Matthew Golden Makes All-Breakout Team; Here’s Why Packers Are Optimistic

The rookie season for Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden started with an explosion and ended with a bang. Just about everything else in between was the sound of silence.

The time is now for Golden. Opportunity isn’t just knocking for last year’s first-round pick. Rather, following the free-agent departure of Romeo Doubs and the trade of Dontayvion Wicks, it’s pounding on the door.

That’s why he is one of two receivers on Pro Football Focus’ All-Breakout Team .

“Based on Golden’s talent and the Packers’ new-look receiving corps, all signs point toward him being counted on much more – and producing improved results,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote.

Golden was one of the big stories from the 2025 draft. The Packers hadn’t drafted a receiver in the first round in more than two decades until they drafted Golden. The selection sent a charge through the tens of thousands of fans attending the draft outside Lambeau Field. That Golden was in the house ramped up the excitement even higher.

After a promising start to the season, Golden’s season didn’t exactly veer into the ditch but it did slowly roll onto the shoulder on the side of the highway. Slowed by his own wrist injury and the comebacks of Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, Golden became a nonfactor.

After catching four passes for 37 yards at Arizona to extend a four-game run to 16 receptions for 233 yards, Golden during his final 11 games of the season caught 11 passes for 112 yards. In his eight games, he gained six first downs and had 26 yards after the catch.

The playoff loss to Chicago, however, was fantastic. He caught 4-of-5 targets for 84 yards and the first touchdown of his career. All four catches moved the chains and he gained 42 yards after the catch.

The Packers need him with their eyeballs-deep receiver depth chart winnowed down considerably this offseason.

“With the Packers losing Romeo Doubs in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks, the team is firmly placing its faith in Golden, whose premier route-running and ball-tracking skills should carry over from his time at Texas,” Locker wrote.

That is the expectation.

Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden (0) scores a touchdown against Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think all those are going to go up,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “And I’m excited about him. He’s looked great so far. It’s going to be a big year for him, and I’m excited to watch it.”

New receivers coach Noah Pauley provided an interesting nugget during his first media session earlier this month.

“I haven’t been around as much as some of the other coaches and seen him, but one thing I’ll say is he’s come back heavier, which is great to see,” Pauley said. “Put on some pounds, and he’s just laser focused in everything he’s doing and he’s competing at a high level. Where that takes him, the opportunities he may get, I’m excited to see those.”

Including cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, Golden was the fourth receiver drafted last year. He wound up ninth in the draft class with 29 receptions and eighth with 361 touchdowns. Of the 20 rookies who were targeted at least 20 times, he was third in catch rate at 72.5 percent.

Twenty rookie receivers caught at least one touchdown pass, with nine catching at least three, but Golden had zero.

“We try to give guys two to three things to work on,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said. “When he came back, he said, ‘I watched more tape on myself, and just like guys around the league in our offense,’ and he’s like, ‘My biggest jump, I already know, is just the mental part.’

“It’s the mental part, the details and how they matter, why they matter and being able to play fast. Because he’s like, ‘I was watching the tape (and) I just wasn’t playing as fast as I wanted, and I could see it on tape, just a little bit of hesitation at times, you know?’”

One of Golden’s greatest assets is his speed. If the mental side becomes a strength, he will be better able to play to his elite speed.

The Packers will need that to be the case. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Golden are atop a receiver depth chart that has zero established depth.

“Like I said to him,” Vrable continued, “he’s always been able to catch the ball and run through the football, and that’s what great receivers do. His hand-eye coordination, I’d say, is one of the better ones I’ve been around. So, he can do that, but now the mental part, he’s starting to become a lot more confident. And I can feel it.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER