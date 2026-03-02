Packers Take Cornerback With Elite Size, Speed, Length in New Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are short on cornerbacks but they don’t like short cornerbacks.

In his post-Scouting Combine mock draft for On SI , Justin Melo noted Green Bay’s thresholds and used its second-round pick on Washington cornerback Tacario Davis.

Davis would provide a completely different set of physical tools to Green Bay’s secondary. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.76.

“The Packers might be infatuated with that size, speed, and athleticism profile,” Melo wrote.

Davis was one of Melo’s Scouting Combine winners . At 6-foot-4 with 33 3/8-inch arms and 4.41 speed, he’s got elite tools.

“Size, speed, and length routinely translate for cornerbacks and Davis checked boxes in bunches,” Melo wrote.

Davis is not in Dane Brugler’s Top 100 list for The Athletic , isn’t among the top 15 cornerbacks for Lance Zierlein at NFL.com and is the No. 180 prospect for Pro Football Focus, but the size and speed could be impossible to ignore.

Zierlein compared him to the Bears’ Nahshon Wright, who had a dominant season for the Bears.

“Davis is more disruptive than productive with size, length and strength to reroute releases from press,” Zierlein wrote as part of his scouting report. “He slams catch windows closed when he’s in the neighborhood. While his physical traits make a wideout’s job tougher, their route-running prowess can do the same to Davis.”

In 2025, Davis allowed a 53.6 percent catch rate with one touchdown allowed and two interceptions, according to PFF. The 15 completions he was charged with allowed just 146 yards.

Sports Info Solutions , which has him 23rd among cornerback and No. 157 overall, charged him with a 43 percent catch rate and only 97 yards allowed.

“Davis is a super-long corner who has the size, burst, and tackling skills to develop into a solid NFL player, but his lanky build and sticky hips could hold him back from being a starting-level player,” reads the start of its scouting report.

Davis spent his first three seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final season. He allowed a career completion percentage of 49.7. He allowed just one touchdown his final two seasons and led the Pac-12 in pass breakups in 2023.

“He’s a player that really emerged last year and you got see him really start to accelerate his development, and I thought that was really, really cool,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said of Davis in 2024.

“It’s rare when you have a group of guys that’s as close as they are here. ... Those guys are so close and being able to play at the level he wants to play at and the consistency he wants to perform at, being in the back end with people who you’ve done it with before and you know where they’re going to be and you trust each other, it’s a huge part of it.“

Davis transferred to Washington after the 2024 season but was limited to seven games due to rib and hamstring injuries. He was selected for the Senior Bowl but didn’t participate.

Different Mock, Same Position

In a seven-round mock draft at Pro Football Network , Ian Cummings selected Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood with the Packers’ second-round choice.

“At 6-foot, 193 pounds, with 31 3/8-inch arms, 4.44 speed, and elite explosiveness numbers, Colton Hood checks most of the physical boxes the Green Bay Packers look for at CB. He has scheme-versatile upside with his reactive quickness and playmaking ability, and he never shied away from a challenge to compete all through the pre-draft process.”

Colton Hood is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.61 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 109 out of 2779 CB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/knzOC4P2D1 pic.twitter.com/i91090to0Q — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Hood is Brugler’s No. 28 prospect at The Athletic .

“He plays sticky man to man and gets busy as a run defender. Hood had an up-and-down Senior Bowl week, but the highs made him look like a first-round player,” Brugler wrote.

Hood is PFF’s No. 38 prospect. It charged him with passer ratings of 70.8 in 2025 and 51.7 in 2024 with one touchdown allowed and three interceptions during that span.

Green Bay filled its need at center with Michigan State’s Matt Gulbin in the third round and bolstered the offensive line with Florida State tackle Austin Barber in the fourth round. The Day 3 picks included two defensive tackles and another cornerback.

Gulbin played mostly at right guard in 2023, mostly at left guard in 2024 and entirely at center in 2025, when PFF charged him with two sacks and five pressures.

“Gulbin isn't the best athlete at the center position,” Cummings wrote, “but he's smart and fundamentally sound, with an incredibly strong anchor, and his combined anchor strength and hand power fit the Packers' new modus operandi of physical dominance in the trenches.”