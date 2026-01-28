Packers Absolutely Dominate List of Upcoming NFL Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a strong group of players set to hit free agency. The bad news will come in 2026, when the Packers will have to replace several key contributors. The good news will come during the 2027 NFL Draft.

This week, CBSSports.com published a list of the top 50 unrestricted free agents. Four of them play for the Packers – and they’re all in the top 31.

Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker in Top 10

Topping the list is left tackle Rasheed Walker, who is No. 7 on Garrett Podell’s list.

Since replacing David Bakhtiari in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Walker has started all but two games – and one of those was Week 18 at Minnesota, when coach Matt LaFleur rested almost all his key players. Walker is not a great left tackle but he’s a competent starter at a critical position .

Of 75 offensive tackles to play at least 250 pass-protecting snaps, Walker finished 41st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. As noted by Podell, Walker among offensive tackles ranked 15th in pass-block win rate, according to Tru Media.

He’s a tough customer, having played in all 51 regular-season games the past three seasons. One executive didn’t think Walker’s recent arrest would impact his free-agent market because he’s by far the best left tackle available. He’ll turn 26 before free agency begins.

Next is Quay Walker, who is 10th overall and first among linebackers. Walker is a bit of a polarizing player but one prized by former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“The former first-round pick is a versatile, middle-of-the-field chess piece,” Podell wrote. “His build, 6-4 while weighing 241 pounds, is perfect for today's NFL where inside linebackers are now asked to be significant coverage players. At his age and with his skill-set, Walker will have a robust free agent market.”

Walker, who won’t turn 26 until after the draft, led the team with 128 tackles and added eight tackles for losses and five passes defensed. He is one of only six NFL defenders with four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles and five-plus tackles for losses. He is an excellent tackler but hasn’t forced a fumble since his rookie season.

Coveted Quarterback

At No. 21, it’s quarterback Malik Willis, who took full advantage of his two seasons in Green Bay to completely resurrect his career. With a rocket arm, excellent athleticism and a decent sample size of excellent play, he figures to be a hot commodity.

“Malik Willis’ work off the bench for Jordan Love is going to make him perhaps the most coveted quarterback in free agency in 2026,” Podell wrote.

The numerical comparison between Tennessee, where he was a third-round pick in 2022, and Green Bay is absurd.

With Tennessee: 11 games, three starts. 53.0 percent, zero touchdowns, three interceptions, 5.3 yards per attempt, 49.4 passer rating.

With Green Bay: 11 games, three starts. 78.7 percent, six touchdowns, zero interceptions, 10.9 yards per attempt, 134.6 passer rating.

Willis was 30-of-35 passing this season. He almost single-handedly kept the Packers in the game against Baltimore in Week 17.

“You are only what you can put on tape, and that’s the truth about it,” Willis, who will turn 27 on May 25, said before Week 18. “It doesn’t matter what my opinion was or what may have been or may have not been, so who knows? All you can do is continue to work hard and when your opportunity arises, you try to do your best to put it out there.”

Willis might be the No. 1 quarterback available on a list that could include the Colts’ Daniel Jones and, if he returns for another season, former Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

No Doubt Doubs

Finally, Romeo Doubs is 31st overall and sixth among receivers. In 2025, he caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns. With four seasons of consistent production, Doubs in the 2022 draft class ranks sixth with 202 receptions, eighth with 2,424 yards and second with 21 touchdowns.

It’s incredible that Doubs in 59 career regular-season games never hit 100 yards but did it twice in the playoffs, including in the wild-card game against Chicago, when he was tremendous.

He was the reason we were in that game,” fellow receiver Christian Watson said.

While not a dynamic threat after the catch or downfield – his 48-yard catch against Detroit in Week 1 is the only catch of his career of longer than 40 yards – Doubs reliably got open. Among 76 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, Doubs rewarded his quarterbacks with a 12th-ranked 112.7 passer rating.

He’ll turn 26 before the draft.

Those four players are listed among Pro Football Focus’ top 150 free agents , as well, with Willis (No. 18), Rasheed Walker (No. 33) and Doubs (No. 44) in the top 50 and Quay Walker way down the list at No. 140.

Say Good-Bye?

Chances are, all four of those players have played their last game for the Packers.

In the case of Rasheed Walker, the Packers drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024. It’s time for him to get his chance at left tackle.

In the case of Quay Walker, the Packers drafted Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round in 2024. While Hopper has barely played in two seasons, Green Bay has a difficult salary cap.

In the case of Willis, it’s time for him to get his opportunity to become a starting quarterback.

In the case of Doubs, the Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in 2025. They didn’t do it just so they could re-sign both Watson and Doubs.

With the potential for all four players to get big contracts, the Packers will be rewarded in 2027 with compensatory draft picks. Those are based mostly on average annual salary and max out as third-round compensation. The Packers potentially could get third-rounders for Rasheed Walker and Willis; they’ll have to get contracts worth upward of $20 million per season. Doubs and Quay Walker could be in the fifth- or sixth-round range.

