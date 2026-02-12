Packers Fill Fox’s List of Top Free Agents, With One Predicted Re-Signing

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Seattle Seahawks ruled the NFL by winning the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers didn’t rule the NFL with another one-and-done playoff. Combined, they will rule NFL free agency.

In Fox Sports’ list of the top 100 free agents for 2026 , the Packers and Seahawks have six players apiece on Greg Auman’s list – tied for No. 1. For the Packers, there are five players on the roster and cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was released after a short stay. Here are the others, along with a prediction for their next team.

No. 83: DE Kingsley Enagbare

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Kingsley Enagbare had 11.5 sacks and 25 tackles for losses during his four seasons in Green Bay. He had only two sacks in 2025 but had six tackles for losses and a career-high nine quarterback hits.

Auman predicted Enagbare, who is part of a loaded group of edge rushers, would follow Jeff Hafley to the Dolphins.

“I think J.J.’s played really well. I mean really well,” Hafley said a few days after Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL. “Setting the edges, making key plays – like the one he did make in the Bears game on a third-and-1 when he tackled the back behind the line. I think he’s rushed really well. I think he’s been a great teammate, he’s practiced hard. I think he’s done a really good job.”

No. 23: WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs put up four seasons of solid production but was rarely a go-to player – he didn’t have a 100-yard game in 59 career regular-season games and never hit 725 yards in a season, let alone reach 1,000 yards. He had a superb playoff game against Chicago, though, and set career highs with 724 yards, 13.2 yards per catch, a 64.7 percent catch rate and 8.5 yards per target.

He ranks sixth among receivers.

“Finding value in a No. 2 receiver can be tough, and he's likely to come in the $12-15 million range, above the $11 million extension Christian Watson signed for last year,” Auman wrote. He predicts Doubs will land with the Eagles.

No. 21: LB Quay Walker

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers had their pick of the linebacker class and chose Quay Walker at No. 22 overall. Jacksonville selected Devin Lloyd at No. 27. In Auman’s rankings, Lloyd is the No. 1 linebacker and Walker is No. 2.

With four consecutive 100-tackle seasons, Walker leads the entire 2022 draft class with 469 tackles. In the Walker-Lloyd comparison, Walker has 33 more tackles, 5.5 more sacks, 14 more tackles for losses and two more forced fumbles. Lloyd has eight more interceptions (nine to one) and nine more passes defensed.

Auman predicts Walker will return to Green Bay. His future with the team could be based on what defense Jonathan Gannon is going to install. If the Packers go back to a 3-4, they’ll need two to start and have Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper under contract.

No. 17: LT Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round pick in 2022, was thrown into the fire when David Bakhtiari was unable to play in Week 2 of 2023 – or ever again. Walker wasn’t an All-Pro player in the mold of Bakhtiari but was solid enough that he rarely caused the Packers any overwhelming problems or forced them to make a change.

Pro Football Focus charged Walker with five sacks, up from three last year. Of 68 offensive tackles who played 300-plus pass-protecting snaps, he tied for 37th in its pass-blocking efficiency metric, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap.

“He isn't great … but he's consistent and experienced enough to merit $20 million a year in free agency,” Auman wrote. “It's possible Green Bay will let him walk and shift 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan into his spot.”

It’s not just possible. It’s likely.

Auman has Walker signing with the Patriots, although coach Mike Vrabel said 2025 No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell remains the team’s left tackle even after a bad Super Bowl.

No. 9: QB Malik Willis

Willis, a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, was as bad in two seasons with Tennessee as he was spectacular in two seasons with Green Bay.

Willis threw 89 passes during his two seasons, so it’s a small sample size. Nonetheless, of 61 quarterbacks who threw at least that many passes, Willis was No. 1 in passer rating (Lamar Jackson was next at 113.5), completion percentage (Tua Tagovailoa was next at 70.4) and yards per attempt (10.9; Jackson was next at 8.7). The median passer rating was 89.4; Willis was almost 45 points better.

“There's an absolute lack of quality quarterbacks available, combined with a weak QB draft class, so teams without an obvious starter may overpay here,” Auman wrote.

One team that needs a quarterback is Miami, which is moving on from Tua Tagovailoa and led by two former Packers – general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley. That is Auman’s prediction.

No. 4 among the restricted free agents is Packers running back Emanuel Wilson.

No. 9 among the cornerbacks is former Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes of the Raiders. Stokes is No. 82 overall, nine spots behind Trevon Diggs.

