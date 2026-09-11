GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line is steeped in questions heading into Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

One big question is the health of the unit. Will the starting five be on the field together against one of the top defenses in the NFL? Based on the practice week, the answer is yes.

Left tackle Jordan Morgan, left tackle Aaron Banks, center Sean Rhyan, right guard Jacob Monk and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele practiced all three days this week. Banks and Bako-Bewele were limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday and Morgan was limited on Wednesday but progressed to full participation on Thursday.

“We’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice when asked how the unit was trending. “We’ll get them through today and see where they’re at, but it’s good to have them out there.”

After practice on Thursday, Banks said he’d “probably be a game-time decision.”

What does LaFleur need to see from Banks between now and when he turns in the inactives list at 1:55 p.m. Sunday?

“We’ll all collectively talk and talk to him as well and see where he feels physically,” LaFleur said. “But I’d say the fact that he’s out there is a good sign.”

One Packers Injury Update

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who didn’t practice at the start of the week due to an Achilles injury, at least went through the prepractice warmup while reporters were present on Friday inside the Don Hutson Center.

That means only defensive tackle Warren Brinson did not practice this week. While there was optimism he’d be ready for the opener, that is not going to be the case.

“He’s still working through it,” LaFleur said.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the one day in history that changed my life forever. I still remember where I was, what happened that day, and the uncertainty that followed.



I remember the world coming to a complete standstill, as we collectively tried to… — Jacob Westendorf (@JacobWestendorf) September 11, 2026

Josh Jacobs Fallout

LaFleur, not general manager Brian Gutekunst, had to field the questions about Josh Jacobs following Thursday’s no-contest pleas. Last week, LaFleur stood by the embattled running back.

“What he tells me, I believe him and I trust him. I’m going to do that until proven otherwise,” LaFleur said on Sept. 1.

Nothing has changed from that perspective.

“Well, because I know the guy and I know the character of the guy,” he said before practice. “I've said that many times. And, unfortunately, situations occur in life and it's just an unfortunate situation.”

LaFleur wouldn’t go any further, saying he would wait “until the league completes their investigation” and decides on a potential suspension. The league has not given LaFleur any inkling of potential punishment.

So, the team will go full speed ahead with MarShawn Lloyd atop the running back depth chart. The third-year back has not played against any NFC North rivals. His one and only game was against the Colts almost two calendar years ago.

“I play ball. That’s it. I’m just ready to play ball,” Lloyd said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m looking for any opportunity. I haven’t played in two years, so anything is good for me.”

Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are the team’s backs on the 53-man roster. On the practice squad, Pierre Strong didn’t practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Damon Bankston was signed this week to fill the void.

Excitement Building

For LaFleur, this will be his eighth Week 1 game. What are the emotions like before kickoff?

“You’re excited about the opportunity,” he said. “You mentioned it – you spend a lot of time getting ready for these moments. Being it Week 1, I think there’s always an uncertainty that can cause some anxiety if you allow it to. We all have the same challenges. You just got to go out there and truly take it one play at a time. If something doesn’t go your way, how do you respond?”

There will be no “Win one for the Gipper” pregame speeches, he said. That won’t be necessary. He expects a fired-up team to come out and set the tone.

“We better see great energy and excitement,” he said. “We just talked about the build-up to this moment and how much work actually goes in. You might as well go cut it loose and play balls to the wall.”

The Packers are 4-3 under LaFleur in season-opening games. Only one game, which was last year against the Lions, came at home. By contrast, this will be the third time he has opened the season at Minnesota.

Packers-Vikings Injury Reports

Both teams practiced on Friday and will release their final injury reports afterward, complete with the “Out,” “Doubtful” and “Questionable” designations.

Until then, here are the reports from Thursday .

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), DT Javon Hargrave (knee), LT Jordan Morgan (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Vikings Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate:

Limited participation: S Jacob Thomas (ankle), S Jakobe Thomas (illness), T Caleb Tiernan (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Five storylines that I'll be watching when the Packers kick of the season at the Vikings. ⬇️https://t.co/6PgHqZT961 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 11, 2026

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