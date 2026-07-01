For Green Bay Packers fans who might have preferred keeping Malik Willis instead of Jordan Love at quarterback, this mock draft is for you.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter did a seven-round mock draft in which all active players were available.

“This sort of mass redistribution of talent would obviously never happen in real life. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun,” Reuter explained.

The first-round draft order from 2026 was used, with all picks belonging to their original teams. So, the Packers had their first-round pick that was sent to Dallas in the Micah Parsons blockbuster. Reuter used a snake-draft format, so the last pick of the first round got to go first in the second round, the second-to-last pick of the first round got to go second in the second round, and so on. All players are assumed to be on one-year contracts in this “win-now” mock.

With Jordan Love off the board to the Saints at No. 8 overall, the Packers selected Falcons running back Bijan Robinson at No. 20.

“Green Bay can’t pass up Robinson, who just led the league in total yards from scrimmage (2,298) at age 23,” Reuter wrote. That included 1,478 rushing yards with a 5.1-yard average and 79 receptions for 820 yards – both of which would have led the Packers last season.

Welcome Back, Malik Willis

What about quarterback? Well, the first 12 picks in the mock were quarterbacks, 18 went in the first round and 22 were off the board before the Packers were up at No. 45 overall. The pick was Willis.

A third-round pick by the Titans in 2021, Willis was sent packing after three disappointing seasons. With the Packers, he was exceptional .

During the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, there were 115 individual seasons of a quarterback throwing at least 35 passes and starting one game. Willis’ 145.5 passer rating in 2025 was first and his 124.8 passer rating in 2024 was second.

Willis last season was unbelievable. He completed 30-of-35 passes (85.7 percent) – two of the incompletions were drops – and averaged 12.1 yards per attempt. No other quarterback averaged even 9.0 yards per attempt during that span. Well, Willis did with 10.2 yards in 2024.

Plus, he averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempt with three more touchdowns.

“We’d love to have Malik back but, at the same time, to be realistic, I think he’s going to have a lot of opportunities to maybe play more than he would here, so we’ll see how that goes,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season.

One pick later, the Panthers selected Micah Parsons. The win-now mentality of the mock, coupled with Parsons’ injury, meant one of the league’s most-feared defenders fell into the middle of the second round.

Packers Keep Two

In the third round, the choice was tight end Tyler Warren. A first-round pick by the Colts last year, he caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

“The Packers liked what they saw from Tucker Kraft last season before his ACL injury,” Reuter explained. “Warren is a similar talent who can drive a passing game.”

In the fourth round, the Packers kept one of their premier players, safety Xavier McKinney. He was a first-team All-Pro with eight interceptions in 2024 and a second-team All-Pro with two interceptions in 2025. He is a superb all-around player.

Signing him in free agency was a “savvy” move by Gutekunst, Reuter noted. In terms of safeties, he was the pick over Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori and the Chargers’ Derwin James, both of whom went a few picks later.

Where will the pass rush come from? The fifth-round pick was used on Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat. He’s coming off a 10-sack season – the second-best of his career – and has 57 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in seven seasons.

Edge rushers Tuli Tuipulotu, Josh Hines-Allen, Cameron Jordon, Jonathon Cooper and Chase Young went in the next dozen picks.

The Packers brought back another of their building-block players in the sixth round with right tackle Zach Tom. When healthy, he’s been tremendous. He finished third at the position in All-Pro voting in 2024. Last season, his season ended with a knee injury at Denver. Just like with Parsons, the Packers lost that game and every other game the rest of the season.

In the seventh and final round, the Packers landed Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“At this point in the mock, the Packers are willing to roll the dice on Harrison to see if he can overcome the injuries and drops that have plagued him so far in his NFL career,” Reuter said.

The fourth pick of the 2024 draft, Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie but fell back to 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season.

In this mock, the Packers brought back Willis and kept McKinney and Tom. What about their other top players?

As mentioned, Love went to the Saints, where he was joined by running back Josh Jacobs in the fifth round.

In the sixth round, Kraft went to the Texans and new defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was picked by the Chargers.

The Steelers selected quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second round and receiver Davante Adams in the fifth round.

Not among the 224 picks over seven rounds were defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, safety Evan Williams and receiver Christian Watson.

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