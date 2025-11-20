Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Josh Jacobs Opens Up About Play-Hurt Mentality
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who left Sunday’s victory over the Giants with a knee injury, returned to practice as the team continued its prep for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The plan was for Jacobs to try to practice on Friday. Instead, he jogged onto the field early in practice and caught a handful of passes from Jordan Love during the portion of practice open to reporters.
“I’m truly really like day to day, like really day to day,” Jacobs said after practice. “But I also know me. I’m always try to go.”
That’s the leadership brought by Jacobs. One of the toughest players on the roster, nobody would bat an eye if he sat out Sunday’s game, especially with a short-week turnaround before another division showdown at the Detroit Lions looming.
So, why play? Why not rest and heal?
“I think it’s just me being a competitor, honestly,” he said. “And not only that, I feel like my big thing about me, and when it comes to the guys in this locker room, is there’s a certain respect level that we have to have for each other and for our craft. And for me, man, it’s big.
“It’s hard for me to be able to look at somebody in their eyes and quit on them or look at them in the eyes and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t give it everything I had for you.’ You know, we’re in this together, and that’s something that I always been a big stickler of because, even now, you know, I’m taking less practice reps, and another guy’s got to get up and do more and that affects him and his body and everybody else. So, it’s not wanting to let nobody down, but it’s also having the mentality to still want to be great and excel in everything you do.”
While Jacobs and receiver Savion Williams (foot) returned to practice as limited participation, linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) missed a second consecutive day.
It’s 18-5 on the injury report, with cornerback Bo Melton added as limited participation with a shoulder injury. Including Melton, the Packers have seven options to play receiver. Six of them were limited participation.
Back to Jacobs, he suffered a bone bruise when he hit the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium, which he called “definitely the worst” surface in the league.
“It kind of freaked me out a little bit,” he said.
The swelling from the injury, which he said was sustained on the second play of the game, is what held him back against the Giants.
“I felt like I didn’t want to be a hindrance to the team and I already felt like a few plays that I tried to play through it, I didn’t feel like myself. I couldn’t really run,” he said.
A handful of days later, Jacobs is feeling better. He said 50 percent to 60 percent of the swelling is gone, so now it’s getting back his range of motion.
If he can’t play on Sunday, he said he’d play against the Lions.
“I never really believe in missing games or anything like that,” he said.
As a team captain, Jacobs’ toughness is an inspiration to his teammates.
“Josh has always put the team before himself every single time, whether it was calf strains, whether it was hands, muscles,” defensive end Micah Parsons said. “He’s kind of always been that guy to be like, ‘I’m pushing through it. I’m putting my life out here for y’all’ and let us know how much he cares about us.
“That kind of shows you his mental toughness, what he brings to this team, what he brings to the game, and you see it in his play style. His play style is aggressive as hell. That’s how he attacks his treatment, that’s how he attacks his practice regimen, and he feels like if he’s capable to practice today, that means a lot having one of your leaders out there on the field. Knowing what he’s going through, that’s challenging as hell, but that’s kind of the guy he is, and I couldn’t be more happy to be his teammate.”
This wouldn’t be the first time that Jacobs suffered an early-game injury.
“My rookie year, actually playing here,” Jacobs said, thinking back to the 2019 season when he was with the Raiders. “First time ever playing this stadium, first play, the first play of the game. Adrian Amos, highest paid safety at that time, came down left side of the field, I ran him over, fractured my growth plate on my shoulder, and I played the rest of the year basically with a fractured shoulder.
“I didn’t practice basically the rest of the year. Saturdays, did walk-through and played in the games on Sundays. That was probably the worst injury I’ve ever had playing football. Because you couldn’t even sleep laying on your back. You couldn’t do none of that, like you in a sling. Sling gets uncomfortable. You can’t really hold it down. That was probably, that was probably the worst.”
Green Bay Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs, CB/WR Bo Melton (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (illness), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Full: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), K Brandon McManus (right quad).
Minnesota Vikings Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Christian Darrisaw (knee).
Limited: RG Will Fries (knee), OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder).
Full: RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (concussion).
Note: Kelly returned to practice from injured reserve and is within the 21-day practice window.
