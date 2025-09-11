Packers Limping Into Thursday Night Showdown vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defense, riding high after Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions, could get a shot in the arm with the return of cornerback Nate Hobbs on Thursday against the Washington Commanders.
Hobbs was inactive for Week 1 following surgery for a knee injury sustained early in training camp. He practiced on Thursday and Friday last week was listed as limited participation at practice this week. He is trending toward playing against Washington but no decision has been made.
Meanwhile, standout right tackle Zach Tom, who suffered a hip injury when quarterback Jordan Love was pushed into him by the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, is less likely than Hobbs to play.
While coach Matt LaFleur said Tom didn’t suffer a long-term injury, it’s also not a one-week injury.
The Packers could rest him for this week and take advantage of the mini-bye in hopes that Tom is ready to go for Week 3 at Cleveland, where a matchup against Browns superstar Myles Garrett would await. However, in 2023, Tom suffered a knee injury in Week 3 against the Saints and wasn’t expected to play but started on Thursday against Detroit.
Against the Lions last week, Tom was replaced by Darian Kinnard. If Tom is out, Kinnard – a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 – would be in line to make his second NFL start.
Kinnard was acquired in a trade with the Eagles the day before final roster cuts in response to injuries that had sidelined a couple of second-year players, Jacob Monk and Travis Glover.
“I just felt we needed a little bit more depth, a guy who has some experience playing, a guy who could fit multiple spots, and it just kind of made a little bit of sense for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time. “So, he’s gotten tremendously better in his time in Philadelphia. They do a really good job there, and I really like the way he’s progressing.”
In his first three seasons, Kinnard played in only three games. So, where was he better compared to his All-American career at Kentucky?
“I think physically in terms of how I carry weight and just proportion-wise,” Kinnard said this week. “And on top of that, some of my technique stuff, like finer details in the pass game.”
He’s been working overtime to get ingrained into the offensive system.
“I’ve been here probably until about 8 o’clock every night with the assistant O-line coach (Eddie Gordon) and Coach (Luke) Butkus and going through and trying to get as much as I can,” he said.
“Coach Eddie … he’s been dialing me in and getting me ready. He told me when I first got here he said you’ve got to be ready to go Week 1, and that’s what happened.”
This is Kinnard’s fourth NFL season, but he remains inexperienced from a game-snaps perspective. After playing 15 snaps against Detroit, he has played 86 snaps in his career. Of his 71 snaps in his first three seasons, 68 came last year when he started at right tackle in place of All-Pro Lane Johnson in the Eagles’ meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants.
With the possibility he could start this week, Kinnard said he was treating it like business as usual.
“I just approach it like every week, just approach it like I’m ready to play in the game – any point, any moment,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens.”
Kinnard was drafted by the Chiefs in 2022. He won Super Bowls with them in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he was released by the Chiefs and latched on with the Eagles and won another Super Bowl.
That’s three Super Bowl rings in three seasons. Other than talent, what makes for a great team?
“Hammering the details,” he said. “It’s monotonous but you can’t get tired of it. It’s focusing on simple things such as going after the ball at times on defense, trying to get that ball out, how you gang tackle. Offense, focus on how you carry the ball, how you block, the angles the offensive line’s got to take, angles the wide receivers got to take, understanding the timing of the quarterback.
“It’s the small details that some people like to skip over and don’t know about, especially fans watching. But as an offense and a defense, you need to focus on those tiny details because the tiny details will win or lose you games.”
For the Packers, defensive end Brenton Cox (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) are out. Left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), who like Tom did not finish the Detroit game and would not have practiced this week, are among the players who are questionable. Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, replaced Banks and would start vs. Washington.