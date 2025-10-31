Packers-Panthers Injury Report: Quay Walker’s Status, Micah Parsons’ Mic Drop
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker is questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Panthers while Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will be back in the lineup.
Perhaps the biggest question before Sunday is who will block for Young.
Well, Packers defensive end Micah Parsons doesn’t care.
“It don’t matter. Line them up,” he said on Thursday. As he completed the final sentence of the final question of his media availability, he started walking toward the locker room.
If he had a mic, he would have dropped it.
For Carolina, right guard Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve following Achilles surgery and center Cade Mays (ankle/knee) is out. Left guard Damien Lewis (oblique) and right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) are questionable. Chandler Zavala (knee), who has been designated for return from injured reserve and would replace Christensen, is questionable, as well.
That’s a lot of injured linemen trying to block Parsons and the high-flying Packers defense.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur ruled three players out. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) will miss a second consecutive game and linebacker Nick Niemann, a key player on special teams, is out, as well, and could land on injured reserve on Saturday due to his pectoral injury.
Walker and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) are the only players who are questionable. Walker was limited participation and McManus was full participation.
Running back Josh Jacobs (calf), receiver Christian Watson (knee), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee), starting offensive linemen Aaron Banks (shin), Jordan Morgan (illness) and Zach Tom (back), and quarterback Malik Willis (ankle) are off the injury report.
Walker, the team leader in tackles and a defensive captain, did not practice on Thursday but returned on Friday.
“He was feeling a little something, so we were a little bit cautious with him,” LaFleur said before practice. “The plan and goal is he’ll be going through today and just see how he feels.”
Walker’s game has taken off under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“On the field, he sees the game so much quicker right now,” Hafley said on Thursday. “I think [linebackers coach] Sean Duggan has done an incredible job with him; teaching him the game, being around him. I think he’s taken a big step, so I credit the both of them. His football knowledge, the way he’s starting to see things and call runs out and call passes out and get guys lined up [is impressive].
“If you watch him right now, it’s almost like he’s a quarterback back there, moving a wide receiver over here, checking this. He’s moving defensive linemen. He’s sliding over linebackers. He’s talking back there with ‘X’ [Xavier McKinney]. He’s starting to see things before they happen, which is really, really impressive. Then the communication and the things I’m putting on him right now, he wouldn’t have been able to do that last year. I think he’s taken a step that way and I think he’s playing faster, he’s playing more confident.”
The Panthers should get a lift from the return of Young, who threw for 312 yards against the Packers as a rookie in 2023. They had won three in a row until an ankle injury shut him down last week against the Buffalo Bills. With veteran Andy Dalton starting, Carolina wasn’t even competitive in a 40-9 loss at home.
Young is only 25th in passer rating but he brings an athletic presence.
“Better and better, handled the week really well,” Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday. “Each day, just kind of ramped up some of the things we were exposing him to. He looked awesome working with these guys, just getting in there, reading, communicating, and physically just looked like he's ready to go.”
When healthy, Carolina boasts a strong line. In the passing game, Young has been sacked 11 times in seven games. In the running game, the Panthers are fifth in yards per game and 10th in yards per attempt.
But the line isn’t healthy, so that could be where the Packers take advantage.
Veteran Austin Corbett, who has made 70 career starts, will start at center. Former Packers lineman Yosh Nijman could start at right tackle if Moton – probably the unit’s best player – is out. A third-year pro, Zavala has started 11 games, including two this season.
Also questionable for Carolina are linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and safety Nick Scott (groin), who are tied for third on the team in tackles. Scott was full participation.
Parsons scoffed at the notion of this being a so-called trap game with a Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles looming next week.
“They’re 4-4, so I wouldn’t really consider them a trap team,” he said. “They beat an explosive offense in Dallas that we didn’t beat (and) they beat the Falcons, so this team is a very good team. I wouldn’t consider this a trap game even with Philly next week. This is just all about us and how we prepare and just we can’t beat ourselves. The two games we tied or lost, we beat ourselves.”
Packers Injury Report
Out: LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Questionable: K Brandon McManus (quad), LB Quay Walker (calf),
Panthers Final Injury Report
Placed on injured reserve: RG Brady Christensen (Achilles).
Out: C Cade Mays (ankle/knee), OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle).
Questionable: QB Andy Dalton (right thumb), G Damien Lewis (oblique), RT Taylor Moton (knee), S Nick Scott (groin), LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder), Chandler Zavala (knee).
Zavala is on injured reserve and within the 21-day return-to-play window.