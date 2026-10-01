Packers-Bucs Thursday Injury Report: Key Developments in Tampa

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 1-2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-3. Both teams are in dire need of a win. On Thursday, the Buccaneers’ injury outlook brightened ahead of Sunday’s game in Tampa.

Veteran receiver Chris Godwin, who did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, was full participation at Thursday’s practice.

Plus, starting outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, a third-round pick in 2023 who had 19 sacks and 38 tackles for losses during his first three seasons, was limited participation on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with calf and shoulder injuries. His availability would be huge for the Bucs with first-round pick Rueben Bain out once again with groin and shoulder injuries.

Packers Injury Updates

While Karl Brooks returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday due to illness, Warren Brinson was back on the side . After missing a total of five games due to calf injury – the last two preseason games and the first three regular-season games – a groin injury was added to Wednesday’s injury report. It’s presumably that injury that kept him out on Thursday.

Other than the flip-flopping status of the defensive tackles, the only change for the Packers was the addition of rookie lineman Jager Burton (groin) to the injury report as limited participation.

Four players did not practice. Two of them are guards Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (quad), who were the preferred starters coming out of training camp. But perhaps not any longer with the additions of veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson and veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.

With Banks and Monk not practicing, Burton banged up after a rough starting debut and with Tomlinson and Zeitler learning on the fly, there’s a great deal of uncertainty up front for the Packers.

The play of Green Bay’s offensive line will be key – no matter who is in the starting lineup or any potential rotation. Only the Vikings blitz with greater frequency than the Buccaneers. Given Green Bay’s troubles up front through three games, there’s little doubt that Bucs coach Todd Bowles will blitz from the start, especially as a way to stymie Green Bay’s passing-game weapons.

“They're explosive,” Bowles told reporters in Tampa this week. “Tucker Kraft is playing very well. They've got the two young receivers outside in (Christian) Watson and (Matthew) Golden that [are] playing unbelievable. Both [are] very fast, as well. Then, (Jordan Love) puts the ball on a dime. He knows how to get rid of it, and he understands the offense very well.”

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was limited participation for a second consecutive day but remains in the concussion protocol.

More Buccaneers Injury News

During his prime seasons, Godwin was a premier player. He caught 98 passes in 2021, 104 in 2022 and 83 in 2023, topping 1,000 yards all three seasons. However, injuries limited him to 83 catches in 16 games the past two seasons. This year, he had 10 catches for 111 yards. He’s been targeted only 11 times.

“There's times when, shoot, maybe he is the primary in the route (but) for football plays to work and for the execution to be at a high level, all things have to click at the right time,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said this week.

“I think that's been kind of the story with some of those. Could he have had two or three more catches in a game? Probably so when you watch the tape and you take a look at how things are playing out from an all-22 perspective. But C.G.’s a stud. He'll continue to do his thing, and if the ball finds him, which it will naturally just with his savvy and all the things that he presents, the ball will find him eventually. We've got to get him rolling, for sure.”

Also, starting linebacker and leading tackler Josiah Trotter was full participation. A second-round pick this year, he was inactive last week and limited participation at Wednesday’s practice.

Trotter hit double-digits tackles in both games and had a 38-yard pick-six in the opener against Cincinnati.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Warren Brinson (calf), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: DT Karl Brooks (illness), G/C Jager Burton (groin), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder/concussion), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder).

Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: OLB Rueben Bain (groin/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (calf/personal), TE Ko Kieft (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb), CB Jacob Parrish (personal).

Limited: OLB Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder), RB Bucky Irving (glute), CB Benjamin Morrison (quad), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/foot), DT A’Shawn Robinson (rest), DB Keionte Scott (toe).

Full: DT DeMonte Capehart (thumb), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder).

True or false: The Packers saved their season, including their Super Bowl aspirations, this week?



Here's my 2 cents. ⬇️https://t.co/tMY9GjkZmE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 1, 2026

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