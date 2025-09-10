Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report: Four Starters Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s 7-2 on the final injury report of the week before the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
The Packers have seven players on the report, led by right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin). They would not have practiced this week and are questionable.
“We’ll give them all the way up to gametime to see where they’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, two guys that have a lot of experience. We’ll just see where we’re at.”
Defensive end Brenton Cox (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) are out. Along with Tom and Banks, defensive end Micah Parsons (back), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and safety Zayne Anderson (knee) are questionable. Those three were listed as limited participation at all three practices this week.
Hobbs, who would have started at cornerback if not for a knee injury that required surgery, did not play last week. Parsons did play in his debut, logging 30 snaps.
“I hope he plays more than he did the other night, but we’ll see,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “It all depends on how he feels and then we’ll kind of go from there, and then, hopefully, pretty soon we’re talking about him not coming out of the game. Hopefully, this will be one of the last weeks for that, but we got to ramp him up. I get it, guys. Big picture, he had a big impact on the game, for sure, and so did the rest of the D-line and so did the rest of our team.”
Quarterback Jordan Love (thumb), receivers Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Matthew Golden (ankle), and linebacker Quay Walker (quad) are off the injury report. Walker would not have practiced on Monday but would have been full participation on Wednesday.
Rookie defensive end Barryn Sorrell, who missed the end of training camp with a knee injury with a knee injury and was inactive against Detroit, was limited participation all week and is not listed on the final report. He presumably will play with Cox out.
Back to the offensive line, that Tom and Banks would not have practiced this week leads to the possibility the Packers will be lining up against one of the best defenses in the NFL without two-fifths of their starting offensive line.
Presumably, if they can’t go, the Packers would line up with Jordan Morgan at left guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle. That’s how they adapted when Tom and Banks dropped out against Detroit.
Morgan, a first-round pick last year, has played in seven games with one start in his brief career. Kinnard, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has played in four games with one start in his career.
“I thought they did a good job,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of their performances against the Lions. “They went out there and competed. They kept us going. Kept us efficient and did a nice job.”
The Packers acquired Kinnard from the Eagles before final roster cuts.
“It was another opportunity. It was a good opportunity,” Kinnard said on Tuesday. “I love all those guys in Philly but I came here and a new, fresh start and just came in head down, just ready to work.”
LaFleur is 5-3 in short-week Thursday games.
“I think they all have their challenges,” LaFleur said. “I think a lot of it is just are you hurt by injuries. That’s a big deal in these Thursday night games. How many guys do you have out? We had a plan for just our preparation and our process in regards to how we were going to game-plan, and we were able to jump ahead a little bit, throughout training camp. And then, obviously, you take into account Week 1, but it’s still limited film, and just make some adjustments from there.”
The Commanders have two players who are questionable, punter Tress Way (back) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee). They would have been limited participation on Wednesday.
Packers-Commanders Injury Report
Packers
Out: DE Brenton Cox (groin), CB Bo Melton (shoulder).
Questionable: S Zayne Anderson (knee), LG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Micah Parsons (back), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Commanders
Questionable: P Tress Way (back), DE Deatrich Wise (knee).