Packers Report Card: Grades From Victory Over Steelers
Maybe the Green Bay Packers are just a second-half team.
After scoring only six points in the first half last week at Arizona, the Packers exploded for 21 points in the second half to rally past the Cardinals.
On Sunday night, they scored seven in the first half but mostly couldn’t get out of their own way.
The second half?
Jordan Love was dynamite, leading the Packers to 28 points, and the defense slammed the door shut on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was Green Bay’s second consecutive road win before back-to-back home games against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is our weekly report card from a 35-25 win in Pittsburgh.
Pass Offense
It’s rare in an NFL game that you can circle one play as a turning point, but that was the case on Sunday.
After Green Bay’s offense sputtered through the first half, it faced a third-and-5 to open the second half. Jordan Love was pressured almost immediately, faded away and was hit while throwing off his back foot. His prayer was answered by Tucker Kraft.
Kraft’s 59-yard catch-and-run was part of Love’s streak of 20 consecutive completions, matching a franchise record set by Brett Favre in November 2007.
Love has been great this season, though the numbers might not show it in some games. They did on Sunday night. Love finished 29-of-37 passing for 360 yards and three touchdowns. His 134.2 passer rating was his highest as a starter.
Christian Watson made his return and would have been the team’s leading receiver if not for the greatness of Kraft. Watson’s 33-yard catch came on Love’s final pass of the third quarter and set up Josh Jacobs’ go-ahead touchdown run.
Ultimately, Watson gives the Packers a big-play threat that they’ll need down the stretch of the season. His blocking was an asset, as well, as he helped spring Kraft on the team’s first touchdown.
If there were any questions as to whether the Packers have a great quarterback, or someone who can play well on the biggest stage, those should be put to bed after Love’s dominant performance.
Grade: A
Rush Offense
The rushing attack was a tale of two different runners. Josh Jacobs struggled to find any traction, carrying the ball 13 times for 33 yards. Emanuel Wilson helped salt the game away late with 11 carries for 61 yards.
Ultimately, the final numbers look better than what was the case for most of the night.
Pittsburgh’s run defense was awful against Cincinnati a week ago but shut down Green Bay for most of the game.
As the game turned to the second half, there was a noticeable shift in strategy. In a perfect world, coach Matt LaFleur would want to put the game on the shoulders of Jacobs and his run game. This time, the adjustment was to try and win through the air.
Win, they did.
Wilson and Jacobs combined for 94 yards on 24 carries. Savion Williams had one carry that went for 1 yard. The run blocking, which has been an issue for most of the season, was not any better, no matter if it was Jordan Morgan or Sean Rhyan in the rotation at right guard.
Green Bay’s offense is at its best when Love is throwing the ball, but it will need to find its ground game for cold-weather games that will likely be on tap in December and leading into the postseason.
Grade: D
Pass Defense
Had this report card been written at halftime, the Packers would have received low marks.
Early in the game, it looked like Aaron Rodgers was going to pick on Green Bay’s cornerbacks for the majority of the night to move the Steelers up and down the field. Keisean Nixon, in particular, was victimized in coverage, giving up a deep completion to Roman Wilson as the Steelers struck first with a field goal and drawing two penalties to extend Steelers’ drives and lead to more points.
The second half was a different story. Pittsburgh did not score a touchdown until the Packers had built a 35-19 lead. Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary each sacked Rodgers once in the second half after they built a lead as Green Bay’s pass rush continually disrupted the 41-year-old.
Edgerrin Cooper was good in coverage and forced a fumble that helped the Packers add to their lead.
Overall, Rodgers’ numbers were solid, but his 24 completions totaled just 219 yards and included considerable end-of-game fluff. That will win a lot of games.
Now, the big tests are coming with Philadelphia’s dynamic duo of receivers and Detroit’s powerful offense on the schedule in the next five weeks.
Grade: B
Rush Defense
Pittsburgh’s run game had solid numbers, running 18 times for 93 yards for a 5.2-yard average, but the Steelers were unwilling to commit to that phase of the game.
