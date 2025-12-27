Packers-Ravens Inactives: It’s Officially Battle of Backups

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterbacks Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson headline the inactives for the Green Bay Packers’ primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Love was ruled out on Friday due to the concussion sustained last week at Chicago. Malik Willis, who sustained a shoulder injury in that game and was questionable on the final injury report, will start in his place. Clayton Tune was elevated from the practice squad to be the backup.

Jackson, who sustained a back contusion last week against New England, didn’t practice all week and was doubtful on the injury report. So, just like the Packers-Ravens game in Baltimore in 2021, Jackson will be inactive and Tyler Huntley will start.

Only one other starter is out for the Packers, and that’s right tackle Zach Tom (knee/back). Safety Evan Williams is back in the lineup, and most of the players who were dealing with illness will play.

Packers Inactives

Also inactive for Green Bay: receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness), defensive ends Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver, and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse.

Tom will miss a second consecutive game with the knee injury sustained in the loss to Denver. He has not practiced the past two weeks and was questionable this week.

Jordan Morgan will get another start.

“I thought he played well,” Tom said this week. “Always going to be stuff to clean up – nobody’s ever going to go out there and play perfect – but I thought he went in there and executed the offense and was going up against a pretty good rusher, and I think he held his own.”

Williams, the team’s primary kickoff returner, was added to the injury report on Friday due to illness.

Stackhouse is a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. Green Bay’s defensive tackles will be Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, Jordon Riley and Quinton Bohanna; they had been going with only four.

Active for the Packers

Safety Evan Williams is back in the lineup after suffering a knee injury at Denver. He was inactive against Chicago but limited participation at practice all week and questionable on the final injury report.

He lamented his inability to put his “fingerprint” on the game last week.

“It’s never easy being on the sideline, especially during those tough losses,” he said this week. “But I try to be the guy that stays positive during these times. We all know adversity is guaranteed, we didn’t know it would be on that type of stage or at that type of level. But I try to see it as what an opportunity to turn around and prove everybody that is writing us off now, prove them all wrong.”

The Packers had a large contingent of players on the injury report due to illness. Other than Savion Williams, they’ll all play.

Left guard Aaron Banks was added to the injury report as questionable on Friday due to illness.

Center Sean Rhyan also was battling illness this week and was questionable.

Receiver Christian Watson didn’t practice on Thursday due to illness and was questionable.

Cornerback Bo Melton didn’t practice all week due to illness and was questionable, but he’s good to go for the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs has been dogged by a knee injury for the last several weeks but practiced all week and surprisingly was not on the final injury report.

Backup Quarterbacks

With Lamar Jackson out with a back injury, Tyler Huntley will start for the second time this season. His first start was a victory over the Bears on Oct. 26. He’s the only starter who is inactive.

Inactives at Packers pic.twitter.com/pSmm8FPEF2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2025

Just like everyone expected at the start of the season, this is an important game for both teams. Just not in the way everyone expected and without the premier quarterbacks.

The Packers (9-5-1), who have lost two consecutive games, have a path to winning the NFC North, even after blowing last week’s game against the Bears. It would require wins against the Ravens and at Minnesota next week and losses by the Bears at San Francisco on Sunday night and at home against Detroit next week.

“It’s the NFL, so you never know what’s going to happen,” Zach Tom said. “Obviously, we’ve let some games go that we probably shouldn’t have, so we definitely got ourselves in a situation where we have to win, but we’ve been here before so it’s no different. We’ve just got to focus on winning this week.”

The Ravens (7-8), who have lost three of their last four games, have a path to winning the AFC North. It would require a victory over the Packers, the Browns upsetting the Steelers on Sunday and the Ravens winning at the Steelers next week.

“He’s on point with the game plan,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday. “So, he’s been running the practices, obviously, and doing a very good job with it. So, if it goes that direction, we’ll be excited. We’ll be excited to go play the game either way. So, that’s kind of where the guys are; that’s where the coaches are [and the] players. Everybody’s ready to go play the game with the guys that we have on gameday.”

