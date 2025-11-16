Packers Beat Giants But Big-Picture Problems Remain Unsolved
The Green Bay Packers went 1-0 this week. You might have heard that winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. Ultimately, the only thing that matters from Sunday’s game at the New York Giants was that they won 27-20.
“Obviously, just extremely happy with a win,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “We definitely didn’t make it easy on ourselves, but bottom line is we overcame a lot of adversity and found a way, and that’s sometimes what it takes in this league.”
Extremely happy or extremely relieved?
Yes, the Packers “found a way.” They found it against a two-win team that had just fired its coach, was starting a quarterback who hadn’t thrown a pass since the preseason and had most of its best players out with injuries.
It would be almost impossible to have a less impressive victory.
The Packers were outgained 336-296 against an offense playing without its impressive rookie quarterback, starting running back and premier receiver.
They lost the time of possession by almost 12 minutes against a defense playing without one of its premier linemen, its top cornerback and its best safety.
“Definitely being able to walk away and have a dub definitely feels good, but we also understand a win is not going to mask all our problems,” said safety Evan Williams, whose interception allowed the Packers to escape with the victory.
“There’s a lot of steps we need to take if we want to be holding that Lombardi at the end of the year. We’ll get in the film room and make those corrections and come out better.”
The Packers are a talented team, which is why they’re 6-3-1. They’re also less than the sum of their parts, which also is why they’re 6-3-1.
Everything is so difficult. It’s excruciating, at times. LaFleur is playing whack-a-mole. The running game had been terrible. So, the Packers averaged 5.6 yards per carry against New York. On the other hand, dropped passes on both sides of the ball were a chronic problem.
Even when the offense spun its wheels in the back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Eagles, at least the defense kept the team in the game. On Sunday, the defense was the problem. The Giants ran for 142 yards. While it was only 3.7 yards per carry, it was enough to constantly keep the Giants in good down-and-distance situations and play ball-hog football.
New York had a touchdown drive of nine plays, a touchdown drive of 11 plays, a turnover-on-downs of 16 plays, a touchdown drive of 15 plays and a final drive of 10 interceptions that ended with Williams’ game-saving interception. Before Micah Parsons’ game-ending sack-strip, the Giants’ three second-half possessions consisted of 41 plays.
Credit the Packers for keeping the Giants off the board on the 16-play drive and getting the enormous interception to end the 10-play drive, but the Packers probably won’t be so fortunate against a better offense.
On the ground, with Cam Skattebo on injured reserve, running backs Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary moved piles again and again and again. Heck, quarterback Jameis Winston gained 10 yards on a sneak.
Through the air, Winston is a credible quarterback, to be sure, but look at his receivers. Isaiah Hodgins caught five passes for 57 yards. He hadn’t even played in a game this season and had only two catches last season. If the Packers can’t stop Hodgins, what are they going to do on Sunday against Justin Jefferson on Sunday and Amon-Ra St. Brown on Thanksgiving?
Offensively, Romeo Doubs had dropped two passes all season; a tough grader would have given him three on Sunday. Luke Musgrave hadn’t dropped a pass since 2023; he was fortunate his one miscue was a drop and not a fumble.
The offensive line did better in the run game – with the caveat being the Giants ranked 32nd in the NFL in yards allowed per carry this season – only for the quarterbacks to take some big shots because of blown blocks.
The Packers are a team that’s in trouble. They have a slim lead in the NFC playoff race, but what’s going to happen when they play the better teams that fill their remaining schedule?
Next week, they’ll host the Minnesota Vikings, who feature elite receiver Justin Jefferson and an attacking defense that could cause Green Bay’s shoddy protection fits.
On a short week, they’ll play at the Detroit Lions, who will be hell-bent for Week 1 revenge. If the Packers can’t stop Tracy and Singletary, what are they going to do against Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery?
After that, they’ll return home to play the Chicago Bears, who won for the seventh time in eight games on a walk-off field goal at Minnesota. The Bears intercepted two more passes to increase their league-leading total to 22.
Then, it’s a road trip to Denver. The Broncos probably have the best defense in the NFL, turbocharged by the type of pass rush the Packers thought they’d have when they acquired Parsons.
Then it’s at Chicago, home against Baltimore and at Minnesota to end the season. There are no layups left for a team that was apt to chuck its layups over the backboard, anyway.
The Packers are a talented team but not a good team. They can become good. Maybe they can become great. But Sunday’s game was too much like so many other games following a dominant 2-0 start that looks like fool’s gold.
“Honestly, we know what we’re going into next week – tough division opponent,” Parsons said. “We have a little bit of momentum. Today wasn’t clean. It wasn’t great, but it’s a win. It’s hard to get wins in this league. We’re just happy we got a win and it’s just time to expand on that now.”
It won’t be easy. Not the way they’re playing and not with an injury list that included stud running back Josh Jacobs. Testing in Green Bay will determine the severity of the knee injury sustained on a goal-line run.
But at least the Packers won. After 56 minutes of flawed play, Jordan Love threw a clutch touchdown pass and Williams made a clutch interception as the Packers did what great teams are supposed to do, which is make game-winning plays when they’re required.
“It’s exactly what we needed,” Love said. “We came in with the mindset that it’s going to be a game, whatever it takes, we’ve got to find a way to go get a win and get us back on track.
“So, it’s never going to be pretty. It’s the NFL. You’ve got to find ways to go win these games and, obviously, was a close one, came down to the end, but we stayed together and guys just found ways to keep making plays all the way to the fourth quarter. But it’s something that I think is going to help us, propel us into next week.”
Or, how they played for most of the game will get them exposed next week and for the rest of the season as chronic underachievers.
