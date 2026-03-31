Packers Hosting Pass Rusher Who Can Raise Defense to New Height

The Green Bay Packers’ edge-rushing group is filled with questions ahead of next month’s NFL Draft. One potential answer could be Texas Tech’s Romello Height.

Height will have a predraft visit with the Packers, according to draft insider Ryan Fowler. The big-time pass rusher is considered a potential third-round prospect.

The Packers’ best edge defender, Micah Parsons, is coming off a torn ACL and will miss the start of the season. Rashan Gary, who formerly was their best pass rusher, was traded to Dallas. Kingsley Enagbare, a key backup the past four seasons, signed with the Jets.

That leaves Lukas Van Ness, 2025 draft picks Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver, and Brenton Cox. For one reason or another, those four had almost no big-play production in 2025.

Height might not be an answer to Oliver, who played in only one game as a rookie due to hamstring injuries, but they are similar in a sense that both were undersized, highly productive college pass rushers. The Packers viewed Oliver as a potential designated pass rusher with the ability to play some linebacker. Height could be used to help the pass rush, as well.

Height measured 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds at the Scouting Combine. He ran a mediocre 4.64 in the 40 but showed his explosiveness in the jumps.

Romello Height is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 221 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/DX8AcRFLx2 pic.twitter.com/W1Inaxzmwj — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Height had a nomadic career with two seasons at Auburn, two seasons at USC, one season at Georgia Tech and, finally, the 2025 season at Texas Tech. After recording a total of 6.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for losses at his first three schools, Height had 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2025.

“His rush is fast and relentless,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote . “However, his lack of play strength and contact balance allow blockers to bounce him around. Height needs to improve his skill level and refine his approach if he’s going to make an impact as a designated pass rusher, but he has the talent to cause some chaos in the pocket.”

Of all edge defenders in the 2026 draft class with 200-plus pass-rushing opportunities in 2025, Height ranked sixth in pass-rush win rate and fifth in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Oh, man, it's super-exciting,” Height said at pro day. “I set my goal coming in here and, man, I was able to get it done. They put me in the position I'm in right now.”

How did he have such a breakout season?

Hard work, he said.

“Just continuing to stack days, trying to perfect my craft,” Height said. “Going out, doing film work, living in the training room, staying on top of my body. It was just the little things to be able to go out and execute at a high level.”

He listed Lawrence Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby as players he likes to watch.

“I’m super-invested into Crosby’s game,” he said at Big 12 media days . “I try using that swipe rip a lot that Max uses. I really like Maxx Crosby’s game.”

Height is the No. 77 prospect at PFF and the No. 80 prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

“At just 234 pounds, Height doesn’t have the size that teams desire for an edge player,” Brugler wrote. “But keeping him blocked is easier said than done. His combination of initial quickness, sudden feet and active hands help him slither around roadblocks and close in a flash.”

His strength comes from his father, Ronnie, who made Height do push-ups or some other challenging exercise as punishment.

“You couldn't do many push-ups at a young age,” Height told Lubbock Online . “Well, some people can, but I couldn't. I could probably do like 10, 15 push-ups, struggling, but he would make me do 25 for my punishment. It would just go up by the year as I got older; my punishment was push-ups.”

Getting back to the current depth chart, there’s no timetable on Parsons’ return, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the league meetings in Phoenix on Monday.

Parsons has taken Sorrell and Oliver under his wing; they’ve been working out together during the offseason.

“When you acquire a player, you never really 100 percent know when they enter your environment how that’s going to be,” Gutekunst said. “I couldn’t be happier with how he’s embraced Green Bay, embraced our teammate and his teammates, the leadership he’s shown. He’s all-football. I think that’s the thing for me that’s been exciting to see where he’s going to go as a Green Bay Packer.”