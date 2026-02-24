Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Discusses Looming Decision on Lukas Van Ness

INDIANAPOLIS – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a big decision to make on one of his more disappointing draft picks.

May 1 – the Friday after the NFL Draft – is the deadline for Gutekunst to pick up the fifth-year option on 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness. Flip the switch on the option, and Van Ness will play the 2027 season in Green Bay. Decline the option, and Van Ness will play the 2026 season on an expiring contract.

According to OverTheCap.com , the projected price for Van Ness under the option is $15.381 million.

That’s a lot of money for a player with only 8.5 sacks in three seasons. Rather than increased production from an ascending player, Van Ness had four sacks in 17 games as a rookie, three sacks in 17 games in 2024 and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2025, a season interrupted by a foot injury that sidelined him for seven games in an eight-game span.

“It’s about what we think he’s going to do in the future, not what he’s done in the past,” Gutekunst told a group of reporters on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine. “So, that’s kind of how we look at things. We did that with Devonte (Wyatt) last year. If that’s the decision we decide to do, I won’t have a problem with that at all.”

Improvement Beyond Sacks for Van Ness

In three seasons, Van Ness has started two games – both in 2025, his first starts since high school – and never played even 40 percent of the snaps in a season.

In 2025, the Packers played the Carolina Panthers. Legendary Hall of Famer Julius Peppers played for both teams. Before the game, Micah Parsons raved about Peppers – and Van Ness.

“J.P., obviously, he’s a freak,” Parsons told Packers On SI . “He’s one of the best, Hall of Famer, one of the GOATs. That’s kind of who I’m trying to get Van Ness to turn into with those freakish long arms and his power and what he did. Julius, he’s one of the great ones, and if you can get anybody to play the way he did, we’re going to have a lot of success.”

While Van Ness’ final numbers weren’t great, some of the deeper numbers showed promise. Of 110 edge defenders who played at least 150 pass-rushing snaps in 2025, Van Ness finished 28th in pass-rush win rate and 21st in pass-rush productivity, according to Pro Football Focus. When he was on the field, the run defense was 0.36 yards better and the pass defense was 0.28 yards better, according to league data.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about the different body types of players that we can replicate and watch,” Van Ness said when relayed the Peppers comment. “Micah’s really knowledgeable in terms of guys that are currently playing or have played that are similar body types or comparable to watch film of. …

“So, I definitely watch his tape and I definitely see some similarities in the way that we play – a physical, run-you-over, power-type game.”

The $15-plus-million decision for Gutekunst will be whether Van Ness is on the precipice of becoming the player he thought he’d drafted with the 13th pick of the 2023 draft, the selection acquired from the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade.

Van Ness was the fifth front-seven defender off the board. However, he’s only 16th with 8.5 sacks, 14th with 17 tackles for losses and 17th with 23 quarterback hits.

Frustrating Season for Van Ness

He’d obviously have better production without the foot injury sustained when he sacked the Bengals’ Joe Flacco in Week 5. He missed five games, played six snaps in his return against Minnesota, then missed two more games before finally returning to duty against Denver in Week 15. He played 47 snaps in the playoff loss to Chicago, the second-most of his career.

“Injury can be frustrating,” he said late last season. “You know, you come in one day and you're feeling good, and then the next you're not. It really just teaches you to appreciate every day you have in this building, and allowed me to take a step back and be appreciative and grateful just to be in here every day and being able to play this amazing game of football.

“It shows you, it's like life. When you get knocked down, you’ve got to find a way to get back to your feet and stand up and keep pushing forward. And it's been a bumpy road. It's been up and down. But, you know, I'm back on my feet again. I'm feeling healthy, and I'm excited to help this team.”

Option or no option, the Packers need Van Ness to stay health and use his uptick in pressure percentage as a springboard for the upcoming season.

“I would’ve liked to get those games back that he missed this past year because he was playing at such a high level for us,” Gutekunst said on Tuesday. “Anytime you miss those kind of games in a year, it kind of stunts you a little bit.

“He was playing very well for us. It’s always tough to get back to that level when you have that pause in the season. No, we feel really good about him, where he’s headed, what he’s done for us so far and what he’ll do for us in the future.”