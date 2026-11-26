Almost two months after he was signed, guard Kevin Zeitler will make his long-awaited debut in the starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

Zeitler was part of Green Bay’s No. 1 line during warmups. The starting line consisted of Jordan Morgan at left guard, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Zeitler at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle.

Rhyan is back in the lineup after missing the last three games. Zeitler will be making the 214th start of his career and his first since Jan. 4 while with the Titans.

The challenge could hardly be any tougher. The Rams probably have the best defensive line in the NFL. In their base defense, Myles Garrett and Byron Young are the edges and Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

“It’s a pretty legendary group over there,” Zeitler said this week.

Donald, an eight-time All-Pro, came out of retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring.

“A couple of times definitely over the years, [and it’s] absolutely stress-inducing every single time,” Zeitler said of Donald. “The guy’s a monster – always has been, always will be as long as he’s out on that field. It will take every single thing we’ve got as a team and as individuals to get it done.”

The Packers need their line to play its best game of the season against the Rams’ potent front. This will be their seventh starting combination of the year. Zeitler is the fourth player to start at right guard this year.

Green Bay gave up eight sacks last week. It enters Week 12 ranked last in the league in rushing, as well.

“The only thing we can do is do it out on the field,” Zeitler said. “It wasn’t pretty last week. I don’t think anyone can say otherwise. I think everyone’s acknowledged it in our room. We’ve got to turn it around. The only thing that matters is things changing on the field. We can talk all we want, but nothing matters until it changes and gets done.”

How will that happen?

“It just has to happen. It’s as simple as that,” Zeitler said. “We work hard. We’re prepped well here. For whatever reason, things have not been going our way. Whatever that line is we have to cross, we have to get it crossed and get it done.”

Micah Parsons Making Debut, Too

Micah Parsons, as expected, is active.

After 49 weeks away from the game, what will his emotions be like before the game?

“I would say I’m always pretty nervous before a game,” he said on Monday. “I’ll just be ready for the first snap. I’m just trying to stay right here with it. Not even look forward to that moment. Just enjoy every process, even leading up to the start of the snap. I’ll probably have some emotions after the game, but from what I hear from family, I’m not really big on emotions.”

Parsons went through three weeks of practice to put the finishing touches on his comeback. He went through pregame warmups without a brace on his knee.

His goal for the next seven games has nothing to do with individual stats and accolades.

“I would say I have no targets,” he said. “The only thing I’m targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to up lift this season, change this season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do. That’s it. That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That’s it.

“I think talking to a friend of mine who went through the ACL process, we were talking about it like, we push and we ignore so many other things that’s wrong with this because we’re always chasing the outcome and we just keep chasing the outcomes, whether it’s the All-Pros or the Pro Bowls and when you end up injured none of that stuff actually matters anymore. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, well, when will he be back?’ And we chase these things for so long that those outcomes become dust and people don’t really care about that. It’s about what you can do next or can you do it again? So, I have no targets and outcomes.”

Well, there is one target. The Packers brought him to Green Bay to help win a Super Bowl. Parsons, whose record streak of five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks to open his career almost certainly will be snapped, wants to make that a reality.

“I think I’ve achieved everything that I’ve wanted in my career except for the big one and I think that’s kind of like my own mindset,” he continued. “Through the Saban documentary, I learned just stay in the process of every day. Own my process my today, so I owned it today. I got another process tomorrow and God willing, I’ll have another process Wednesday night and that’ll be the start of this new journey.”

Josh Jacobs, Zaire Franklin Inactive

The inactives for today's Week 12 game against the Rams — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 25, 2026

Two starters, running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Zaire Franklin, are inactive.

Both players practiced all week and were questionable. Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t think Jacobs would play, and that was the case. Franklin, meanwhile, returned to practice this week but will miss a fourth consecutive game.

Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper will start against the Rams’ potent running game.

“I feel like they did great,” Franklin said. “It’s always a blessing to be surrounded by a lot of talent. I did my best to continue to support the guys in any way that I could, whether that’s energy on the sideline or notes in the meetings or helping coach up on the sideline. But there’s only so much you can do when you’re not on the field. So, just looking forward to being who I’m supposed to be on the field.”

In what's essentially a must-win game, here are three reasons why the Packers will earn a critical victory over the Rams tonight.



(Opposite side of this story coming shortly.) ⬇️https://t.co/t25ekTvQDE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 25, 2026

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