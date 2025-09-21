Live Updates: Packers at Browns in Week 3
The undefeated Green Bay Packers and winless Cleveland Browns will battle on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Can Jordan Love and the Packers make enough plays against the Myles Garrett-led Browns defense to improve to 3-0?
Follow along all day for updates.
Undefeated Packers?
The Packers are coming off two dominant wins over two of last year’s dominant teams. With a 27-13 victory over the Lions and a 27-18 victory over the Commanders – neither of which were that close – Green Bay has stamped its place as a prime Super Bowl contender.
“That’s why we’re 2-0 right now,” left tackle Rasheed Walker said, “and then the goal is to keep it going. But I think we can go undefeated, honestly.”
Undefeated? It’s an absurd possibility but one that sportsbooks are taking seriously. The Packers were +5000 to start the week at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, it’s +4800.
Micah Parsons likes the bold talk. After all, these are some of the most competitive people on earth. Why should the goal be 13-4?
“To the people, he probably shouldn't say it. To the people,” Parsons said this week. “But personally, I don't see anything wrong with what he said. They always say you should share your dreams in private because people won't understand them. To a million fans out there, they're probably like, ‘Sheed’s full of himself.’ You know how people are. Like, who gives a damn. As long as he plays the way he should play and been playing, I don't care what he says as long as he back it up.
“So, Sheed, keep talking if you want. Just be careful what other people are going to say if you care about it. If you’re like me, I don’t really care about what people say. We should win every game. That’s the mindset you should have. That’s the mindset I want my left tackle to have is that pound-for-pound, he could compete with the best. Because we’re going to play some dawgs and he got one this week. So, it’s going to be a challenge for him and you should want your left tackle to have that type of confidence.”
Packers Are Favorites
The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook but 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Jacobs, who is making a run at history, is the favorite at DraftKings for anytime touchdown scorer at -175, followed by Romeo Doubs at +185. For passing yards, the over/unders are 244.5 for Joe Flacco and 240 for Jordan Love. Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett are +250 to combine for three-plus sacks.
At Hard Rock Bet, the most popular bet by money and bets is Packers money line, with both well over 95 percent.
Grab Your Chips
Elite pass rushers demand extra attention. That is evident with this data provided by Pro Football Focus.
Cleveland’s Myles Garrett is in a league of his own. He is chipped on 42.6 percent of his pass rushes and is double-teamed 75.9 percent of the time. That chip rate is by far the highest faced by any edge rusher.
Green Bay’s Micah Parsons is in the top 13 with a chip rate of 21.0 percent. He is double-teamed 67.7 percent of the time. Interestingly, Rashan Gary is chipped more often (25.8 percent) but double-teamed less frequently (47.0 percent).
When Parsons is on the field, the Packers’ pressure rate is an incredible 70 percent, according to PFF.
“Anytime you have a guy like Micah, the offense pays a lot of attention to him, right?” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Whether they’re going to turn a lot of protection to him, whether they’re going to chip him, try to get four hands on him, it creates a lot of one-on-ones for everybody else. So, I think RG’s getting more one-on-ones and, therefore, I think he’s going to have some more production.”
Xavier McKinney Is Bored
Xavier McKinney’s thoughts on the Packers’ defense?
“It’s a little boring right now, but it’s fun,” he said last week. “It’s fun to have guys like that and really just the whole D-linemen, they’re getting there so fast, they’re making our jump hella easy.”
McKinney was tied for second in the NFL last season with eight interceptions. This season, according to Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions, he’s been targeted only four times in the passing game. SIS charged him with two completions for 16 yards. He broke up one pass last week.
“If he is bored and the ball’s not going up and we’re not giving up explosive plays, it means he’s doing an incredible job along with the pass rush,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “And if you’re not giving up those big plays, it means we’re probably going to win the game and play really good defense and become a really elite defense.
“But if you do watch, we’ve certainly put him in a lot of other positions and we will continue to do so to get him around the football. But I would never measure him and his first two games by the amount of interceptions he has because of really the lack of balls thrown his direction. But in my opinion, he’s playing as good as he ever has, maybe the best he ever has.”
McKinney isn’t just an All-Pro. He’s the leader of the defense. Hafley thought back to last Wednesday, one day before facing the Commanders. Hafley spotted something on film and called McKinney to talk about the proper check. With no practice time against that look, McKinney got it done.
“That’s the type of player he is, and I don’t care how many interceptions he has,” Hafley said. “He is the best safety in the NFL and what he does for our defense is beyond interceptions.”
CB1: Keisean Nixon
After last season – with Jaire Alexander standing just a few feet away – Keisean Nixon talked openly about being the team’s “CB1” or top cornerback.
The Packers really don’t have such a thing. Nixon lines up at left cornerback, period. Regardless, he’s been a stopper.
Last week, he was targeted five times in the passing game, according to Sports Info Solutions. He finished the game with five breakups. Yes, Nixon was 5-for-5.
“I always knew what I could do,” Nixon said. “I just needed the stage to do it. I get my opps, the ball coming out more now that I play outside, now I can really play my game and do what I want to do.”
The Browns have a premier receiver in Jerry Jeudy, who topped 1,000 yards last year on the way to the Pro Bowl. Unlike Washington, with star receiver Terry McLaurin almost exclusively locked in as the left wide receiver – meaning he barely saw Nixon – Jeudy plays about equally on both sides. So, this game will be a better test than what he faced last week against Noah Brown.
“Can he continue to get better? Sure, just like the rest of our defense,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “But I thought he played really good on Thursday night and now he needs to do that going forward. He has to do that over and over and over again, and that’s the sign of a great corner, if you can do that.”