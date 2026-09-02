Packers Bringing Back Kicker to Fill Vacancy on Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just before the start of training camp, the Green Bay Packers signed German-born kicker Lenny Krieg to join rookie Trey Smack. But without a healthy long snapper, the Packers didn’t have anyone to snap the ball for practice. So, they released Krieg to sign snapper Cal Adomitis.

Now, with training camp complete and with Smack rolling into the regular season, the Packers are bringing back Krieg, a source told Packers On SI on Tuesday. Krieg will fill the international spot on the practice squad.

Tight end Thomas Yassmin, who was born in Australia but competed collegiately at Utah, had held that role during training camp but went on injured reserve with a knee injury.

While waiting for another shot, Krieg has been working out in Atlanta with veteran kicker Younghoe Koo. They were on the Falcons’ roster together in 2025.

Krieg was born in Berlin, Germany. Burned out on soccer, he became interested in American football because of his brother, who had spent time in the United States. Putting his kicking prowess to good use, he learned how to kick a football by watching YouTube videos.

Krieg played for a team in Germany, which opened the door to the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He quit school and his job in real estate to chase a dream.

“It’s an honor for me to make this step and to show young players and perhaps even those who don't play football, that this bridge can be crossed and that it's never too late to change sport and have ambition,” Krieg told DW.com .

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, he was the only kicker who did not miss a kick.

“He was better than most of the Americans,” one scout told ESPN .

And that’s without playing college football.

After another strong showing at the IPP pro day, he worked out for the Atlanta Falcons. They signed him and gave him a $10,000 signing bonus.

“I’m just going to keep working, keep improving, make the most out of it, take it day by day and see where it takes me,” Krieg told The Athletic .

Krieg spent training camp with the Falcons last year. He kicked a 57-yard field goal in the preseason and spent the regular season on their practice squad. After the season, he signed a futures contract with the Jets, but they released him in June.

Two Openings on Practice Squad

Packers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy pressures Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis. Both players are on the practice squad. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers on Tuesday signed quarterback Kedon Slovis to their practice squad.

“Just watching him over the course of the preseason, I think he’s a natural thrower,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who competed against Slovis during Friday’s final preseason game. “He’s really talented. This guy was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, so we’ll get him in here and see how he does.”

Along with the 13 players from training camp that they re-signed, the Packers are up to 14 on their practice squad. (Krieg as an international player does not count against the limit.) They can – and will – add two more players to get to 16.

Here’s how it looks, with the Packers scheduled to practice on Wednesday before getting a mandatory break for the rest of the week.

Quarterback: Kedon Slovis gives the Packers a total of three quarterbacks.

Running back: Pierre Strong gives the Packers four running backs, not counting Josh Jacobs, who’s on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

“I think Pierre had a strong camp,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked before Tuesday’s practice if Strong could be a contributor to start the season. “There were a lot of tough decisions down the stretch and, yeah, certainly he could be a guy.”

Receivers: Isaiah Neyor, Chris Hilton. The Packers have six on the 53-man roster, plus Savion Williams is on injured reserve.

Tight end: Drake Dabney. The Packers have four on the roster, including newcomers Jonnu Smith in free agency and Mark Redman in a trade.

“I had no idea it was coming,” Redman said. “If you told me a couple days ago that I was going to Green Bay I would have never believed you.”

Offensive line: T Dalton Cooper, G Dillon Wade, G Josh Gesky. The Packers kept 10 on the roster, so they have a total of 13 on what will be a 70-man roster.

“Keeping 10 and having 10 guys that are in our system, training in our system, we feel really good and it was important,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before practice. “I really liked that group in training camp. As you guys saw, late in games, we were able to function offensively and play well because of those guys up front doing a pretty good job. I like the 10 that we kept. I think all those guys can go in and play and play a factor for us this year. I do like some of the guys on the practice squad and where they’re heading.”

Defensive tackle: Jaden Crumedy. The Packers went heavy with seven on the roster.

“I thought it was important and, quite frankly, it was just a deep group for us, and you want to try to keep as many of those guys as you can,” Gutekunst said.

Edge: Arron Mosby, Nyjalik Kelly. The Packers kept only four on the 53, with Micah Parsons on PUP and Collin Oliver on injured reserve.

“We were able to keep Nyjalik as well as Arron Mosby,” Gutekunst said. “Arron gives us a lot of comfort because he’s played a lot, and not only on defense but on teams, as well.”

Linebacker: Kristian Welch. The Packers kept five on the roster.

Cornerback: Domani Jackson. The Packers kept five on the roster.

Safety: Murvin Kenion III. The Packers kept only four on the roster, with Kenion serving as No. 5.

The reinforcements have arrived for the Packers. Here's the story (and plenty of video) from today's practice. ⬇️https://t.co/scWTbH1kc6 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 1, 2026

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