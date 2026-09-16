Packers-Jets Wednesday Injury Report: Big Problem at Key Position

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have only four edge players on their 53-man roster. The two starters were limited participation at Wednesday’s practice.

The big news from the first injury report of the week was Lukas Van Ness dealing with a concussion. His last defensive snap against the Vikings was the last meaningful defensive snap of the game, the clinching touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Looking through his final plays, it's not clear when he was injured during the game.

He was not on the field for the final three plays, a handoff and two take-a-knees to run out the clock.

Also limited was the bookend starter, Barryn Sorrell. He was limited at practice last week, too, but started against the Vikings. He sat on a cart getting his foot wrapped during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday.

The only player who did not practice was defensive tackle Warren Brinson, who was inactive against Minnesota after missing the last two preseason games. With a lengthy layoff, that Brinson didn’t practice on Wednesday might be a bad omen for his availability for Sunday.

Along with Van Ness and Sorrell, five other players were limited. That includes starting offensive linemen Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) and left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who also is dealing with a concussion.

“I thought coming back, dealing what he’s been dealing with, it was a plus from what I wanted,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Bako-Bewele on Tuesday.

“He hadn’t gotten a lot of reps in practice and things like that. He made it through the game. He battled. Was it his best game? No, but I think there’s a lot he can build on, and I expect him, as the season rolls through for him to be playing some pretty high-level ball pretty soon.”

The noteworthy absence on the injury report, if only because of his history, is running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Playing in his first game in almost two calendar years, he played 30 snaps that included 13 rushing attempts for 37 yards.

“I felt good. I felt good,” he said after practice. “There were just things that come hand in hand. I enjoyed being out there, being such a drought for almost two years, just getting hit again in a real game. A joint practice is fine, preseason is fine, but when you’re in a season and in an actual game, it’s definitely a different type of mentality. It was good to just take hits and then just be able to get better each week.”

Cornerback Brandon Cisse played 49 snaps before missing the final 16 with cramps. He was full participation.

For the Jets, four players did not practice due to injuries. Veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie receiver Omar Cooper are the top names from that group.

Fitzpatrick, who’s in his ninth season, is a big-time leader on the field. He dropped out of the opening game vs. Tennessee after six snaps.

“We have other experienced guys on our team, too,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday of compensating for his potential absence. “That’s the good thing about our team right now, and those guys have to step up.

“(Andrew) Cisco’s played a lot of football in this league and he’s been a damn good player in this league. Dane (Belton), how impressed I was that he can come in and he can play basically the same role that Minkah had of being able to play the big nickel, playing safety. He’s an impressive player. Intelligent, smart, and he can take up that slack.”

Also not practicing was edge rusher Joseph Ossai, though Glenn said he was close to returning. He is coming off back-to-back seasons of five sacks for the Bengals. He did not play against Tennessee.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), edge Lukas Van Ness (concussion), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Brandon Cisse (cramps).

Jets Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Omar Cooper (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), RB Kene Nwangwu (back), DT David Onyemata (rest), edge Joseph Ossai (foot).

Limited participation: CB D’Angelo Ponds (calf), LB Jamien Sherwood (knee).

Full participation: CB Jarvis Brownlee (shoulder).

Who's up? Who's down?



Here's our Packers stock report from Week 1 and what it means moving into Week 2. 📈📉https://t.co/vgylpG2P1k — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 16, 2026

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