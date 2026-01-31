Predicting Packers’ Decisions on $29 Million Worth of Roster Bonuses

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have to be in compliance with the salary cap on March 11, which is the start of the league-year. Another big day comes three days later.

The third day of the league-year is when the Packers are scheduled to pay roster bonuses to six veteran players. They range from enormous to relatively miniscule, and total $29.0 million. Here’s a closer look and a prediction on the decision.

Aaron Banks

The Packers signed Aaron Banks to a blockbuster four-year, $77 million contract in free agency last offseason. He wasn’t bad but he certainly wasn’t worth a top-of-the-market contract.

Banks is due a $9.5 million roster bonus. Paired with his $7.7 million base salary, he is due $17.2 million in cash. His cap charge of $24.79 million ranks third among guards. The Packers could release him before the bonus is due and save $4.54 million against the cap at the price of swallowing $20.25 million in dead money.

If the Packers bring him back, he’s also due a $9.5 million roster bonus in 2027.

Prediction: Won’t pay it but, given the state of the offensive line with the potential release of Elgton Jenkins and the possible free-agent defections of Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan, the Packers might look to restructure and lessen the financial load in hopes of Banks staying healthy and playing to expectation in 2026.

Xavier McKinney

The Packers signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency in 2024. He’s been tremendous with first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and second-team All-Pro in 2025. He dropped too many interceptions this past season but gave up only a few big plays and tackled exceptionally well.

McKinney is due an $8.5 million roster bonus and $4.25 million base salary. The Packers could release him and create about $7.59 million in cap space but there is no chance that’s going to happen because of his high-level play.

Prediction: Obviously will pay.

Nate Hobbs

The Packers signed cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency last offseason. That’s top-20 pay for a cornerback who had been only a part-time starter in his career and had three interceptions in four seasons.

With the Packers, Hobbs was sidelined three times by knee injuries and played only 32 percent of the defensive snaps with zero interceptions and two passes defensed.

Hobbs is due a $6.25 million roster bonus but has only a meager $1.8 million base salary. The Packers could release him but they’d save only $838,235 against the cap while eating $12.0 million in dead cap. That means the decision will come down to performance and cash. Did the Packers see enough of him at cornerback to make them believe he’s a viable player on the perimeter?

Prediction: Won’t pay it and will release.

Zach Tom

The Packers signed right tackle Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million contract extension at the start of training camp last year. He’ll be paid relative peanuts this season with a $3.0 million roster bonus and $1.85 million base salary.

Tom missed the end of the season with a knee injury. Following surgery, he believes he’ll be back on the field for training camp. Tom is a really good player at a premium position, and there’s no way the Packers would dream of releasing him. Besides, doing so would add an additional $12.28 million to his cap charge of $11.88 million.

Prediction: Obviously will pay.

Brandon McManus

The Packers believed Brandon McManus had solved their kicking problems, so they signed him to a three-year, $15.3 million contract just before the start of free agency last year. As part of it, McManus is due a $1.0 million roster bonus on top of his $2.1 million base salary.

Once he got through midseason injury issues, he made all his kicks during the final seven regular-season games. Then came the playoff disaster at Chicago. After back-to-back disappointing playoff games, the Packers could release him and save $1.95 million against the cap at the cost of $3.33 million in dead money, though it’d be a roll of the dice to go with Lucas Havrisik.

Prediction: Will pay to set up a kicking competition.

Isaiah McDuffie

The Packers signed Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million contract just before free agency last offseason. In Year 2, he is scheduled to pocket a $750,000 roster bonus along with a $2.4 million base salary. The Packers could release him and save $3.7 million against the cap.

However, with starter Quay Walker set to be a free agent, McDuffie probably is in line to start in 2026 alongside Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper. Plus, special-teamers Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch are scheduled to hit free agency, as well.

Prediction: Will pay.

First-Round Draft Picks

First-round draft picks get fully guaranteed contracts. As part of those contracts are roster bonuses that are due on the fifth day of the league-year. There is absolutely no doubt the Packers will be depositing checks into the accounts of Lukas Van Ness for about $1.72 million, Jordan Morgan for $606,000 and Matthew Golden for about $634,000.

Prediction: No reason not to pay.

Added together, the six veterans and three draft picks have roster bonuses of almost $31.96 million.

