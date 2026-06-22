Packers G Aaron Banks: This Will Be Greatest Ability for No. 20 Player in 2026

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 20 player, Aaron Banks.

In the wake of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line getting manhandled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 playoffs, general manager Brian Gutekunst in free agency signed physical guard Aaron Banks to a huge contract. The signing set in motion the move of Elgton Jenkins to center.

Ultimately, neither end of the equation worked out. Due in part to injuries, Banks failed to play to expectations. Neither did Jenkins, who suffered a season-ending injury at midseason and was released this offseason.

Banks is back for Year 2 with the Packers. The sixth-year pro must be a powerful centerpiece to the team’s new-look offensive line.

“Definitely a lot more comfortable,” he said. “I know the offense. I think getting a second year in the offense with the guys, I see us coming together and building a real tight unit, trusting each other and just taking the next step together as a whole. Not myself or anybody in particular, but as a whole I see us progressing.”

Why Aaron Banks Is So Important

There are two obvious points. One, Banks is good. Two, Banks is getting paid a gazillion dollars.

Well, not that much, but the four-year, $67 million contract he signed after starting 43 games during his final three seasons with the 49ers ranks seventh among all guards in terms of average salary. It’s not an insurmountable hurdle for a team to be without one of the highest-paid players in the league at his position, but it’s not exactly helpful, either.

All of Green Bay’s starting linemen are incredibly important because of the lack of proven depth. More on that in a moment.

Everybody loves “quarterback wins” for a stat. Well, how about the “guard wins” metric? Last season, the Packers were 8-3 when Banks played 90-plus percent of the snaps.

Aaron Banks’ Strengths and Weaknesses

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021, Banks has played exactly to his scouting report.

“Banks has some physical limitations but should be fine as a potential early starter and Day 2 pick for a physical running game,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein before that draft.

Sure enough, Green Bay’s run game was 0.19 yards better per attempt when he was on the field last season. That’s no surprise; Banks at his best is a powerful blocker because of his size and brute strength.

In the passing game, Banks was charged with two sacks, according to PFF. Of the 71 yards who played at least 250 pass-protecting snaps, Banks and teammate Jordan Morgan were tied for 54th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap.

He was better than the alternative, though: Green Bay’s passing attack was 0.18 yards per snap when he was on the field.

More than what he does on the field, Banks’ biggest weakness is staying on the field. After playing in only nine games as a rookie and then missing only one game during his second season, Banks has started 41 of a possible 51 games the past three seasons.

A player’s greatest ability is availability. Banks has to be available. It was noteworthy that he did not practice in the minicamp.

“There were a lot of frustrating moments,” he said, “some of which is just frustrated at myself, just looking in the mirror like, ‘Man, just get healthy. We’ve got to go show them who you are and what you can do.’ Yeah, there’s frustration always when you deal with injuries.

“But I’m excited to come into this season and be healthy, have a year under my belt with the guys, have that camaraderie, build that togetherness amongst the o-line and just keep taking steps forward every day.”

What Happens If Aaron Banks Gets Hurt

The Packers have only one proven backup lineman on the roster and that’s Darian Kinnard. The team used a fifth-round pick on Jager Burton, and while the early returns have been impressive, he’s got to prove he can block when it counts.

Why We Ranked Aaron Banks Here

Banks has started 57 games in five seasons. He will be flanked by 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, whose 13 career starts include one at left tackle, and 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan, whose 28 career starts include seven at center.

The combination of talent, salary and experience make Banks an invaluable player on a line that must play better this season.

With a year of experience in Green Bay and alongside his teammates, he said he will become more of a leader this year.

“I’ve never been like a super-rah-rah type of guy. I’m more of a lead-by-hard-work, lead-by-example guy and just help bring guys along,” he said. “I’ve never been one to get in the middle and like, ‘Hey, everyone up on me!’ and all that stuff. But just kind of stepping into that role, being the oldest guy in the room now, I don’t have a choice.

“Me doing those things and stepping out of my comfort zone will help everybody else maybe step out of their comfort zone and just put it all out there. Just trying to be authentically myself and bring everybody so that we’re all together, we’re all moving forward. Not leaving anybody behind. Everybody get better, everybody eats, everybody works. It’s newer, but I’m accepting it. I’m taking it as I go.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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