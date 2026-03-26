Last year, five of the Green Bay Packers’ eight draft picks were used on prospects who had a predraft visit with the team.

The Packers are off and running on this year’s visits. According to NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler , the Packers will host former Georgia State star Ted Hurst, a freakishly talented receiver. He is the first known draft visit for the Packers; every team is allotted 30.

Receiver is not an immediate need for the Packers. Looking at the depth chart for 2026, the Packers appear to be in really good shape at the position. That’s until you fast forward to 2027. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and free-agent addition Skyy Moore are scheduled to be free agents after the upcoming season.

That means they could have a long-term need at the position if they’re only looking to keep one of those players due to skyrocketing salaries at the position. Plus, there are other players who will need a new contract.

Big-Time Production

Hurst is from a smaller school but had big-time production. After catching 56 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, he had 71 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He had four 100-yard games in 2025; in 2024, he torched Vanderbilt for seven catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s a Packers type from a size and athleticism standpoint at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, and he flew in the 40-yard dash with a 4.42 second time. Taken together, he had an elite Relative Athletic Score.

Ted Hurst is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.90 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 40 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/9qPApgQOaP pic.twitter.com/njjZi7gxnG — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

The Scouting Combine results were not a surprise. He was part of Bruce Feldman’s preseason Freaks List for The Athletic.

“He’s explosive, dependable, and puts in the work every day,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said . “He's the type of athlete that represents the next level of Georgia State football.”

The size is something the Packers could value for the future of their receiver room. For example, Watson is a big-bodied receiver, but their second receiver will likely be 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden. Golden is talented, but he’s not big. The Packers value size on the outside of their formations because they want their receivers to be able to block to help spring their run game.

Hurst has the size to play on the boundary, which could bump Golden to the slot in the event that Reed is not re-signed after the 2026 season.

Hurst is not just some big, bumbling receiver who would be a glorified offensive lineman. His deep speed was on display during the season as he was tied for seventh in his draft class with 11 catches on deep passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes the catch against the Connecticut Huskies. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurst is not a one-trick pony, as he can make plays after the ball is in his hands and is able to make plays at the catch point. He finished eighth in this draft class with 18 missed tackles forced and was third with 16 contested catches.

“I feel like when the ball is 50-50, it’s mine,” he told Dawgs By Nature at the Senior Bowl. “I want to be a great playmaker who can catch and stretch the field. My game is a big-bodied receiver and can definitely run routes. I want to step into that field and be like a guy who has 10 years of experience. I want to further my IQ and my knowledge of the game all around.”

Those strong hands were on display during a spectacular one-handed grab he made at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is an important event for the Packers. Watson, Romeo Doubs, Reed and Wicks played in the all-star showcase.

Justin Melo, On SI’s NFL Draft writer, believes Hurst is someone the Packers would likely have to acquire with one of their Day 2 selections .

“Ted Hurst is a big-bodied playmaker with legitimate size to thrive on the boundary,” Melo said. “The small-school receiver thrived at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, providing he's a top-75 prospect during this process.”

The Consensus Big Board has Hurst as the 85th overall prospect, meaning the Packers would likely have to use a third-round pick on Hurst if they wanted to get him.

Importance of Draft Visits

If there are concerns about Hurst playing at a small school, the Packers have shown a willingness to take receivers that play outside of the top conferences in the country. Watson, Greg Jennings, James Jones and Davante Adams were picked in the first three rounds. None of them played in a power conference.

If you have the athleticism and production the Packers desire at that position, they will find you.

Nothing is ever certain when it comes to the NFL Draft, but Hurst is checking a lot of boxes that can confirm significant interest from Green Bay.

He fits their athletic profile, he was productive in college, he participated in the Senior Bowl, and now the Packers are bringing him in on a visit.

If he’s on the board when the Packers are on the clock on the second day of the draft, he’s a name worth keeping an eye on.

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and free agency mostly out of the way, teams are now turning their attention to getting to know prospects they could select next month.

Each team is given 30 visits to use however they wish, and in Green Bay those visits were especially important a year ago.

Anthony Belton, Savion Williams and Barryn Sorrell were drafted with three of Green Bay’s first four picks. All of them were in Green Bay on an official visit last year before the Packers called their name. So, too, were seventh-rounders Micah Robinson and John Williams.

“This is where the scouting process, in my opinion, is so imperative is you’ve got to do a lot of digging to find out how much not only do they love the game but do they need it,” coach Matt LaFleur said after last year’s draft.

“I think guys that are genuinely invested and love it, you’re going to get the most out of them. Our scouts do an unbelievable job of uncovering some of that stuff because, if you ask them all, they’re all going to give you pretty much the same answer.”