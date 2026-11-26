Micah Parsons is in. The Green Bay Packers are out.

Or almost out in terms of the playoff race.

The Los Angeles Rams overpowered the Packers 26-13 on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium. While Parsons made his long-awaited season debut and was impactful at times, the Packers were run over by Blake Corum during the second half and doomed by an impotent, sloppy offense.

It might wind up being a killer loss for Green Bay. The Packers, Rams and Seahawks entered Week 12 with 6-4 records. The Rams are 7-4 with a one-game lead in the standings but in reality a two-game lead with the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Seahawks will visit the NFC-leading 49ers on Sunday.

The Packers entered the game with a 40 percent chance of reaching, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulator. With a win, that would have increased to 61 percent. Instead, with a loss, it’s down to 25 percent.

A horrendous interception by Jordan Love with 3:39 to go ended the game – and maybe Green Bay’s postseason dreams. From there, Corum continued to turn the Packers into turkeys. His 9-yard run at the 2-minute warning gave the Rams 242 rushing yards, with 184 by Corum. The Packers had only 240 yards of total offense.

After a strong first half, Love was just 17-of-29 for 198 yards with two interceptions. Matthew Golden couldn’t carry the passing attack, catching 1-of-5 targets. Green Bay was 2-of-8 on third down.

Rams Overpowered Packers to Start Second Half

With the score tied at 13 at halftime, the Rams embarked on a 15-play, 68-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Blake Corum carried the ball nine times on the drive, including a leg-churning, 1-yard touchdown run. The Rams converted four times on third down, including Matthew Stafford’s 20-yard completion on third-and-8 to Konata Mumpfield against Keisean Nixon during one of the rare occasions Micah Parsons was kept at bay on a true dropback pass.

The Packers needed an answer but, with Christian Watson out with a concussion, they went three-and-out. They were fortunate to have punted as Jordan Love’s third-down pass was thrown right to Quentin Lake.

The Packers had their chance to turn the game around when linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper got in the passing lane between Matthew Stafford and Tyler Higbee for an interception and return to the Rams’ 43. However, one play later, Love went deep to Matthew Golden but they weren’t on the same page, leading to safety Jaylen McCollough catching the easiest of his five career interceptions.

It was a killer mistake. The third quarter ended with the Rams on the move. During those 15 minutes, they ran 23 plays for 101 yards while the Packers ran five plays for 10 yards. Corum had 15 carries for 59 yards.

One of those carries came on a third-and-1 conversion. It was third-and-6 but the Packers were flagged for having 12 men on the field; the officials didn’t give Matt LaFleur the timeout. Then, on second-and-9 with Parsons on the field to rush the passer, Corum exploded up the middle for 12.

The defense escaped with a big third-down stop, so Love and the offense started at their 11 with 12:35 left in regulation. A 6-yard run by Kaleb Johnson was a promising start; a false start by Johnson was a setback. Love was almost intercepted on second-and-9 and Tucker Kraft couldn’t move the chain on a third-down screen.

With Corum storming up the middle for a gain of 35, the Rams extended their lead to 23-13 with 6:13 remaining in the game. Considering the Packers had zero first downs to that point of the second half and Christian Watson was out with a concussion, they faced long, long odds against Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and the Rams’ juggernaut defense.

Those odds fell to basically zero when Love threw his second interception. It was Green Bay’s third turnover – the third time in four games they hit that dubious mark. One more field goal turned out to be the whipped cream on the pumpkin pie for the Rams.

Micah Parsons Starts, But Rams Start Fast

The Packers got the ball to start the game but went three-and-out. The first play of the game was a completion to Christian Watson, but he limped off the field. Back-to-back incomplete passes led to a three-and-out.

With the Rams’ offense on the field, Micah Parsons got the start. He played the first three snaps but the Rams didn’t run anything his direction – a theme throughout the first half. A 39-yard penalty on Brandon Cisse – a bit of a ticky-tack flag – put the ball in scoring position, and Brandon McManus booted a 43-yard field goal.

The Packers approached midfield on the next drive, even though Kaleb Johnson lost 6 yards on two no-prayer carries. However, Tucker Kraft got the ball punched out by linebacker Nate Landman and nickel Quentin Lake recovered, giving the Rams the ball at their 43.

A roughing-the-passer penalty on Devonte Wyatt – the 10th this season by the Packers – gave the Rams 15 yards. The defense stiffened, though. Parsons’ pressure on Matthew Stafford produced a wayward pass and helped force McManus to kick a 41-yard field goal.

Green Bay answered with a 54-yard field goal by Trey Smack. Johnson lost 2 yards on the first play, but Watson had a 32-yard catch-and-run-and-hurdle on the next play. The drive died, though, when Kraft couldn’t hang onto a pass over the middle after he was hit by safety Kamren Kinchens.

The first quarter ended with Parsons having played nine snaps and getting the one pressure.

The Rams blew right through Green Bay’s defense to start the second quarter. After Stafford found Kyren Williams on third-and-4 just before he was hit by Parsons, Stafford connected with receiver Konata Mumpfield for 24 and tight end Tyler Higbee for 14 more. One play later, Williams strolled through an enormous hole for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 13-3. Karl Brooks, Anthony Campbell and Isaiah McDuffie were blocked with ease.

Packers Dominate Rest of First Half

The Packers hadn’t given up three consecutive scoring drives to start a game all season. So, they were in an early trouble spot considering the power of the Rams’ pass rush and needing an answer.

And what an answer. First, it was a flea-flicker from Jordan Love to Savion Williams and back to Love, who ripped a bullet to a toe-dragging Christian Watson for 21. Then, Love ripped one to Matthew Golden, who cut back inside for a catch-and-run gain of 39 to the Rams’ 20. Finally, on third-and-goal at the 6, Love faced immediate pressure from Byron Young but stepped up and hit Watson for a touchdown to cut the margin to 13-10.

The Packers forced a three-and-out on the next drive, with the Rams throwing a give-up screen on third-and-11 rather than deal with Micah Parsons.

The Packers tied the game 13-13 with 1:50 left in the half to cap a wild drive.

First, on third-and-1, Savion Williams ran for 13 on a well-blocked run up the middle; he wasn’t touched by a defender until he was about 5 yards downfield. Kevin Zeitler, who finally made his first start at right guard, suffered an injured left ankle when Williams sprinted past him. Aaron Banks, a career-long left guard, entered at right guard and pancaked Braden Fiske on MarShawn Lloyd’s 10-yard run.

On fourth-and-1 – actually, they needed about 5 feet – Love floated one up to Watson. Watson was obliterated by Kamren Kinchens at the sideline and couldn’t hang onto the ball. Kinchens was flagged for unnecessary roughness and kicked out of the game but Matthew Golden was flagged for offense pass interference, so it was the most painful of offsetting penalties.

Watson was down for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. Down one of his top playmakers, coach Matt LaFleur reconsidered his fourth-down decision and sent on kicker Trey Smack, who kicked a 48-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 with 1:50 left in the half.

On first down, Parsons roared past left tackle Alaric Jackson for a sack. The crowd roared and Parsons exhorted them to crank up the decibels. The Rams waved the white flag of surrender, and the teams went into break with a tie score.

Love was 12-of-18 for 154 yards in the first half.

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