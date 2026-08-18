Packers Play and Player of Day: Unstoppable Star at Practice 13 of Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There were times last season when Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden was a forgotten member of the offense.

That will not be the case this year. After a quiet rookie season, Golden flat-out dominated Monday’s practice, the 13th of Packers training camp.

Player of the Day: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden’s dominant day at training camp has been building. Without Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, it has always been clear that he’d be a focal point of the passing game. Just about every day at camp has been a productive day. But none more than Monday, when Jordan Love went to him early and often.

“It’s definitely been something we’ve worked at,” Love said. “And like you said, we had a connection going today. Made a lot of plays. I think for him, he’s finding ways to get open, which as a quarterback, it makes life easy.

“When a guy’s getting open, creating separation where I know exactly where to put it now, and it’s not as sticky in the coverage. So, he’s doing a great job. I think for him, it’s just continuing to build and keep finding new little edges and ways to continue to build. But he’s done a great job.”

The early part: On the first play of the day, Golden beat Keisean Nixon on an out to the sideline.

The often part: Golden caught seven passes during 11-on-11 work.

“Yeah, just a good day to go out there and practice, (and) just continue to build chemistry with Jordan, be on the same page,” Golden said. “Obviously, for me, just to keep on building confidence. Everything is for preparing for Week 1, and I feel like taking it one day at a time, trying to put our best foot forward and just going from there and attacking each and every day.”

Golden said he didn’t take any time off during the offseason. He’s come back better physically and mentally, and that’s shown in the connection that Love mentioned.

“I feel like every day we go out there and practice, man, we gain a lot of confidence with each other,” he said. “Just understanding where I’m going to be at and where he’s going to place the ball. So, it’s a lot of communication going on right now. And I feel like for us, the more we talk and get on the same page, man, I feel like it’s going to be real good.”

The biggest improvement, he said, was understanding route concepts and the level of detail necessary on every play.

“I always had that, but just having a year in the system, obviously, you have nothing else to do but to improve,” Golden said. “So, for me, coming in, just being confident in everything I could do and just continue to build chemistry with Jordan.”

Last year’s first-round pick was buried a bit on a loaded depth chart and had to deal with some injury issues, which limited his time on the practice field and ability to impact games. He finished last season on a strong note at Chicago, and it looks like he will be a featured player on this year’s offense.

“For me, man, it’s just about being consistent each and every day and being where I need to be for Jordan,” he said. “For today, the ball found me, but I was just doing what I was supposed to do, getting open, and Jordan was giving me some good balls to go out there and catch.”

Play of the Day: Tucker Kraft’s Touchdown

After a big practice on Sunday, his first day of 11-on-11 work since last year’s torn ACL, Tucker Kraft once again showed that he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Late in practice, Kraft got free up the right side against Keisean Nixon. The pass got over Nixon and to Kraft, who made a one-handed catch. He sprinted upfield for a touchdown.

“That was crazy,” Love said. “It’s one of those balls, you know, I threw, and as I threw it, I seen Keisean kind of falling off. I was like, ‘Oh, I think I overthrew this one.’ That’s just a crazy, crazy catch by him, making a one-handed play. But that’s just some of the magic he brings to the field.”

Kraft is practicing while waiting for a contract extension .

“You know what you’re going to get from Tuck, “Love said. “He talks to you guys. I’m sure you guys can feel the same stuff. That’s the same way he talks to us. He’s a guy that, he wants to be out there, he wants to earn everything he does. I think for him, coming off the injury he had last year, he’s missed so much time where he’s hungry to be back out there and get rolling and start making plays now.”

Kraft caught four passes on Sunday and five on Monday.

“He’s worked his tail off. You know, congratulations to him,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before practice. “These are little things that are big things when you’re coming off an injury, like he’s coming off, and so I know he was really excited to get out there and join his teammates. As far as the contract goes, it doesn’t have any real effect on that. No real updates there.”

On a few of the receptions on Monday, he was popped by linebacker Zaire Franklin, who isn’t taking it easy on his new teammate.

“He’s a dog. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Franklin said. “With Tuck being out there, I told him, ‘I feel like that’s what the team is missing.’ Like, he brings that the same energy, that same competitiveness, that same a**hole mentality that I feel like I bring on the defense.

“That’s what Tuck can do for the offense. So it was great to have him out there, great to compete. We laugh about it. It’s one of the things, I think me and Tuck eat breakfast together every morning. I think we could just decide that we’re fighting that day, and we still going to eat breakfast together the next morning. So yeah, it’s good to have them out there for sure.”

Here's our second Packers Rookie Progress Report, with updates on how all 15 are trending. ⬇️https://t.co/Y4mks2QuUU — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 17, 2026

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