GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Josh Jacobs spent Wednesday’s practice riding a stationary bike, the belief was the Green Bay Packers’ star running back was getting a day off to rest his ailing knee.

As it turns out, his status for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos is at least in some question. Just like Wednesday, Jacobs was not with the rest of the running backs at practice on Thursday as the team once again worked inside the friendly confines of the Don Hutson Center.

“He’s been battling through it and then more than likely he will not be out there today, either,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “So, we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and kind of go from there.”

Jacobs is the driving force behind Green Bay’s offense, and the running game will have a critical role on Sunday against a Broncos defense that is on a record trajectory for sacks. However, that he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday leaves open the door that he might not play on Sunday.

“I think anytime a guy doesn’t practice, there’s always concern,” LaFleur said. “So, we’ll see. He’s been battling through. He is doing everything in his power to get ready to go.”

Jacobs played in every game during his debut season with the Packers last year but missed the Week 12 home game against Minnesota with the knee injury sustained a week earlier against the Giants.

Since missing that game, Jacobs has had two of his best games of the season with 17 carries for 83 yards at Detroit and 20 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown against Chicago. His two longest runs of the season – 29 yards against the Lions and 21 on the decisive drive against the Bears – came the last two weeks.

Jacobs’ toughness, and a lighter workload during the week, could get him onto the field in what looks like a potential Super Bowl preview between the Packers (9-3-1), who have won four in a row, and the Broncos (11-2), who have won 10 in a row.

In other injury news, defensive end Lukas Van Ness practiced for a second consecutive day. A foot injury sidelined him for seven of the past eight games.

“He looked good,” LaFleur said. “So, we’ll see how he responds today and give him a little bit more and see where he’s at.”

Green Bay has 15 players on its injury report, though three of those players – running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) and defensive ends Brenton Cox (groin) and Collin Oliver (hamstring) – are in their second week of practice after being designated for return from injured reserve.

“Absolutely” there’s a chance those players could contribute this season, LaFleur said.

Receivers Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Matthew Golden (wrist) and Savion Williams (foot) practiced again. Wicks had a big game at Detroit but played only six snaps against the Bears. Golden returned from a two-game absence against Chicago but played only five snaps. Williams has missed the last two games.

“I knew Wicks was battling through it all week,” LaFleur said. “Anytime a guy's dinged up, you’re really not quite sure what it’s going to be. He went out there, and it was bothering him, so he let us know. It wasn’t like a situation where he couldn’t go back in; it was just we were going to put him in if we absolutely needed him.

“Same with M.G. Going into that game, it was for more or less pass situations only and just didn’t need him as much as we may have thought going into the game. Some of that was alleviated by Bo (Melton) going in there and taking some reps but, certainly, guys that we’ve seen what they can do. Both of those guys do a great job and can impact the game in a very positive way for us.”

Defensive tackles Jordon Riley, who joined the Packers last Wednesday off the Giants’ practice squad, and Quinton Bohanna, who was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks on Friday, will vie for playing time this week – and every week – based on practice and matchups.

“They’re different just in regards to their size and build and all that,” LaFleur said in contrasting them to the rest of their defensive tackles. “Riley I thought went in there and did a really good job (against Chicago). He’s a long guy, tall, big guy. And Bohanna, he’s a mountain of a man in regards to he’s a tough guy to move.

“Got both of those guys kind of integrated and we’ll see how they perform in terms of their practices and ultimately make a decision as we get closer in terms of who’s going to get the bulk of the reps.”

It was 15-4 on the initial injury reports of the week. Here are the injury reports from Wednesday, with the teams releasing updated reports late Thursday afternoon.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Josh Jacobs (knee).

Limited participation: S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Brenton Cox (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (knee), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (shoulder), DT Jordon Riley (knee), RT Zach Tom (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), LB Kristian Welch (concussion), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Note: Lloyd, Oliver and Cox have been designated for return from injured reserve and within their 21-day practice windows.

Broncos Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Pat Bryant (hamstring).

Limited participation: TE Nate Adkins (knee), G Ben Powers (biceps).

Full participation: DT D.J. Jones (ankle).

Note: Powers has been designated for return from injured reserve and within his 21-day practice window.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News