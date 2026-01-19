Packers 2025 Season Report Card: Grading Underachieving Offensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have three expensive offensive linemen. The only one who lived up to expectations barely played half the snaps.

Part 4 of our annual Packers report cards focuses on the offensive line. As always, our grades are done on a salary-cap curve, because finances are such a big part of building a roster.

Note: All salary-cap figures are from OverTheCap.com. Advanced stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions. PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap.

LT Rasheed Walker

2025 cap charge of $3.43 million ranked 64th among tackles.

The majority of NFL starting left tackles were selected in the first round. That’s how important the position is in the eyes of decision-makers and coaches. Rasheed Walker was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in 2022.

From that perspective, he was the steal of steals. Walker replaced David Bakhtiari for Week 2 of the 2023 season and started all but one game the next three seasons. Was he All-Pro great? No. But he rarely caused any great consternation, either, which is why 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan never really challenged him for the starting job.

In 2025, Walker played 988 snaps; he was the only player on offense with 900-plus. Of 75 offensive tackles to play at least 250 pass-protecting snaps, Walker finished 41st in PFF’s PBE. PFF charged him with five sacks, up from three last year. In the run game, SIS charged him with nine blown blocks – as many as 2023 and 2024 combined – though the blown-block rate of 2.3 percent was a bit better than the league average.

Walker will be a free agent this offseason. He is going to get a lot of money and the Packers are ready to hand the baton to Morgan

Grade: B-minus.

LG Aaron Banks

2025 cap charge of $9.09 million ranked 17th among guards.

Aaron Banks was never a great player with the 49ers, but the Packers paid him great-player money in free agency by handing him a four-year, $77 million contract.

Banks played in and started 14 games. PFF charged him with two sacks and a career-worst 28 pressures. Of 71 guards to play 250 pass-protecting snaps, Banks ranked 57th in PBE. SIS charged him 13 blown blocks in the run game – he was guilty of 14 the past two seasons combined – for a career-worst blown-block rate of 4.3 percent that was ninth-worst among guards.

Banks’ cap number will soar to $24.79 million in 2026, which includes a $9.5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league-year. Banks wasn’t terrible but the contract set the bar. It will be interesting to see if the Packers bite the financial bullet.

Grade: F.

C Sean Rhyan

2025 cap charge of $1.61 million ranked 25th among centers.

It was a typical season for Rhyan, who the Packers like enough to play but don’t love enough to keep in the lineup. So, he started the first four games of the season at right guard before moving into a timeshare.

The season-ending injury for Elgton Jenkins changed everything. Rhyan started the final eight games at center (not including Week 18 against the Vikings and including the playoff game). He wasn’t great, though learning center on the fly isn’t exactly ideal.

Of 36 centers with at least 250 pass-protecting snaps, Rhyan was 34th in PFF’s PBE. PFF charged him with one sack, which came when he was at guard. SIS charged him with 10 blown blocks in the run game (3.0 percent), two more than last year despite playing 108 fewer run-blocking snaps.

What will the Packers do at center? Rhyan will be a free agent, Jenkins is too expensive and Jacob Monk is too inexperienced.

Grade: C.

RG Anthony Belton

2025 cap charge of $1.46 million ranked 65th among guards.

A second-round pick this year, the Packers anchored Belton at right tackle throughout the offseason and training camp, and that’s where he played when Zach Tom was out of the lineup early in the season. Finally, beginning with the Week 12 game against Minnesota, the Packers put Belton into the lineup at right guard, and that’s where he played the rest of the season.

PFF did not charge him with a sack but he ranked 66th out of 71 guards in its PBE. Among rookies, he was eighth out of 10. Detroit’s Tate Ratledge was the 57th pick of this year’s draft. He started all 17 games and allowed 24 pressures. Belton was the 54th pick of the draft. He started seven games and allowed 23 pressures.

In the run game, he was charged with six blown blocks or 2.8 percent. Ratledge had five blown blocks for 1.2 percent.

There were glimpses of high-level play. Consistency will be key, which is evident if you watch him play well against Minnesota in Week 18 but struggle in the playoff game against Chicago.

Grade: D.

RT Zach Tom

2025 cap charge of $7.37 million ranked 38th among tackles.

It was a miserable season for Zach Tom, who suffered an oblique injury when he was blocked by Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1 and then a knee injury at Denver that ultimately ended his season.

When Tom played, he was typical Tom – the unit’s best run blocker and pass protector. Unfortunately for the Packers, he played 57.6 percent of the snaps. Of 75 tackles to play 250 pass-protecting snaps, Tom was 13th in PFF’s PBE. He did not allow a sack. In the run game, SIS charged him with four blown blocks, his blown-block rate of 1.7 percent just a bit worse than his career mark of 1.5 percent but by far the best on the team.

