Packers Trailing Panthers 7-6 at Halftime, And It’s Easy to See Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers found a little something at the end of the half to trail the Carolina Panthers 7-6 at halftime on Sunday against Lambeau Field.
Trailing 7-3 with 2:22 left in the half, Green Bay took the ball with a chance for a double-up – points to end the first half and possession to start the second half.
The offense overcame offensive holding penalties by Sean Rhyan and Elgton Jenkins – the boobirds made their presence felt on the second hold to set up Brandon McManus’ 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
On second-and-20, Jordan Love threw a magnificent pass to Romeo Doubs for a gain of 30, with Love using deft touch to float the ball over safety Tre’von Moehrig. A short completion sandwiched between a pair of incompletions led to the field goal.
It was an odd first half, with Green Bay managing only two field goals. Love was 11-of-16 passing for 136 yards and Josh Jacobs had one his best halves of the season with seven carries for 49 yards.
So, why are the Packers losing? Easy. They went 0-for-3 in the red zone.
Carolina took a 7-3 lead with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It drove 76 yards in 10 plays even with a bunch of backup linemen on the field.
Rico Dowdle started the drive with a 29-yard gain on a toss to the right. Nickel Javon Bullard and safety Evan Williams were in position to limit the gain but it appeared neither player even touched Dowdle.
On third-and-5, Bryce Young ripped a 22-yard completion to Xavier Legette. On fourth-and-1, Dowdle found a first down. On the next play, Dowdle got a toss to the left, cut back to the middle and found his way through the bodies for the go-ahead touchdown.
Former Packers lineman Yosh Nijman, who was starting for injured right tackle Taylor Moton, spiked the ball.
Green Bay outgained Carolina 184-149 in the half. Carolina had 88 rushing yards on 17 carries – more than Green Bay’s season average. The Packers were guilty of six penalties for 39 yards.
Neither team punted.
The Packers took a 3-0 lead with 7:53 remaining in the second quarter on McManus’ 49-yard field goal.
Even that was disappointing, though. On third-and-11, Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on a bomb for 51. In his second game back, Watson made a leaping catch and hung into the ball after a hard fall to the ground. The completion pushed Love past 10,000 career passing yards.
Three consecutive runs by Jacobs gained 16 yards before the Packers shifted into reverse and stepped on the gas. First, Jenkins was flagged for an illegal snap. Next, Jordan Morgan was beaten by Turk Wharton for a sack. Then, Watson was flagged for a false start. Finally, on third-and-23, Emanuel Wilson dropped a screen.
At least the field goal was good.
Early in the second quarter, it was Xavier McKinney to the rescue.
With Carolina having a first down at Green Bay’s 18, McKinney sacked Young and forced a fumble. Chuba Hubbard recovered, though, and ran ahead for what wound up being a gain of 6. On second down, Micah Parsons stuffed Dowdle, setting up third-and-6. Young went deep to the right to Legette, but cornerback Keisean Nixon had great coverage and McKinney ranged over and intercepted the pass in the back of the end zone.
With left guard Aaron Banks questionable with a stinger, the Packers played the second quarter with Rhyan at left guard and Morgan staying at right guard.
Carolina’s offensive line, which started the day without its right tackle, right guard and center, continued to deal with attrition. Chandler Zavala, who came off injured reserve on Saturday to be the new starting right guard, suffered an elbow injury, so Jake Curhan entered alongside the new center, Austin Corbett, and the new right tackle, Nijman.
