Packers Overreactions: Enough Is Enough After Embarrassing Loss to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were crushed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Their offense was overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage. Their defense gave up too many third-down conversions. The special teams missed a field goal and fumbled.

The Packers had a chance to play their way out of the dreaded seventh seed. Now, they’ll be fortunate to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

That’s the lead-off to our weekly Packers Overreactions.

1. A Super Season? Nope.

The Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2010. It’s an insanely long drought given the team’s uninterrupted run at quarterback.

Had the Packers beaten the Vikings, they would have had a chance to make a run at the NFC North championship. That would have meant a first-round home game (at least) to greatly improve their odds of postseason success. If nothing else, they would have gotten out of the No. 7 seed, which will be vital this year.

Now, they are clinging to the seventh seed like it’s a life raft. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. The No. 7 seed is a playoff death sentence if the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl. The wild-card game would be at the No. 2 seed. Win that game, and the divisional-round game would be at the No. 1 seed.

The Packers know that fate too well. In 2023 as the No. 7 seed, they upset the Cowboys before losing at the 49ers. In 2024 as the No. 7 seed, they were squashed by the Eagles. In 2025 as the No. 7 seed, they imploded at the Bears.

Avoiding No. 7 is especially important this year. As it stands, the No. 6 team will get to play the NFC East champions (the Giants) and the No. 5 seed will get to play the NFC North champions (the Panthers). The No. 7? Either the NFC North champions or the 49ers.

Good luck with that.

The Packers traded for Micah Parsons and signed him to a four-year contract with an eye on finally getting back to the Super Bowl. Now, two years are on the verge of going down the drain with the Packers no closer to the Lombardi Trophy than they have been the last few years. This coming offseason, the Packers will have to deal with a challenging salary cap and no first-round pick.

Beating the Vikings, obviously, would not have put the Packers on the fast track to the Super Bowl. But losing to them probably has put them on the fast track to another long offseason, an unacceptable reality in Titletown.

2. Enough Is Enough

Offensive line coach Luke Butkus has been with the Packers since Matt LaFleur became coach in 2019. In 2022, LaFleur promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator and Butkus to offensive line coach.

When is enough enough?

Butkus’ group was overrun by the Vikings on Sunday. Again. Given all offseason to prepare for the Vikings, his group was trounced in Week 1. Given a chance to make amends on Sunday with the homefield advantage, film study and veteran reinforcements, his group was trounced again.

To be sure, the personnel is an issue , and that problem is way above his pay grade. However, the draft-and-develop Packers have drafted nine offensive linemen during Butkus’ tenure. Where has there been development?

On Sunday, the Packers rolled out a line that included a first-round pick at left tackle (Jordan Morgan), a second-round pick at right tackle (Anthony Belton), a sixth-round pick at right guard (Travis Glover) and a seventh-round pick at center (John Williams). The group has been fortified by a bunch of veterans, ranging from Aaron Banks and his colossal contract to Laken Tomlinson from the Cowboys’ practice squad.

None of them are good enough. None.

The Packers rolled out their sixth starting offensive line combination on Sunday. They had the entire offseason, training camp and preseason to figure out their so-called best five. Sure, Zach Bako-Bewele’s season-ending injury complicated matters, but that has nothing to do with what’s gone on at guard, where there have been four starters at left guard and three at right guard. Through 10 games, it’s anyone’s guess who will be in the lineup when the Packers return from their make-believe bye week for a showdown against the Rams.

It’s been a game of musical chairs, and they’ve all ended with the infamous sound played for the losers on the Price Is Right.

Against the Vikings, there were missed assignments.

Which of the safety blitzers should be picked up? How about neither. pic.twitter.com/reFvQUdXQH — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

When the assignments were handled correctly, the fundamentals were botched.

It’s only pregame warmups, but this was their first snap on Sunday. It meant nothing, obviously, in the grand scheme of things but was the perfect encapsulation of everything.

Tomlinson and Glover are the guards. pic.twitter.com/UWepTE60tM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 15, 2026

Over the last seven drafts, the Packers have drafted 15 linemen and signed Banks to a $77 million contract. And yet, they still had to go to the scrap heap to find Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton.

Player procurement is the obvious starting point, but shouldn’t the Packers have found a couple of solid starters through dumb luck? It’s fair to say that what Butkus is teaching on the practice field on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays is not translating to Sundays.

Green Bay’s playoff hopes might rest on the outcome of next week’s game at the Rams, who feature Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. If the Packers couldn’t block the Vikings’ Dallas Turner and Levi Drake Rodriguez on Sunday, how on earth are they going to stop a pair of Hall of Famers?

LaFleur preaches accountability, but it’s been absent with his coaching staff. To be clear, firing a coach is the easy part. Replacing him is more difficult – especially in the middle of the season. But given what happened on Sunday, there is absolutely no reason to believe Butkus can find a winning solution on the line. It’s time to give someone else a shot.

3. The Reason for Optimism

If there was one positive development on Sunday, it was the second-half running of Kaleb Johnson.

After getting stuffed in the first half alongside the rest of Green Bay’s offense, he carried the ball five times for 35 yards during the second half. Sure, the Vikings might not have cared about Green Bay’s rushing attack due to the score and, to their credit, the offensive linemen opened some holes. But Johnson ran hard and decisively.

All you can ask of a running back is to gain the yards provided by the linemen and then a little more. Johnson did that. When there was nothing, he found something. When there was something, he stepped on the gas, fought hard and fell forward.

There at least were some positive running plays with Kaleb Johnson getting some blocking. pic.twitter.com/BmJ7eits4T — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

It’s easy to see why he was an All-American at Iowa and a third-round pick by the Steelers last year.

More promising run game with Kaleb Johnson getting an opening. pic.twitter.com/E84dDROCzz — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

A total of 51 running backs have had at least 50 carries. Johnson ranks eighth with 3.62 yards after contact per carry. Johnson has 188 yards after contract on his 52 rushes. In a combined 97 rushes by Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd, they have 191.

Kaleb Johnson with some burst to beat the defender and then gains some yards after contact. pic.twitter.com/vcO4zNLOHB — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

There’s a chance Jacobs will be back to face the Rams. If not, he’ll be back in the lineup for the stretch run. A running back tandem of Jacobs and Johnson could be pretty good and deliver the offensive balance needed to take some of the pressure off the linemen to protect Jordan Love for 40 dropbacks a game.

The Packers' offensive line was ransacked by the Vikings today.



You can blame the players.

You can blame the coaching.

You can blame the game plan.



Really, it was an organizational failure, which obviously starts at the top. ⬇️https://t.co/d7U3hc78tL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

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