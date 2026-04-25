Packers Draft Domani Jackson: Reach or Steal After Bad Senior Season?

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a pair of questionable starters for the upcoming season and only one player under contract for 2027.

General manager Brian Gutekunst acted accordingly, using two of his six picks at the position. After drafting Brandon Cisse in the second round, the Packers grabbed Alabama’s Domani Jackson with the 201st overall selection of the sixth round.

“I think going into this draft, I think it was no secret that we needed to add some bodies to that room and certainly we did that,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Was it a reach or a steal to add Jackson as that competition?

Where Is Domani Jackson Ranked by Experts?

For what it’s worth, here is where he ranked on various media big boards.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah : Not in Top 150.

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper : Not in Top 150.

Pro Football Focus : No. 227.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler : Not in Top 100.

“A top-five national recruit out of high school, his career trajectory took a turn as he rehabbed a knee injury, which delayed his development at both USC and Alabama. He returned to Tuscaloosa for his senior year to boost his draft stock, but his snaps and production declined from his junior year. … His inconsistent eye discipline and short-area movements held him back on his college tape. Improvements in those areas — and a role on special teams — can get him on an NFL roster.”

Consensus Big Board : No. 194.

Bleacher Report : No. 136.

“Domani Jackson is a talented press-man cover corner. He shows the versatility and football IQ to flip between Cover 2 and man while staying responsible and sound. … His 2025 season was marred by inconsistent play, and he was relegated to the bench at one point. Questions about his effort level and in-game consistency from the coaching staff will impact his evaluation.”

ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid : No. 282.

CBS Sports : No. 255.

Sports Info Solutions : No. 136.

“Jackson has the physical tools to be a lockdown cornerback, and he flashes the potential to live up to that role,” SIS’s Jeff Dean wrote , “but he needs to improve his reactive footwork, eye discipline, and learn to swallow up space in coverage to show more boom than bust.

Pro Football Network : No. 229.

The Verdict: Reach or Steal?

Of the 10 sets of draft boards used for this story, seven had Jackson in their rankings. Jackson’s average rank? No. 208.4. The Packers drafted Jackson at No. 201. So, this was the right spot for the Packers to make the pick.

“You’re just sitting and waiting but I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Jackson said during his Zoom call with reporters. “I shed all my tears, all my emotions came out right when I received the phone call and I’m just very thankful.”

Jackson started his career at USC, where he was one of the nation’s top recruits, and ended it at Alabama. He was benched for a portion of his senior season – he allowed a 76.2 completion percentage as a senior – but bounced back into the lineup.

“You can’t control what happens,” Jackson said. “You just got to go 100 percent in every situation, whether it’s special teams, if it’s supporting your team on the sideline, if you're on the field. You just attack each and every single day like you're playing. So, I got benched, but it's about perseverance and finding yourself again and just doing everything that Coach asks you to do to win for the team.”

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