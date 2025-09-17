What Channel for Packers-Browns Game? Here’s TV Broadcast Map
GREEN BAY; Wis. – After a couple of national broadcasts to start the season, your ability to watch the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will be based on where you live or your desire to shell out some money.
Fox will air the game, which is scheduled for a noon kickoff. Here’s the broadcast map from 506Sports.com. If you live in the Upper Midwest, you’re in luck. Most of the nation, however, will watch the Los Angeles Rams play at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kevin Kugler will handle play-by-play duties, with former NFL fullback Daryl Johnston providing the analysis. Allison Williams will be on the sideline.
If you live in Florida, where you’ll be stuck watching Jets-Buccaneers, and want to watch the Packers, you’ll have to subscribe to NFL+ or YouTube.
Otherwise, you can have Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren paint the picture for you on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, which is flagshipped by 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee.
Green Bay is 2-0 and Cleveland is 0-2.
The Packers lead the all-time series 13-7. They’ve won six of the last seven matchups, including 24-22 at Lambeau Field on Christmas 2021. They’ve also played once in the playoffs, with Green Bay winning the 1965 NFL Championship Game 23-12 in the cold and mud.
There will be no cold or mud on Sunday. According to Weather.com, Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 81 with a 22 percent chance of rain and a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 69-33 all-time. His .676 winning percentage ranks 12th in NFL history. Of the seven coaches ahead of him, seven are in the Hall of Fame.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 40-46.
“OK, great challenge this week with the Packers coming to town,” Stefanski said during his opening remarks to Browns beat reporters on Wednesday. “Coach LaFleur does an awesome job with his team. He’s always done a great job, he’s won a lot of games. They’re playing great on offense, defense and special teams with a 2-0 record, so really talented team.
“I’ll start with their defense. Talent at all three levels. Obviously, bringing over Micah Parsons, bringing a great player to an already great defense. They play very fast. I think (defensive coordinator Jeff Jeff) Hafley does an excellent job of deploying all their guys, so strength at all three levels.
“Offensively, the quarterback’s a really, really good, really good player. Can make all the throws, pushes the ball down the field, makes great decisions. I have a ton of respect for the running back. He plays hard, he’s quick, but he’s powerful. He’s always fighting for extra yardage. We’ve played him before; he’s a terrific running back. And then they’ve got really good skill players, good tight ends, good offensive line.
“Special teams, big challenge, good specialists, good teamers, they play physical, it’s a big group. So, it’s a great, great challenge for our football team. It’s one of those that we understand what we need to do, but it’s one that is going to be a great challenge where you have to be prepared. You have to work really hard this week to understand this team, being that they’re an NFC North team and a different opponent in that regard. So, you have to understand their football team, get to know their football team, and then be ready to play really well at our place on Sunday.”
LaFleur is 19-9 against AFC teams, including 5-0 last season and seven in a row dating to 2023. Jordan Love has won five consecutive starts against the AFC with a 106.9 passer rating.
Here are two noteworthy nuggets from the NFL.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs has rushed for at least one touchdown in 11 consecutive games (including playoffs). If he does it again against the NFL’s best run defense, he’d become the fifth player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown in 12 consecutive games. The last time was by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, who had a 12-game streak in 2004.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has at least 1.5 sacks in each of the first two games. Since 1982, when stats became an official stat, only four players have done it in the first three games of the season: Mark Gastineau (1984 with the Jets), Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (1998 with the Panthers), DeMarcus Lawrence (2017 with the Cowboys) and Haason Reddick (2021 with the Panthers).