“I think you can feel sorry for yourself or you can use the offseason to figure out if it’s something I’m doing,” Tom said after the season. “Maybe I need to put on some weight. Maybe I need to lose – well, maybe I need to not lose weight but maybe I need to get in better shape. Obviously, we need to figure something out because I keep tearing sh**.”

Tom’s cap charge will rise to $11.88 million in 2026 and then $17.99 million in 2027, $24.04 million in 2028 and $30.04 million in 2029. Keeping him on the field, obviously, is critical. When healthy, he’s an A-level player.

Grade: B-minus.

T/G Jordan Morgan

2025 cap charge of $3.23 million ranked 68th among tackles.

The Packers used a first-round pick on Morgan in 2024. So far, he’s been a disappointment. A high-level college left tackle at Arizona, Morgan in his career has played 478 snaps at right guard, 256 at left guard, 219 at right tackle and, finally, 51 at left tackle – all at Minnesota in Week 18.

He was pretty good in the Minnesota game; PFF charged him with one pressure. Assuming Rasheed Walker leaves in free agency, Morgan will get every snap of OTAs, training camp and the preseason to get ready for Week 1. Only then can Morgan receive a fair judgement.

For now, this grade is based on his here-there-everywhere performance. In 14 games (12 starts) in 2025, he ranked 54th among 71 guards in PFF’s PBE. SIS charged with 13 blown blocks in the run game, the 4.2 percent blown-block rate ranking 11th-worst among guards.

Grade: D.

C Elgton Jenkins

2025 cap charge of $17.6 million ranked first among centers.

Elgton Jenkins had told the team that he’d like to move to center “late in his career.” At the end of last season, general manager Brian Gutekunst brought up the possibility.

“When they asked me, I was like, yeah, and they gave me some time to think on it,” Jenkins said . “Talked to them again and I told them I’d do it.”

So, the Packers signed Aaron Banks to play left guard, where Jenkins had been a Pro Bowl performer, and shifted Jenkins to center. It didn’t go well. With the transition delayed because Jenkins opted to skip the offseason practices, he played in nine games before a season-ending injury against the Eagles. He wound up playing 51.1 percent of the snaps.

PFF charged him with two sacks. Of 36 centers with at least 250 pass-protecting snaps, Jenkins finished 22nd in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. The man he replaced, Josh Myers, was 27th with the Jets. Jenkins’ blown-block rate in the run game of 2.8 percent was the worst of his career, according to SIS. Myers didn’t have any.

In 2026, Jenkins’ base salary will be $18.5 million and his cap charge will soar even higher to about $24.33 million. If the Packers release him, they’d save $19.53 million against the cap.

Grade: F.

T Darian Kinnard

2025 cap charge of $1.03 million ranked 123rd among tackles.

The Micah Parsons trade wasn’t the only key move made by general manager Brian Gutekunst. Showing the state of offensive line play around the NFL, the Packers sent a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for a 2022 draft pick who had played in three games in his career.

Especially after Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL, Kinnard became a valuable role player with 213 snaps at right tackle, six snaps at left tackle and 66 snaps at tight end. He played in all 17 games with four starts. Statistically, the run game was 0.09 yards per carry better when he was on the field. The only sack he allowed came when he replaced Zach Tom at Denver.

In the playoff game, he was at tight end and caught a checkdown from Jordan Love. He broke two tackles and gained 11 yards after the catch. Tight end Luke Musgrave forced zero missed tackles on 32 receptions the past two seasons.

Grade: C-plus.

C Jacob Monk

2025 cap charge of $887,071 ranked 49th among centers.

Jacob Monk played six snaps at left guard at the end of the Baltimore game and all 51 snaps at center in a start against Minnesota. It was the first real action for last year’s sixth-round pick. Against the Vikings, he generated movement in the run game and didn’t allow a pressure in protection. He suffered a biceps injury in the playoff game vs. Chicago.

The Packers can’t just outright hand him the starting center position for next season, but he should be part of any competition.

Grade: C-minus.

G Donovan Jennings

2025 cap charge of $820,556 ranked 105th among guards.

An undrafted free agent in 2024, Jennings spent his rookie season on the practice squad and made the roster this year. His first six snaps on offense of his career came in mop-up duty in the blowout loss to Baltimore. He would have started against Minnesota in Week 18 but suffered a throat injury in practice. With that, he went to injured reserve.

A healthy scratch for most of the season, he played 13 snaps (six on offense, seven on special teams) in two games. That reality, not the ability to push for playing time next season, explains the grade.

Grade: F.

G John Williams

2025 cap charge of $515,418 ranked 133rd among guards.

A seventh-round pick this year, Williams suffered a back injury before OTAs and didn’t practice until he was designated for return from injured reserve late in the season, which at least gave him three weeks on the field before reverting back to IR. The grade isn’t a statement on his future; it’s just the reality that he didn’t play.

Grade: F.

