PFF Says Packers Can’t Lose This Free Agent; It’s Wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers dominate the list of the best NFL free agents for 2026. Left tackle Rasheed Walker, quarterback Malik Willis, receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker Quay Walker all could demand top dollar on the free-agent market.

From that group, Rasheed Walker is Pro Football Focus’ choice as the one free agent the Packers’ can’t afford to lose .

The logic is sound. Walker is a solid starter at a premium position. Of the 32 starters, 20 entered the NFL as first-round draft picks and five more were selected in the second round. Walker is one of three starters who were selected in the seventh round or went undrafted.

He’s been solid. A savior, really. Where would the Packers have been had Walker not been ready to jump in after David Bakhtiari played the last game of his career in Week 1 of the 2023 season? Since making his first start in Week 2 of 2023, Walker started all but two games the last three seasons, with one of those exceptions being in Week 18 of this season.

“Well, one, I would like to just say thank you to this organization for giving me a chance,” he said after the season. “Coming in, getting drafted in the seventh round, and then coming in, turning into a starting left tackle in the NFL is just a blessing from God.

“Really enjoyed my time here, took pride in protecting Jordan Love or whoever was in the backfield playing quarterback, made a lot of great relationships with a lot of guys. It’s just been a good time for me, and I’m just ready for whatever’s happening next.”

In 2025, according to PFF, 68 offensive tackles played at least 300 pass-protecting snaps. Walker was a respectable 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. He allowed five sacks in 2025 – just one over the final six games – and three sacks in 2024 for a total of eight the past two seasons. Eleven tackles allowed at least eight sacks this season alone.

“Entering the market at age 26 and with three years of starting experience under his belt, Walker could receive more money than anticipated,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Considering other injuries and questions along the team’s offensive line, the Packers should probably try to keep their left tackle.”

Here’s Why PFF Is Wrong

The Packers didn’t draft Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 for him to stand on the sideline.

After missing most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, Morgan in 2025 started games at left guard, right guard and right tackle. As the unit’s resident jack-of-all-trades next man up, he struggled. Finally, when Walker and most of the starters were rested in Week 18, Morgan got to start at his natural position.

Walker is likely to get a budget-busting contract. Spotrac is projecting a four-year, $81.1 million contract. There’s a decent chance he’ll get even more . If that sounds like crazy money, remember that left tackle is a premium position. Exactly half the left tackles are earning at least $20 million per season.

That’s a lot of money – and perhaps more than the Packers can afford given their salary cap. Besides, Morgan was drafted to be the team’s starting left tackle.

It’s time. Ready or not.

“He’s getting better,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said late in the season. “His fundamentals, his get-off, his pad level, his hands, all that stuff gets better as you play more and get the experience. So, we’re excited about him. Still a lot of room to improve. He’ll be the first one to tell you that.”

Moreover, if Walker gets that $20 million-per-season contract, the Packers probably will be rewarded with a third-round compensatory selection in the 2027 draft. The Packers need as many good draft picks as they can get their hands after trading away two first-round picks for Micah Parsons.

“I feel like I’m a great football player,” Walker said. “I love to play football. This is what I do. Take my job very serious, take my quarterback very serious. Feel like I bring leadership, and I feel like my tape over the last three, four years, I’ve been consistent, I’ve been on the field producing. I’ve still got a lot of football left in me, so that’s all that matters. I’m healthy, I’m ready to go.”

Two days after the season-ending playoff loss to Chicago, Walker, who will turn only 26 on Feb. 13, wasn’t sure what was in store.

“I’d love to be back,” he said. “I love Green Bay. Love the team, love the people here, and I feel we have a chance to do something special in the future.”

