NFL Free Agency Preview: Potential Center Targets for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 80 percent of their starting offensive line in place for the 2026 season. The lone exception, and it’s a big one, is center.

In Part 5 of our Packers-centric look at NFL free agency, we focus on the offensive line, in general, and center, in particular.

Any Packers in Free Agency?

In 2022, the Packers drafted Sean Rhyan in the third round, Zach Tom in the fourth round and Rasheed Walker in the seventh round. Tom, a premier right tackle, signed a contract extension last offseason. Rhyan and Walker, however, will be unrestricted free agents beginning on Monday.

Darian Kinnard, who the Packers acquired from the Eagles for a sixth-round pick before final roster cuts last season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The minimum tender is $3.52 million. If they choose not to tender him, he’d be an unrestricted free agent, as well.

Walker was a godsend. He barely made the roster as a rookie but capably replaced All-Pro David Bakhtiari for three seasons. He wasn’t a dominant player but was reliable in terms of performance and health.

Of 68 offensive tackles to play at least 300 pass-protecting snaps in 2025, Walker finished 37th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. That’s not great, but left tackle is a premium position, which explains why about two-thirds of NFL starters were drafted in the first round and about half make at least $20 million per season. The expectation is Walker will join the $20 million club.

It will be interesting to see where Rhyan winds up next week. From one perspective, the Packers liked him but never seemed to love him. He didn’t play as a rookie, was a backup who shared snaps with veteran Jon Runyan in 2023 and was a 17-game starter who shared snaps for a few games 2024. In 2025, he started 11 of 17 games but finally became an every-snap player when he was flung into the fire at center in place of injured Elgton Jenkins.

Of the 34 centers who played at least 150 pass-protecting snaps during Rhyan’s time at the position, he ranked 31st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He didn’t allow any sacks, though, and added physicality in the run game. Presumably, he’d be better in Year 2 at center.

“I thought Sean, obviously pressed into that duty unexpectedly, but I thought he got better each game,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine.

“It was about Game 3 or 4 of starting at center, he was playing at a very high level. Again, he brought a little bit more – less experience – but more stout in there because he’s just a really physical, strong guy.”

However, after being pulled in and out of the lineup, would Rhyan jump at the opportunity to be a no-questions-asked starter at guard?

Kinnard was drafted by the Chiefs in 2022 and played in a grand total of three games with 71 snaps during his first three years in the league. For the Packers, he played 285 snaps in 17 games with four starts. His versatility is a major plus.

Packers Free Agent Outlook

Let’s assume the Packers release Elgton Jenkins and lose their free agents. Here would be Green Bay’s starting offensive line: Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Jacob Monk at center, Anthony Belton at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.

That’s four solid starters but a big question mark at center. Would the Packers be interested in signing a veteran? If so, would that veteran be penciled in as a starter for the next three or four years? Or would that player be a bridge until a rookie draft pick is ready?

Free Agent Centers Who Could Interest Packers

Including Sean Rhyan, eight centers who started at least 10 games last season are available. Referenced frequently in this story is Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking efficiency, which counts sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. Rankings are based on 34 centers who played at least 500 snaps. (Ages as of Sept. 1 are in parentheses).

Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens (26): Linderbaum might receive a market-setting contract. A first-round pick in 2022, Linderbaum has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and is a picture of durability. He has missed only two games in his career (both in 2023) and played at least 99 percent of the snaps in the other three seasons. Run blocking is where he’s elite; he was only 29th in PFF’s PBE. He was charged with two sacks and guilty of five penalties in 2025.

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyler Biadasz, Commanders (28): The Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin All-American was released by the Commanders last week. He was a Pro Bowler with the Cowboys in 2022 and has started all but five games the last five seasons. In 2025, he was 24th in PFF’s PBE. He was charged with three sacks and guilty of three penalties. For more, click here and here .

Connor McGovern, Bills (28): McGovern was a third-round pick in 2019 by the Cowboys. After missing his rookie season due to a torn pectoral, he missed only seven games the last six seasons. He signed with the Bills in free agency in 2023, starting at guard during his first season and earning Pro Bowl honors at center in 2024. In 2025, he started the first 16 games at center and finished sixth in PFF’s PBE. He was charged with zero sacks and guilty of five penalties.

James Daniels, Dolphins (28): A second-round pick by the Bears in 2018, Daniels has an abundance of experience at the three interior positions, including at center in 2019 – that’s where he played at Iowa – before shifting to right guard. After suffering a torn Achilles with the Steelers in 2024, he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason but suffered a torn pectoral in Week 1. He was released a couple weeks ago.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Titans (28): A third-round pick by Denver in 2020, Cushenberry signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024 but was released last week. He missed half of his debut season with them due to a torn Achilles and started all 15 appearances last season. He was 28th in PFF’s PBE. He was charged with six sacks and guilty of five penalties.

Luke Fortner, Saints (28): Fortner was the first pick of the third round of the 2022 draft by the Jaguars. With Jacksonville, he started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 but played just 13 snaps on offense in 17 games in 2024 and was traded to the Saints in August. He played in all 17 games and started the final 10. He ranked 14th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with three sacks allowed. He was guilty of three penalties.

Cade Mays, Panthers (27): A sixth-round pick in 2022, Mays started a total of 15 games his first three seasons and a dozen games in 2025, with all 726 snaps this past season coming at center. He was ninth in PFF’s PBE. He was charged with zero sacks and guilty of two penalties.

Ethan Pocic, Browns (31): A second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, Pocic started all 57 appearances with the Browns the last four seasons. He ranked 14th in PFF’s PBE in 2025. He was charged with two sacks and guilty of two penalties in 13 games. Of his 6,275 career snaps, 5,229 came at center with the others at the guard slots.

Andre James, Chargers (29): The former undrafted free agent started 59 games for the Raiders from 2021 through 2024. He signed with the Chargers last offseason and played in 17 games, but his only start came in Week 18. In 2024, he ranked 24th in PFF’s PBE and was guilty of two penalties.