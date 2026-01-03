GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a fitting cap to a week filled with roster moves, the Green Bay Packers made six transactions on Saturday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers made 23 roster moves this week to get ready for what’s essentially a preseason game in advance of the playoffs. Here’s what the latest transactions mean for Week 18.

Not Elevated: QB Desmond Ridder

Sometimes, the roster moves that aren’t made are more interesting than the ones that are made.

On Thursday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that Clayton Tune would go from the practice squad to starting at quarterback. Who would be his backup? Would it be Jordan Love, who had cleared the concussion protocol? Would it be Malik Willis, who starred last week against Baltimore before aggravating an injured shoulder? Or would it be Desmond Ridder, who was added to the practice squad?

“Well, in the event, if he’s the backup on gameday and if something bad happened, then you’ve got not many other options,” LaFleur said. “But the intent I would say is not to play him.”

Indeed, a source said, Love will be the backup to Tune on Sunday.

With backups throughout the lineup, it’s almost impossible to believe the Packers would risk Love against the blitz-happy Vikings if pressed into duty. If he had to play in case of emergency, the offense would probably be handoff up the middle, handoff left, handoff right.

It will be Tune’s first start since his rookie season in 2023. That one did not go well .

“He’s just been a sponge,” Willis said this week, “soaking up everything we talk about in the meeting room; asking questions and even putting in his input on stuff he feels the most comfortable about. He’s been doing a great job.”

Tune’s running ability – “he’s got some wheels” – has impressed Love.

“He’s been doing a great job in practice just making plays, understanding the scheme and when stuff’s not there, he’s making some pretty cool off-schedule plays. I’m excited to see him play,” Love said.

The Packers signed Ridder to the practice squad before Wednesday’s practice. How would it be possible for him to play in a game so quickly?

“He’s a guy that we’ve seen up close and personal,” LaFleur said on Friday. “We played against him when he was in Atlanta and watching what he did in that game, he led them to a win. So, he’s got experience in the system. I think he’s put in the time. Sean’s been working with him, too. Yeah, he’ll be ready to go if need be.”

Packers Promote WR Jakobie Keeney-James; Savion Williams to IR

The Packers have signed receiver Jakobie Keeney-James from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving him the nod over Isaiah Neyor and Will Sheppard in providing depth at receiver. Savion Williams is out, Dontayvion Wicks is doubtful and it’s almost impossible to believe coach Matt LaFleur wants a repeat of last year’s torn ACL for Christian Watson.

There will be a few roster moves today, including this receiver being elevated. (Edit: Not elevated. Signed to 53.) Fresh story on the roster moves coming later, but for now ...https://t.co/vyyi8XcJ26 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) January 3, 2026

Keeney-James was signed to the practice squad in late September. He spent five seasons at Eastern Washington, where he caught 61 passes for 825 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to Massachusetts as a graduate student and caught 50 passes for 839 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. His season was highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown catch against Georgia.

With more of a slot skill-set, that could signal Jayden Reed will have a limited role or no role at all.

He’s an impressive prospect . At 5-foot-11 1/2 and 190 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds with a 40.5-inch vertical leap.

“If I would’ve had to do this early in the year, I probably wouldn’t have had the trust that I have now,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said this week of the practice-squad receivers. “Every single week, we give them their reps and we do a little scrimmage at the end of the practice. We call it green-on-green group that we did in training camp. They’ll get like six to eight reps. …

“Early on, you were having mental mistakes and not feeling as confident in the play-calls throughout the week. Lately, they’ve been really clean and doing a great job. The other day, J-Reed was like, ‘These dudes really got it. They look like our group right now running around out there,’ where earlier in the year I probably couldn’t have said that as much.”

In a related roster move, the Packers placed Williams on injured reserve after weeks of him trying to play through a foot injury.

“We’d love to get him back,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “He’s been pretty hobbled for multiple weeks, and to compound that, last week he was really sick, so there was a lot of factors into that.”

Packers Promote C/G Lecitus Smith; Donovan Jennings to IR

With guard Donovan Jennings out with a throat injury , the Packers promoted Lecitus Smith from the practice squad. In an associated roster move, the Packers placed Jennings on injured reserve.

If the Packers opt to give their veteran starting linemen the day off, Smith could wind up going from the practice squad to the starting lineup.

Smith was a fifth-round pick by Arizona in 2022. He played in 10 games with two starts as a rookie for the Cardinals and eight games with one start for the Patriots in 2024.

Smith has been in and out of Green Bay so many times that he should leave a suitcase at the facility. Especially if he winds up playing center against the blitz-happy Vikings, this could be a chance to show he can be a viable backup at a critical position.

“I want to show that I can be a consistent, good football player for this team,” he said when he returned to the team during training camp. “I think that’s what they want to see out of me. They want to see a guy that can play multiple spots – both guard spots, center, of course – and be able to do it consistently. Not high one day and low the next or no drop-off. Just being a consistent, good football player. I get to that point and I’m consistent with that, I think I’ll be happy with myself.”

Packers Elevate LB Jamon Johnson

With only four linebackers on the roster and with Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper unlikely to play, the Packers elevated rookie Jamon Johnson. He’ll join Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper to give the Packers a three-man linebacker corps.

This is Johnson’s third elevation of the season. He played 11 snaps on special teams in the Thanksgiving victory at Detroit. He will get a lot of playing time against the Vikings.

Packers Elevate TE Drake Dabney

With only two tight ends on the roster, Luke Musgrave and Josh Whyle, the Packers for a second consecutive week have elevated Drake Dabney. He played seven snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams in the loss to Baltimore.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News