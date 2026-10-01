Packers Thursday Update From Practice: Step Forward, Step Backward

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got a lift at Wednesday’s practice when second-year defensive tackle Warren Brinson returned to practice following a long layoff.

Brinson, however, couldn’t stack back-to-back days. He was not on the field for the start of Thursday’s practice.

On the bright side, fellow defensive tackle Karl Brooks returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday due to illness.

That Brinson didn’t practice perhaps shouldn’t have been a surprise. He suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups before the second preseason game at Denver. So, he missed the final two games of the preseason and the first three games of the regular season. He didn’t practice at all for almost five weeks before getting on the field on Wednesday.

The team listed him as limited participation – not just with the calf injury but also because of a groin injury. Presumably, something happened at Wednesday’s practice.

Four players did not practice on a soggy Thursday. Along with Brinson, the others were left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe), right guard Jacob Monk (quad) and defensive tackle Anthony Campbell (ankle). Brinson did some rehab work with a trainer on the side.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was working for a second consecutive day, though he remains in the concussion protocol.

What About Packers’ Offensive Line?

Of course, this week is all about the offensive line. The Packers signed longtime starting left guard Laken Tomlinson to the 53-man roster on Saturday, two-year starting right guard Mekhi Becton to the practice squad on Monday and longtime starting right guard Kevin Zeitler to the roster on Wednesday.

All three players were in pads and going through drills.

“Yeah, they all did a great job [on Wednesday], and it's just exciting to get them out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “Obviously, guys that have played a lot of football and played at a high level.”

None of the three competed in a training camp. Tomlinson, who spent the past three weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad, was the only player even on a roster. So, they not only need to learn what they’re doing but have the stamina to pull it off.

“I think that's the magic question is how long does that take?” LaFleur said. “And so we have a ramp-up plan for each individual, and we're just going to take it one day at a time.”

LaFleur wouldn’t divulge that plan for “competitive” reasons.

With Banks seemingly set to be inactive for the third time in four games and because Tomlinson’s at least got a few weeks of practice under his belt, Tomlinson seems the most likely to start against a strong Buccaneers defense.

With Monk seemingly set to be inactive, as well, who will start at right guard? The coaches gave nothing away when reporters were present to watch individual drills. Zeitler, obviously, got a lot of work at right guard. But so did Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick in 2024 who spent last season on injured reserve and hasn’t played in a game this season.

Becton got some work, too, at right guard as well as right tackle.

At this point, the Packers might have a hope for what their starting offensive line will look like on Sunday but reality could intervene. Is it truly realistic, for instance, for Zeitler to start against an attacking and aggressive Buccaneers after one week of practice? If he does start, will he be ready for 30 snaps? 50 snaps? Every snap?

As is the case for all new players, they won’t be expected to learn the entire playbook. Instead, the linemen will have to learn the game plan, which means a pared-back list of plays that will make their crash course easier to master.

“I would say it’s more, you get a game plan and that’s your lesson plan, so you’re really coaching off of what’s up, what’s in the game plan,” LaFleur explained. “The last thing I want to do is cloud somebody’s mind with a bunch of stuff that may not ever get called, or techniques that we’re not going to use.

“So, it’s more or less about just what is current and what is going to be potentially called so we can prepare them the right way.”

Talking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Zeitler was happy with how things went.

“The best part about playing for all these teams over the years,” he said, “is I’ve had access to almost every type of offense here and there, so right now it’s just learning the terminology, but all the concepts I’ve done in some way, shape or form. Now it’s just learning how the guys talk, how they space themselves, how it all works out. For Day 1, it went pretty darn smoothly, I’d say.”

The teams will release updated injury reports after Thursday’s practice. For now, here are the injury reports from Wednesday.

Of note for the Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield, outside linebackers Yaya Diaby and Rueben Bain and receiver Chris Godwin were starters who did not practice on Wednesday due to injuries.

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Reports

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Karl Brooks (illness), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: DT Warren Brinson (calf), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder/concussion), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder).

Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: OLB Rueben Bain (groin/shoulder), OLB Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), TE Ko Kieft (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/foot), CB Jacob Parrish (personal).

Limited: LB SirVocea Dennis (calf), RB Bucky Irving (glute), DB Keionte Scott (toe), LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder).

True or false: The Packers saved their season, including their Super Bowl aspirations, this week?



Here's my 2 cents. ⬇️https://t.co/tMY9GjkZmE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 1, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER