Packers-Vikings Inactives: Jordan Love Officially QB2 Behind Clayton Tune

MINNEAPOLIS – As Packers On SI reported on Saturday , Jordan Love is the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Malik Willis, who was questionable on the final injury report with injuries to his right shoulder and hamstring, is inactive. Here is the full list.

Packers inactives



QB Malik Willis

LB Quay Walker

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Dontayvion Wicks

S Xavier McKinney

RT Zach Tom

LB Edgerrin Cooper



Quarterback Malik Willis. Clayton Tune will start and Love will be the backup, a decision solidified when the team did not elevate Desmond Ridder from the practice squad.

Unless he’s forced into action, Love will go into the playoffs without taking a game snap since Week 16 at Chicago.

“That’s what practice is all there for, and I think we’ve done a great job of amping it up this week,” he said this week. “Guys have been flying around at practice. We’ve been doing a great job. That’s where you’ve got to get your reps in and be able to maximize those and get yourself ready. I think we’ve scheduled it, structured a good way throughout practice this week where we’re getting a lot of reps.”

Running back Josh Jacobs. The Packers have only two running backs active with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks after the team did not elevate Pierre Strong. That could be worth watching in what figures to be a run-heavy attack.

“It’s tough on him, because he wants to be out there,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Jacobs. “But he understands. He’s not totally 100 percent. He probably could’ve played if we wanted him to play more, but we got bigger fish to fry, so to speak.

“I think even this week, he’s getting where he needs to be. He’s moving around pretty good in practice. The time he’s had off has really helped him to recover, and we feel like he’ll be just about where he needs to be.”

Receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks was doubtful with a concussion. In theory, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are available, but it’d be a surprise if any of those players get a lot of run. Or maybe any. The Packers have first-round pick Matthew Golden, receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton and practice-squad signing Jakobie Keeney-James.

Golden is sixth on the team with 28 receptions. In the final 10 games, he was inactive in three and caught 10 passes for 100 yards in the seven games he did play.

“The injuries set him back,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrble said this week. “He had different games he was starting. I thought in those games, especially the Cincinnati game, I don’t think we would’ve won it without the plays that he made. I thought he did a tremendous job. Then he had the shoulder injury, came back from that after missing some time, and then the wrist injury.

“I don’t think Matthew’s done anything wrong. He’s been a great pro, learned the playbook. Since training camp on, he’s done a tremendous job winning the one-on-one opps that he’s had. I’ve said it before, when you go back and watch the tape, I don’t think of too many times he’s been truly gloved by a DB. He’s done a good job winning his one-on-ones.”

Right tackle Zach Tom. In theory, the rest of the offensive line will be available, though it seems more likely that the team will go with Rasheed Walker, Jacob Monk, Lecitus Smith, Anthony Belton and Darian Kinnard as the starting five. The Packers signed Smith from the practice squad on Saturday.

Linebackers Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper. Green Bay’s top duo is out, meaning Isaiah McDuffie will be in a featured role and 2024 third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper will get his first big chance. Undrafted rookie Jamon Johnson was elevated from the practice squad to give the Packers three linebackers.

Safety: Xavier McKinney. The Packers might not play Evan Williams, either, as he’s been battling a knee injury sustained at Denver. The Packers could start the game with Kitan Oladapo and Johnathan Baldwin. Oladapo played a lot in Week 18 when he was a rookie last season. Baldwin is an undrafted rookie who was signed to the 53 on Saturday. He has not played in a game this season.

“I think we’re at a point in the season where it’s like, we understand the magnitude,” McKinney said. “And so, even when we’re not playing, we still take these practices seriously. We go out there and practice hard and still make sure that we’re on top of all of our keys.

“I do think sometimes it could matter, like when you first start off the season, like preseason. But once you at the back end, it’s not as big of a factor. You’re more so trying to get healthy and be healthy more than anything, especially going into the postseason.”

Vikings Inactives

#GBvsMIN inactives



WR Myles Price

QB John Wolford (Emergency 3rd QB)

CB Dwight McGlothern Jr.

QB Brett Rypien

RB Aaron Jones Sr.

T Walter Rouse

TE T.J. Hockenson — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 4, 2026

Former Packers running back Aaron Jones, who was ruled out on Friday due to an injured hip, is inactive. He finished the season with 548 rushing yards and 28 receptions for 199 yards.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), who is second on the team with 51 receptions, is out, as well.

