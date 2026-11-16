GREEN BAY, Wis. – In light of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line crumbling like a house of cards against the Vikings on Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur said he will not be firing position coach Luke Butkus.

“First of all, it all starts with me,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after a 30-10 loss to Minnesota. “I’ve got to be better and then Steno’s [offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich] got to be better, Butkus has got to be better and then our players got to go out there and execute and play with great technique and fundamentals and do their job.”

To be sure, nobody was good enough against the Vikings. Jordan Love was sacked eight times, tied for the most allowed in the league this season and three more than the team’s previous worst during LaFleur’s tenure. While there will not be a change on the coaching staff, there could be – another – change to the lineup.

The Packers lined up against the Vikings with Laken Tomlinson at left guard and Travis Glover at right guard, part of their sixth starting combination of the season. Kevin Zeitler, who was signed following the Week 3 debacle against Atlanta, would have started at right guard if not for what LaFleur called a “freak” triceps injury sustained at practice.

“That happens when you play football and you practice the way we practice. Things can happen,” LaFleur said. “You never want that to happen, especially in a practice, but you have to prepare and put these guys in as many game-like situations for them to go out there and compete to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, those injuries happen.”

LaFleur said Zeitler was “fighting” to play against the Vikings, anyway. If Zeitler was in line to start against Minnesota and thought he could play through the injury, it stands to reason he could be in the starting lineup against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

A Vikings Problem?

The Packers have given up 25 sacks this season. A dozen came in the two games against Minnesota with the other 13 divided over the other eight games.

So, maybe the Packers’ pass protection is just fine so long as they’re not facing Brian Flores. Minnesota has won six of the eight matchups since Flores was hired in 2023, including five of the last six.

“I hope it’s just a Vikings thing, but you’re as good as your last game and, unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough,” LaFleur said.

They’ll need to be better – much better – against the Rams. In what could be a make-or-break game for both teams’ playoff hopes, the Packers must contend with two of the all-time greats with edge rusher Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“This next D-line we’re going against is the real deal,” LaFleur said. “There’s some things I know we absolutely can be better at, and that gives me a little bit of confidence that we should’ve been able to pick up and then there was holes over the middle of the defense, which we were trying to exploit and, unfortunately, there were too many times where we just had too many free runners.”

It all took a toll on Love. Love was one of the worst-under pressure quarterbacks last season but had been much better in that regard this season. Meanwhile, Love has been a clean-pocket monster.

Against the Vikings, Love was 11-of-14 passing when pressured but that was offset by the eight sacks. When given time, he was just 6-of-13, including a bad red-zone interception.

“I think it speeds up the quarterback,” LaFleur said. “The more he’s getting hit, the more it speeds him up. You saw that late in the game when it’s 20-7 and we had a choice route called and Tuck did a good job of sitting down vs. zone coverage and the corner clamped down on it, and you had Christian Watson going over the top.

“But I think the culmination of hits affects the quarterback in such a way that he’s just trying to get the ball out of his hands, and I can’t blame him.”

Packers Sticking With Luke Butkus

With confidence, whether it’s warranted or not, LaFleur will go forward with Butkus coaching the offensive line and Stenavich coordinating the offense. It’s no surprise he’s going in that direction. Other than replacing coaches who left for other jobs, he’s made very few changes to his staff over the years – and certainly never in-season.

Why?

“Because he was the same guy when we were rolling,” LaFleur said of Butkus. “I think it’s easy to pinpoint and point the finger and everybody wants to pinpoint blame, but the blame can go to everybody. It’s all of us in this together. Certainly, again, it starts with myself and then it goes to everybody else. It’s coaches and players collectively.”

It starts with the coaching. LaFleur called the protection “pretty bad” and incorrectly believed his aggressive, downfield passing game would work against Minnesota’s aggressive, downhill defense.

“It’s hard to throw downfield when you’re on your back,” LaFleur said.

The game plan was a problem but so was the execution, with the protection unit losing physically, mentally or both on any given snap. Whatever is being taught on the practice field isn’t showing up with great enough frequency on Sundays.

He believes Butkus is the right man for the job, a belief that could determine the fate of the season.

“We lost some one-on-ones and we got to be better in those situations,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to figure out a way with everything that they do to try to put our guys in the most advantageous position, and that can be tough when you’re playing against a defense of that style. I’d love to full churn all the protections, but even when we had more than they were bringing, we were still struggling.”

The LaFleur-Love teams have been good during their three-plus years together. They’ve never been great. The Packers' loss to the Vikings was the latest example, writes @JacobWestendorf. ⬇️https://t.co/uBFicTGOLQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

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