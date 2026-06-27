Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 16 player, Jayden Reed.

It’s possible the Green Bay Packers’ most underrated receiver is also their best receiver.

Christian Watson is coming off a strong comeback season following a torn ACL, leading to heightened expectations for the big-play threat. Matthew Golden is coming off a strong final game to his rookie season, leading to expectations for the cliched Year 2 jump.

The most productive receiver on the roster, however, has been Jayden Reed. Injuries ruined last season, but the Packers believed in him enough to give him a contract extension a couple months ago.

Why Jayden Reed Is So Important

As a second-round pick in 2023, Reed joined a receiver corps that included second-year players Watson and Romeo Doubs. All he did was lead the team with 64 receptions for 793 yards as a rookie and 55 receptions for 857 yards in 2024.

Last season, he tried to play through a foot injury. Instead, he suffered a broken collarbone while making an incredible catch against the Commanders in Week 2. He returned for the stretch run and wound up catching 19 passes in seven games.

Still, over the last three seasons, Reed is one of 139 receivers who have been targeted with at least 60 passes. He is No. 1 in passer rating when targeted at 126.8. Reed is one of 31 receivers with at least 15 touchdown catches the past three seasons. Only one targeted pass resulted in an interception. No other receiver with 15-plus touchdowns had fewer than four targeted interceptions.

Whether he’s getting the ball or he’s a decoy – wherever No. 11 lines up or motions to, defenses follow – he is a true X-factor.

Jayden Reed’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Reed is at his best in the slot but, even though he’s just 5-foot-10 7/8, he is not the prototypical slot receiver. His 2024 season from that perspective was rather ridiculous.

Slot receivers are supposed to be excellent after the catch. Reed was, indeed, excellent. Of the 94 receivers who were targeted at least 45 times, Reed ranked eighth with 7.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

Slot receivers are supposed to be short-catch specialists instead of deep threats. Of the 89 receivers who were targeted on at least eight passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, Reed was first with a catch rate of 80.0 percent. Reed caught 12 of 15 deep targets; no other receiver was better than 66.7 percent.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Overall in 2024, Reed was No. 1 with a passer rating when targeted of 137.5 and No. 9 with 15.6 yards per catch.

Reed’s not just a good player but he’s an excellent teammate and personifies what the team is looking for.

As he said in 2024, “the ball finds good energy,” so he doesn’t sweat it if he only gets a few targets. “If we’re winning, I’m happy,” he said .

“It’s really just a blessing from my standpoint, but it doesn’t change the way I work,” he said of his contract extension. “I honestly think it has more to me being a good teammate than even being the player I am. I think I’m a better teammate. If you look at the tape, I’m always around the ball, I’m always picking my teammates up. I think that’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m at this point with this organization. So, it’s just the little things, man.”

Before 2025, Reed had missed only one game, so last season might have been an outlier as far as being tagged as an “injury-prone” receiver. Still, at about 190 pounds, he can only withstand so much punishment before some of the explosiveness is taken out of his game. That’s on coach Matt LaFleur to use him wisely.

Reed’s hands could be better, too. While he is No. 1 in passer rating when targeted over the last three years, he also has the 17th-highest drop percentage. Of course, his drop in the playoff loss at Chicago might have cost the Packers the game.

What Happens If Jayden Reed Gets Hurt

The Packers’ depth at receiver is lacking, to state the obvious . So, losing Reed would be a major blow to the passing game.

As far as a man-for-man replacement in the slot, Christian Watson certainly doesn’t look like a slot receiver but he’s been lethal when put in that position. He was fourth in the league with four slot touchdowns last season. The slot should be Skyy Moore’s niche, but he’s been a nonfactor on offense the last two seasons.

Why We Ranked Jayden Reed Here

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

During Reed’s excellent rookie season, coach Matt LaFleur offered about the highest praise imaginable.

“ He is a dog. He’s a war daddy ,” LaFleur said.

It’s a phrase Reed hadn’t heard.

“It’s got to be something good, so I told him thank you,” Reed said.

At the time, Reed was part of a crowded receiver corps. Not anymore. The Packers thinned the herd at receiver this offseason, electing to hitch their wagon to Watson and Reed with contract extensions.

“He’s been a consummate pro, and he’s done everything that I’ve asked, he’s done everything that Matt’s asked, everything that special teams has asked,” passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said.

“Just happy for him, happy for his family. He’s such a humble guy. I remember, I texted him, I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, probably take my brother and my girl out to Outback or something.’ So, he’s not going to change who he is. He’s a worker, he represents the G in the right way.”

Reed’s extension is worth $50.25 million and ties him to the team through the 2029 season.

“I really don’t look at money changing the player I am or how I play,” Reed said. “I really don’t look at it like that personally. You’re going to get the same guy from me. Whatever you need me to do – punt return, sh**, I’ll run down on gunner if you need me to. That’s just what kind of person I am. I look at myself as a football player. I can do anything.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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