GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Thursday announced they released running back Pierre Strong.

That leaves the Packers with a 52-man roster. You know what that means.

The Return of Micah Parsons

All signs point to Micah Parsons making his debut against the Rams on Wednesday. Before he can take aim at Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, he’ll need to be added to the 53-man roster. The release of Strong made that possible.

“First of all, I just want to praise him for his work and our training staff for all the things they’ve been doing to get back to be ready to perform for our football team,” position coach DeMarcus Covington said this week. “And it’s been fun working with him. Obviously, worked with him last year and as he’s been getting ready to play, whenever that is, him being in the classroom, he’s always been in the classroom with us the whole time.

“And he’s done a really good job with that leadership portion, helping us out throughout the week, film study with the guys and then also just giving his evaluation within the meeting room. And then also you guys see him on the sideline, he’s been doing a really good job stepping up as far as his leadership role during the time that he’s not on the field. He’s been doing a good job in the classroom with our guys, too. Excited to eventually get him out there so he can help our defense, help our team win some football games.”

The Return of Josh Jacobs

The release of Pierre Strong leaves the Packers with four running backs on their roster: Josh Jacobs, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd.

The Packers had five running backs on their roster. In the loss to the Vikings, Jacobs was out with a broken finger and Strong was a healthy scratch. By snaps, Brooks led the way with 26 in his return from injured reserve, followed by 14 apiece from Johnson and Lloyd. By touches, Johnson had 10 (all rushes), Lloyd had seven (four rushes, three catches) and Brooks had three (two rushes, one catch).

Jacobs had surgery to repair his broken right ring finger. It was a clean break, meaning a quick return to the lineup. Could that be against the Rams? After a mini-bye, the Packers will return to the practice field on Saturday.

Whether Jacobs returns this week or next week, the release of Strong clearly means the team does not believe Jacobs will be out much longer.

Once everyone is healthy, it’ll be interesting to see which direction the Packers turn in the backfield. Jacobs is the proven workhorse who they’ve waited for through thick and thin this year. Johnson has been the most impactful runner. Brooks has a critical role as a trusted pass protector. Lloyd is the former third-round pick.

Johnson would seem to have a role going forward based on how he played against Minnesota.

“There were some flashes, obviously,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “There were some good runs in there. But the one thing about Kaleb is you can feel him attack the line of scrimmage. He was coming off the ball really well. He was running hard. So that was really encouraging, to see him go out there and do that. I’m very excited about him as we move forward, for sure.”

Packers Injured Reserve

The Packers have a total of 11 players on injured lists. Of those, only Micah Parsons has been designated for return.

Four are out for the season: right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (Achilles), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Achilles) and receiver Jayden Reed (neck).

The others, in terms of their return to game action:

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson’s groin injury required surgery. Asked about him last week, coach Matt LaFleur said: “it usually takes a little bit longer time to recover than five weeks.” After a significant injury, he’d obviously need some ramp-up to get him on the field.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ford was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a calf injury. He is eligible to be designated to return.

Center/guard Jacob Monk replaced Sean Rhyan in the Detroit game on Oct. 25 but suffered a quad injury. He was placed on injured reserve the next day and has to spend at least one more week on IR before he can return to practice.

Tight end Josh Whyle was placed on injured reserve last week with a concussion so will be out at least three more games.

Edge Collin Oliver was placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp, presumably due to the calf injury he sustained in the second preseason game at Denver. When Parsons spoke to reporters a couple weeks ago, he mentioned Oliver had a “setback” in his recovery.

Tight end Luke Musgrave is on PUP with the neck injury sustained during the offseason. Obviously, the longer Musgrave is out, the more unlikely it is that he will return this season.

Of note, teams can bring back eight players from injured reserve during the regular season. Savion Williams and Oliver (who were designated to return at the end of camp) along with Chris Brooks and Skyy Moore mean the Packers have used four. Parsons, because he opened training camp on PUP, does not count against the eight.

Grand Theft Auto VI?



How about Grand Theft Contracts. Here are the six worst for the Packers during the GTA era. ⬇️https://t.co/ZugLZoAayL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 19, 2026

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