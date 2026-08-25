Practice, Game Against Cardinals Will Be Huge for These Packers Players

Training camp will end with a bang for the Green Bay Packers.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers will host a joint practice with brother Mike LaFleur’s Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday before the teams close the preseason on Friday night.

For the starters, Wednesday’s practice will be their last chance to get their work in against players from another team before the Sept. 13 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. For the backups, Friday’s game will be their last opportunity to state their case for a spot on the team before Sunday’s roster cuts.

There are still opportunities, whether it’s to make a run at a roster spot or build some confidence before the regular season begins. Who are those players?

DT Anthony Campbell

Campbell has been one of the stars of training camp. He recorded his first sack in the game Friday against the Broncos. He spent the spring and the start of training camp swatting down passes. Over the last two weeks, he’s made more plays in the backfield.

During the 2017 preseason, quarterback Joe Callahan was so good during the preseason that the Packers kept him on the roster as a third quarterback. Mike McCarthy would later ask, “How the hell does he not make the team?”

That is the type of territory that Campbell is entering. How does he not make the team based on what he’s done in the preseason? He’s made one play after another. Now, he has a chance to put himself further into the conversation due to an injury to defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

Brinson tweaked his calf in warmups before the Broncos game and is going to miss “a little bit of time,” according to LaFleur.

That could be a chance for Campbell to move up on the depth chart and make some plays against some better players in the joint practice and the game.

Surprise Packers training camp standout Anthony Campbell's path to the NFL began when he moved from Jamaica and got his start in the sport as a kicker. ⬇️https://t.co/Jwp1A7nHX6 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 25, 2026

DT Chris McClellan

Speaking of players with an opportunity to step into playing time in the wake of Warren Brinson’s injury, third-round pick Chris McClellan is another candidate. McClellan flashed on Friday, when he led the team in tackles, and is looking to stack another week before the regular season begins.

“I thought he flashed,” Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I thought he did a lot of great things. Just playing with the play style that we're looking for. He showed some good burst getting after the quarterback.”

Unlike Campbell, McClellan’s spot on the team is not in question. The Packers traded up in the third round to select him. While he’s a lock to make the roster, he’s not a lock to be a significant contributor to start the season.

Building upon the confidence gained at Denver against the Cardinals could bode well going into the season opener. With Brinson perhaps questionable for Week 1, McClellan could be in line for more snaps. A good week against the Cardinals would put him on the right track.

“I know mistakes are going to happen, but it doesn’t matter,” he said after a productive Monday practice. “Just go out there, play fast. V.O. [position coach Vince Oghobaase] and I spoke before the game. ‘Listen, it’s OK to make mistakes, but when you play fast’ – and this is on my college tape, too – when I play fast, good things happen for me, so he said, ‘Go out there and play fast and good things should happen for you.’”

WRs Isaiah Neyor/Will Sheppard/J. Michael Sturdivant

Would the Packers keep seven receivers?

They have before.

There are three young receivers making a run at a roster spot, if not a preferred option on the practice squad.

Will Sheppard, who went undrafted last year and spent the season on Green Bay’s practice squad, has shown some ability on special teams as a punt returner. He hasn’t had many big days at training camp but has consistently produced. After catching a team-high six passes at Denver, he held onto the ball after taking a pop from safety Trey Dean III late in Monday’s practice.

Isaiah Neyor, who also went undrafted last year and spent the season on the practice squad, had a good spring and is tied with Sheppard for a team-high seven catches in the preseason. He is an elite size-speed prospect.

Undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant left Friday’s game to be examined for a concussion. He practiced on Monday but was limited to individual drills.

The likelihood the Packers are keeping seven receivers should be pretty slim, but there could be a competition for a couple spots on the practice squad. Neyor, Sturdivant and Sheppard appear to be competing for those spots. If Sturdivant remains out of the lineup this week, there’s a prime opportunity for Neyor and Sheppard to grab those spots.

Pass Rushers

This is not a discussion about who will make the roster, but the need for a bounce-back performance. Green Bay’s pass rush was dead silent against the Broncos. Micah Parsons will return at some point this season, but that is not going to be until after the first month of the season. The Packers could have played five or more games by the time Parsons is back on the field.

Any quarterback is going to be able to complete passes against a defense if he has time in the pocket.

Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell all need to do more when they’re on the field. Collin Oliver, who missed practice on Monday with a calf injury, needs to get back on the field after missing almost all of last season with a hamstring injury.

Dani Dennis-Sutton was full-go at practice on Monday after missing the first two preseason games due to overheating in practice. He might need to make an impact early in his career, as well.

The Cardinals’ offensive line is not on the level of the Broncos’ No. 1 unit. The Packers’ front needs to dominate in practice; otherwise, those questions are only going to get louder.

CB Kamal Hadden

If Anthony Campbell is the best story in training camp, Kamal Hadden is second. Hadden left the field last year with a gruesome ankle injury he suffered against the Ravens.

He returned early in training camp and has gone from a roster bubble player to a near lock. One of the big questions coming into camp was if Javon Bullard missed time, who would take his place?

Jonathan Baldwin opened camp as the backup to Baldwin but was waived with a knee injury. Safety Kitan Oladapo, who played in the slot against the Vikings in Week 18 last season got the second crack and could be used in specific matchups.

Hadden started working in the slot before the first preseason game. Against Denver, in his first game since the injury, he had two tackles for losses.

Hadden has shown he has the positional versatility to play on the boundary and in the slot. The more you can do as a player on the back end of the roster, the better your chances are of making the 53.

Hadden has a chance this week to establish himself as someone who can make a run for more reps. The Cardinals do not have a lot of weapons, but there may be opportunities where they have star tight end Trey McBride matched up against Hadden. Some reps carry more weight.

That matchup would be one that applies.

The simplified version of the Winners and Losers story from Practice 15 of Packers training camp is the defense won and the offense lost.



Here's the deeper version. ⬇️https://t.co/QH2zN0fvVQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 25, 2026

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