GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were beaten to a pulp by the Minnesota Vikings in every way imaginable on Sunday.

A high-powered passing game that dropped a series of bombs on the Patriots last week bombed against the elite Vikings defense. Green Bay’s defense couldn’t get off the field against a Vikings passing attack that played without three top performers. Green Bay’s special teams were outplayed.

It’s easy to be consumed by the doom and gloom, especially given how coach Matt LaFleur’s team seemed completely unprepared for the challenge. However, the Packers are 6-4 and, in a lot of ways, the arrow is pointed up.

Here are six reasons for optimism heading into the home stretch.

1. Return of the Running Game

Lost in the shuffle of Green Bay’s inept offensive performance is Kaleb Johnson carried the ball five times for 35 yards in the second half. It wasn’t a case of one 20-yard run, one 12-yard run and three carries for 1 yard apiece. Instead, it was 6, 8, 9, 4 and 8.

“Yeah, I thought he did a nice job” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “I thought he was hitting the hole, running with good pad level, pressing the line of scrimmage, and you can kind of feel him a little bit. I thought that was a positive performance.”

He played one pass-protection snap and “showed the urgency” necessary to stuff Eric Wilson.

With Josh Jacobs coming back – perhaps against the Rams next week – the Packers might finally have a one-two punch with Jacobs and Johnson carrying the load and Chris Brooks getting the third-down snaps.

“I’m excited about that,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday. “Josh’s situation is kind of fluid – hopefully, we can get him back soon – but I think that would be good for our offense, for sure.”

The Packers don’t need to run the ball great. They just need to be able to run the ball so the play-action game has some teeth and provide advantageous down-and-distance situations.

2. A Line That’s Good (Good Enough, Anyway)

The Packers aren’t going to find a combination on par with Washington’s famous Hogs or the bullying Eagles line that won the Super Bowl a couple years ago. All they need is a line physically able to not get destroyed in one-on-one situations and mentally capable of diagnosing blitzes.

Maybe the Packers will roll out that line against the Rams. Center Sean Rhyan might be back after missing most of the last four games with an ankle injury and Kevin Zeitler was set to get his crack at right guard before he was injured at practice last week. The mini-bye leading up to the Rams game could get him healthy.

An interior of Laken Tomlinson (or Aaron Banks), Rhyan and Zeitler might be good enough to open holes in the running game, protect Jordan Love and overcome the coaching.

“I think probably half the teams in the NFL are kind of dealing with what we’re dealing with, you know what I mean?” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Just injuries, all the things that come with playing a season. You get to Week 10, Week 11, that’s just kind of what comes with it. Certain position groups, whether it’s the receivers, the o-line, the running backs, any position group in the NFL, you deal with this stuff.

“Is it ideal? Absolutely not. But that’s the situation, and we’ve got to embrace it and got to make the most of it. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

3. Return of Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons had 12.5 sacks in the first 13 games of last season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury at Denver. Now, after a long comeback, he might make his debut against the Rams.

“Well, that’s my plan. I think my plan’s been different than everyone else’s this whole time,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’ll see. Obviously, having been in practice and banking some reps, there’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitely say that he’s a go. But he’s been showing progress and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

Here are a few Micah Parsons clips from today pic.twitter.com/PdywEhndBD — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 13, 2026

Parsons is a Hall of Fame-level player. Along with all the sacks, he was fourth in pass-rush win rate. He was capable of making a game-changing play at any moment.

“I'm expecting him just to go out there and perform and help our football team win and execute at a high level,” edge coach and assistant head coach DeMarcus Covington said on Tuesday. “That's really what I'm managing those expectations on whatever. I do know he's Micah Parsons and he can do what he needs to do to help us win.”

There has to be reasonable expectations, though. Tucker Kraft hasn’t been the same dominant player since last year’s torn ACL. Parsons will be a game-changer – at times.

“I think it’s realistic and I think I’m going to have terrible plays,” Parsons said when he returned to practice. “I didn’t go through training camp. So, am I going to be the All-Pro Micah, the person I once was this year? Probably not until later, after I go through all my phases and things like that. …

“I think you’ll see flashes of All-Pro Micah when I get to pass rush, and there’s going to be times when you’re going to be like, ‘Dang, what was Micah doing?’ There’s going to be times when I question myself, too. Like, ‘What was I doing right there?’ I’m not ashamed of that. I’m not afraid of seeing the failure because I just came back from an 11-month injury. So, I’m not shying away from the possibility of my bad plays but I will look forward to is things that I do do good.”

4. They Take It Away

The Packers enter their bye ranked second in the league with 20 takeaways – one behind Tampa Bay, three more than Minnesota and at least six more than 27 teams. Their streak of six consecutive games with at least two was snapped vs. the Vikings, when Xavier McKinney intercepted one pass and Karl Brooks had to settle for a sack after forcing an interception.

That’s a sustained run at taking away the ball, leading to belief that there’s some staying power that the Packers can force turnovers as the calendar turns to December and runs into January.

Moreover, of the final seven games, the Bears and Saints have the fifth-most giveaways, the Seahawks have the seventh-most, the Rams are tied for the ninth-most and the Bills are tied for the 11th-most.

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) and Javon Bullard (7) celebrate after McKinney's interception vs. the Bears. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Jordan Love, Obviously

There’s a reason why Jordan Love had moved into the top five of the MVP race after his bombs-away masterpiece against the Patriots. The production dropped off the cliff against the Vikings for a myriad of reasons, but he is a top-tier quarterback – and any team with a top-tier quarterback has a chance to win any game.

Love is a modest 12th with a 96.9 passer rating. Importantly, he’s a solid ninth in passer rating, seventh in completion percentage and fifth in yards per attempt when pressured. Not surprisingly given the number of pressures he’s faced, he’s first by a wide margin in yards when under duress.

If the Packers can keep Love on his feet, he along with his dynamic duo of receivers can carry the team into February.

6. The Schedule

No, the remaining schedule absolutely is not easy. Green Bay’s final seven opponents have a combined .547 winning percentage, which is tied for the sixth-toughest remaining slate of games. They will play four games against teams that have a winning record, along with a home game against the Texans, who have rallied a bit with three wins after a 0-4 start.

Instead, the highlight of the schedule for Green Bay is it won’t have to play the Vikings again until either the playoffs or next season. The Packers are 6-2 against teams not from Minnesota and might have been 7-1 if not for some dubious calls at Detroit.

Packers-Rams might not be a must-win, but it’s pretty close.



Here are the latest playoff standings and probabilities. ⬇️https://t.co/NEmDdhWUxg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 17, 2026

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