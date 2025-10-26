Packers-Steelers Score, Live Updates as Aaron Rodgers Faces Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in a hyped matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love and teams that are atop their division.
Who will win? Follow along all night for updates.
Clutch Jordan Love
There, obviously, has been an incredible amount of focus on Aaron Rodgers facing his former team. Rodgers, of course, won’t be the only quarterback on the field, and his understudy is off to an impressive start to the season.
Last week, Jordan Love put together his second fourth-quarter comeback and first game-winning drive of the season. Not part of those numbers are the five consecutive drives in which he rallied Green Bay to a tie at Dallas.
Coming through in the clutch is a necessity to be considered a top quarterback.
“It’s not just him, but I would say one of his superpowers is his ability to stay composed in the most chaotic of moments,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And I think that’s true with most great quarterbacks is they just are going to stay even keel and play the next play and treat it as its own entity. And I think he has done a really nice job with that.
“But I also think just having some of these guys now that have been through the fire a little bit (and) are a little bit more battle tested to be in those moments to help him, because football is not like basketball, where you can go out and a guy can just take over a game and score 50 points. Football, you need everybody around you. That’s why we say, always say it takes all 11.”
Yes, but one of those 11 is more important than the others. That’s why they get paid the big bucks is to be that rising tide that lifts all boats.
Love has shown that ability this season.
“If you have great quarterback play,” LaFleur continued, “you can overcome some shortcomings in different areas. But, ultimately, you need the people around you to be on the same page with you so that you can go out there and drive the team down the field.”
Leaky Packers Pass Defense?
In Week 4, the Packers couldn’t stop Dak Prescott in a 40-40 tie at Dallas. After the bye, the Packers needed a late field goal to hold off a second-half comeback by Joe Flacco and the Bengals in Week 6. Last week, backup Jacoby Brissett completed 14 consecutive passes and had the Cardinals in position to upset the Packers.
If the Packers couldn’t stop Flacco and Brissett, how are they going to stop Aaron Rodgers?
Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley dismissed any questions about his pass defense.
“Our secondary right now, in the NFL, has given up less pass yards per play than any secondary in the National Football League and I don't think they get enough credit for that,” he said on Thursday. “Our secondary is No. 1 in the NFL in yards per pass play, and I give them huge credit for that, along with the rush.”
Sure enough, Green Bay entered Week 8 atop the league with 5.34 yards allowed per passing attempt. Even over those last three games, the Packers are tied for ninth in yards allowed per attempt.
“I’m with Haf,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “I think statistically if you look at the numbers, that’s going to tell you what all you need to know. Like I said, I’m with Haf and I’m not going to go against Haf on that one.”
McKinney’s concern was the missed assignments that cropped up last week but hadn’t been an issue to start the season. He wasn’t worried, though, and repeated a phrase that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia uses.
“Bumper sticker says, ‘Sh** happens,’” McKinney said. “We’re not going to be perfect all the time. In this league, guys are getting paid just like we’re getting paid. We’re going to make mistakes; nobody’s perfect. I think the biggest thing, especially in the DB room, you’ve got to be short-minded. Something happen bad? All right, next play. Something good happen? All right, next play. We didn’t really dwell on it.
“Obviously, we talked about it and made our adjustments but we’re not going to sit up here and keep talking about it. We’re going to fix it, correct it, and we’re going to move on and keep it from happening again.”
Aaron Rodgers’ Snap Count
Packers coach Matt LaFleur has grown a bit exasperated about his defense doing silly things like jumping offside. His defense has been flagged six times for defensive offside or neutral-zone infraction.
“The thing that we definitely have to clean up, (and) you can sit there and talk about it until you’re blue in the face in terms of third down,” he said. “What is an offense going to try to do? They’re going to try to draw you offsides. The fact that we did it twice is really disappointing.”
Parsons has been guilty of six penalties – fourth-most in the league. Five of them are for offside or neutral-zone infractions.
Enter the quarterback master of cadence, Aaron Rodgers.
“I’m not worried,” Parsons said. “I don’t go to bed thinking about that cadence. I know I’ve got a tendency to jump offsides, but I tell them I’m trying to help the team. That’s just me playing hard. I just hope I just don’t cause people a rough time. I just hope I don’t cost the team. Every penalty cost the team, but I just hope I don’t hurt us too bad. I’m going to try not to jump offsides, and I’m going to focus.
“It’s a focus thing more than his cadence thing. I just when you get tired, you try and make a play, we all make mistakes, but I’m going to try to clean that up, but I’m not worried about it at all.”
Packers-Steelers Quick Hits
- Between regular season and playoffs, Aaron Rodgers threw 520 touchdown passes in a Packers uniform. With a win on Sunday, he’d join Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the quarterbacks to have beaten every team.
- Last week, Rodgers moved up to fifth place on the all-time list for passing yards.
- On Sunday nights, Jordan Love has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, good for a 121.1 passer rating. He’ll look to join Brees (twice) and Rodgers as the only quarterbacks with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of at least 100 in five consecutive Sunday night starts.
- With last week’s three-sack game, Micah Parsons recorded his 16th game of two-plus sacks since being drafted in 2021. Only Hall of Famers Reggie White (24 games), Richard Dent (19) and Jared Allen (17) as future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt (21) have more.
The Cardinals were the only team to give Parsons a steady diet of one-on-one blocks. That failed miserably.
“It’s about playing to win,” Parsons said. “It’s hard to win games max protecting every game and doing two-man routes. If you’re going to go out there and win, you’ve got to see what you’ve got. We’re about to hit November football – October’s almost up – and you talk about making the playoffs and championships and going the distance, it happens now.
“You’ve got to see what you’ve got on your team. Even us, we’ve got to challenge ourselves and push ourselves to go out there and be competitive regardless of circumstances. If they’re going to chip in playoff football, then we’ve got to be ready to learn how to beat chips. It challenges all. If they’re going to play us one on one, then we’ve got to learn how to win one on one blocks.”