuries. That was a major issue for Green Bay last week, when it couldn’t handle the Browns’ powerful defensive front. Fortunately for the Packers, the Cowboys don’t have the horsepower to fully take advantage. Green Bay, on the other hand, will attack Dallas’ depleted offensive line with one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
And that’s the game-deciding advantage. Green Bay’s defensive front vs. Dallas’ offensive line is the biggest mismatch on the field.
Packers-Cowboys Prediction
If opposing defenses are going to lock in on Josh Jacobs, it will be up to Jordan Love to make them pay. He will.
Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the best in the business but, not unlike Love facing the Browns last week, Prescott is going to have a tough day with his offensive line under siege by Micah Parsons and Co.
The Packers are 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium. Make it 6-0 with a thorough win.
Prediction: Packers, 31-17.
Last week’s prediction: Packers 16, Browns 10.
Season record: 1-2.
Week 4 NFL Predictions
Thursday: Seattle over Arizona.
Sunday early: Steelers over Vikings, Commanders over Falcons, Bills over Saints, Lions over Browns, Texans over Titans, Patriots over Panthers, Chargers over Giants, Buccaneers over Eagles.
Sunday afternoon: Rams over Colts, 49ers over Jaguars, Ravens over Chiefs, Bears over Raiders.
Primetime: Packers over Cowboys, Dolphins over Jets, Broncos over Bengals.
Last week: 10-6.
Season: 34-14.