Jaylen Warren had 62 yards on 13 carries. Only Green Bay’s ability to score again and again in the second half could slow the assault. Pittsburgh ran the ball only three times in the second half.
The Packers have not allowed an opposing running back to hit 100 yards this season. They’ll have some big tests at Lambeau Field the next two weeks with Carolina’s Rico Dowdle and Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley.
Grade: B
Special Teams
When Chris Brooks was flagged for a holding penalty on the opening kickoff return, it was an omen for what was to come.
Keisean Nixon muffed a punt. Brandon McManus missed two field goals.
That was just the first half.
While McManus was short from 57 and wide left from 44 after missing the previous two games with an injured quad, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, was 4-of-4, including three makes from 50-plus yards.
The Packers rotated punt returners again and appear to be going to Romeo Doubs by default. At least he catches the ball; his 11-yard return in the second half was an added bonus.
When the Packers release kicker Lucas Havrisik, they’ll have an open roster spot. With no player set to come off injured reserve, there’s no reason at this point for the Packers to not find a suitable returner. If they don’t, those problems tend to rear their ugly head at the worst possible times.
Overall, the coverage was good, especially in the second half, and Savion Williams provided solid field position with a couple kickoff returns, but punting away points in the first half are things they need to get cleaned up as soon as possible.
Grade: D
Coaching
This was a tale of two halves for Green Bay’s head coach.
Perhaps one of the biggest mistakes of the night came with the Packers leading 7-3 in the first half. Matt LaFleur was faced with a decision whether to kick a long field goal, punt or leave his offense on the field.
He chose to kick a field goal. Brandon McManus has been very good since saving Green Bay’s kicking situation a year ago, but he is walking wounded. He missed the last two games with a leg injury, which clearly affected him on a 57-yard field goal that was well short of the crossbar.
While McManus showed what he could do during his pregame warmup, asking an injured kicker to make a long field goal in his first game back from an injury at least leads to the raise of an eyebrow.
Furthermore, when it comes to play-calling, there are too many plays the Packers simply waste.
A 33-yard catch and run by Tucker Kraft was followed up by a 1-yard run by Savion Williams. Williams was drafted for his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, but that’s a play that seems better suited for Josh Jacobs. That play was followed up by a swing pass to Matthew Golden.
LaFleur is a good coach. He’s a great play-caller. His mindset, however, feels like that of an old-school National League baseball manager. First and second down are meant to set up a sacrifice bunt or, in this case, a third-and-short.
That works when you’re converting on third down, but the Packers were not doing that, going 0-4 in the first half.
Their first conversion of the night was a fortunate one, with Kraft turning a potential jump-ball turnover into a 59-yard gain. The result of that play, however, does not excuse the process that preceded it. The best offenses in football attempt to avoid third downs altogether.
Jacobs is a great player. The run game is a good supplement. Green Bay’s offense was at its best last season when Jacobs was establishing the run game and setting a physical tone. This Packers offense, however, is at its best when LaFleur hands Love the keys to the operation.
It appears LaFleur realized that as the game shifted to the second half.
The third quarter may have been Love’s best as a pro. Love was 13-of-18 for 146 yards and a touchdown in the first half with three drops by his pass catchers. During the third quarter, which saw the Packers score a touchdown and get on the doorstep of another, saw him complete all 10 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown pass to Williams. That included a 33-yard third-down conversion to Christian Watson as he rolled to his right.
LaFleur’s background and beliefs may be that you need to run the ball to set up the pass.
This team?
They need to put the ball in the hands of their quarterback.
Furthermore, they need to continue to find ways to get the ball in the hands of their dynamic tight end. For all the talk about who is Green Bay’s top receiver, the answer appears to be a tight end. Kraft caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Keeping the ball in his hands is a good thing.
One other feather in LaFleur’s cap, as the game turned chippy in the second half, Pittsburgh was penalized for two personal fouls and LaFleur’s team did not get called for any. They were composed in a hostile environment.
Grade: B