Packers Draft Brandon Cisse: Reach or Steal?

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers used their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse. Was the 52nd pick of the draft a reach or a steal?

Here’s is where he ranked on various media big boards.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah : No. 43.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler : No. 45.

“Cisse is an unrefined, promising cover athlete with the twitched-up movements and speed to become an NFL starter,” Brugler wrote. “However, his pro ceiling will be determined by the development of his route recognition and ball skills. He offers inside-outside versatility with special teams (gunner) upside.”

Consensus Big Board : No. 45.

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper : No. 47.

Bleacher Report : No. 69.

Pro Football Focus : No. 41.

ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid : No. 39.

“Cisse was the most consistent South Carolina defender last season as a versatile cover man who can operate in the slot or on the perimeter,” Reid wrote. “He's a good-sized and long-limbed corner with the movement skills and hips to remain and recover in coverage. Cisse's 39.4 completion percentage allowed on throws into his coverage ranked inside the top 50 in the FBS. He is also an enthusiastic tackler that isn't shy with coming up and making plays on ball carriers.”

Tankathon : No. 48.

Cisse in three seasons – two at North Carolina State and one at South Carolina – intercepted two passes. He allowed a completion rate of just less than 50.0 percent over his 21 starts the last two years.

“A lot to like about Brandon Cisse,” Packers scout Mike Owen said. “Smart, tough, physical corner. Got good foot quickness, can run, so there’s a lot to like about him, and he’s wired right. That’s the biggest thing at the end of the day.”

As a reserve at North Carolina in 2023, he played mostly in the slot. In 2024, he played mostly perimeter cornerback. In 2025, he played 408 snaps of corner and 35 snaps in the slot.

“Just a player that can play everywhere,” Cisse said. “Play fast, physical, relentless, be a student of the game and just looking to contribute in any way they want me to contribute from Day 1 and give the organization everything that I have.”

The Verdict

Cisse breaks a streak for the Packers, whose only cornerback draft picks the last three years were taken in the seventh round.

The average ranking from the big boards was 47.1, making this – for what it’s worth in this inexact endeavor – a steal.

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