Packers Wednesday Injury Update From the Field: Setback at RB vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ running back situation has been hit by a bit of a detour just a few days before the Week 1 showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.

With Josh Jacobs on the exempt list and the Packers set to lean into what offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich called a “committee” of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, practice squad running back Pierre Strong was not on the field for the start of Wednesday’s practice.

Strong’s absence perhaps explains why the P ackers signed a running back to the practice squad , Damon Bankston.

So, for Lloyd, who has played in only one game in his first two seasons, Brooks, who hasn’t been asked to be a focal point of the offense in his first three seasons, and Johnson who was acquired less than two weeks ago in a trade with Pittsburgh, it might be a case of having to carry the load, ready or not.

That’s because Strong, who entered the NFL in 2022, was the team’s most experienced running back in terms of seasons in the league and career carries.

Strong, who spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad, had 99 carries for 499 yards for the Patriots (2022) and Browns (2023 and 2024). Brooks has 82 carries, including 63 for Green Bay the last two seasons, and Lloyd has six.

Lloyd will be the team’s No. 1 back against the Vikings. His only career game was against the Colts in Week 2 of his rookie season, so he hasn’t even played in a division game.

The Packers are confident, though, given his body of work in training camp and the offseason, which included perfect attendance on the practice field after two injury-plagued seasons.

“Yeah, we know what we have with MarShawn,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday. “I think the biggest thing is for him to just get out there, play football, get that confidence. I thought he did a nice job this entire offseason proving to us and to himself that he could be out there on a regular basis, so hopefully we just keep improving and, as the season rolls through we’ll be seeing the best version of him.”

Brooks had a career-high 13 carries in last year’s finale against the Vikings, when he shared backfield duties with Emanuel Wilson.

“Yeah, I think he’s done a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I think you saw it last year. He got a lot of opps versus them in that Week 17 game, and I know he was out there, and, but all their starters were out there. So, yeah, I’ve got a lot of confidence in Chris.”

Helping Johnson’s transition is his familiarity in the offense. He was an All-American at Iowa in 2024 while using Green Bay’s playbook.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said, “and I think it does help, I would say that there was some carryover, not only from when he was at Iowa with Tim Lester, but also with Arthur Smith, who I’ve worked with before. So, some of the terminology is the same.”

Jacobs’ initial court appearance over misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property is scheduled for Thursday.

“The more clarity, the better,” LaFleur said. “But yeah, it’s just wait and see.”

Two Players Didn’t Practice

Among players on the 53-man roster, defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (unknown) did not practice.

The Packers can make up for the loss of Brinson, who was part of a seven-strong group at defensive tackle.

“I love that it kicked out like that for us,” defensive tackle Jonathan Gannon said on Tuesday. “I think you can never have enough big guys.”

On the offensive line, left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), both of whom were limited throughout training camp, were on the field and doing individual drills while reporters were present. Reporters were ushered off the field before team drills.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time and see where they’re at,” LaFleur said. “They’ll be out there in a limited basis today, and hopefully we can build upon that throughout the course of the week.”

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And 5⃣ reasons why they'll win the Super Bowl: ⬇️https://t.co/rv3WdnVR4B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 9, 2026

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